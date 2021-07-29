Save the Storks Delivers 61st "Stork Bus" to New Jersey Clinics

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 26, national non-profit Save the Storks delivered a mobile medical unit, called a "Stork Bus," to Cherry Hill, NJ. The vehicle, named "Hope," is owned by Options for Women, a pregnancy resource center network operating in Cherry Hill, Trenton, Ocean City and North Cape May, NJ. The bus will provide free pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, resources, education and support.

The state of New Jersey has the third highest abortion rate in the nation. New Jersey also has some of the most lenient abortion restrictions of any state. It does not require waiting periods, mandated parental consent or notification for minors, or limits on publicly funded abortions*.

"Hope is coming to South Jersey," said Chuck Swanson, Options' CEO. "Having a mobile medical unit will enable us to go into the community and overcome barriers to care, as well as reach many who are not able to make it to one of our clinics. We look forward to building relationships, trust, and sharing about the solutions, support and services we offer to client's who choose life."

Swanson's overall goal for the bus is to focus on underserved and low-income communities where they can connect clients with their services and to outside referrals. Options' clinics have an exclusive agreement with the local hospital, Virtua Health, where clients can access prenatal care as well as labor and delivery services immediately, skipping any waiting lists or lines.

"This bus is going to have a huge impact on lives in New Jersey," said Jason Welty, Mobile Operations Manager for Save the Storks. "The state has some of the highest abortion rates in the nation and a mobile medical unit will allow Options to reach more women by offering safe and secure support."

The "Hope" Stork Bus is equipped with a state-of-the-art security system to help keep staff and clients safe. The unit also features a Volta Power System, battery technology that allows the van to operate without running the engine, making the vehicle emission-less. The interior of the bus is equipped with a flat screen TV and speaker system giving clients the opportunity to see and hear their baby's heartbeat in a comfortable environment that features 100 percent medical-grade equipment.

About Save the Storks

Save the Storks exists to reach women facing unplanned pregnancies and save the lives of babies through compassion, education and holistic care. They do this by accelerating the impact of local pregnancy resource centers and Stork Buses to create a culture that values life. Learn more at savethestorks.com.

*Guttmacher Institute: https://www.guttmacher.org/fact-sheet/state-facts-about-abortion-new-jersey

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Save the Storks

Related Links

https://savethestorks.com/

