Save Time and Money on Custom Parts with Huyett's Swiss Lathes

Huyett's investment in Swiss Turn manufacturing pays off as customers turn to the Company for custom fastening solutions.

In recent years, Huyett has expanded its manufacturing capabilities with the addition of several state-of-the-art Swiss Turn machines, which deliver tighter tolerances and faster cycle times compared to traditional lathes. "As we expand our Swiss machining capability, we're achieving higher throughput, superior quality, and shorter lead times," stated Jeremiah Van Doren, Huyett's Manufacturing Director. "We're now able to manufacture parts of significantly greater complexity while decreasing machining time, sometimes by 60% or more." With capabilities including milling, tapping, drilling, slotting, threading, knurling, end slits, hex heads, and more, as well as a wide selection of in-stock steels, stainless steels, and alloys, Huyett can help you customize the ideal part for your application.

Huyett's Swiss Lathes Facilitate:

Enhanced Precision: Swiss-style lathes achieve increased consistency and tighter tolerances than conventional machines.

Shorter Lead Times: Shorter cycle times increase efficiency without sacrificing quality.

Shorter cycle times increase efficiency without sacrificing quality. Quick, Accurate Quoting: Huyett's Swiss lathes' custom software creates realistic part renditions to streamline the quoting process.

Customers have already started taking advantage of Huyett's new Swiss Turn manufacturing capabilities. When a customer needed 350,000 custom clinch nuts for circuit breakers, they turned to Huyett for a solution. After recommending a more cost-effective and machinable material, Huyett delivered a competitive quote nearly 6% less than the customer's initial asking price. Sample parts were tested and approved without issue, and the customer placed the 350,000-piece order. Huyett's Swiss-style lathes made it possible to produce a custom component at a competitive cost, with increased collaboration and shorter lead time.

"Swiss lathes help Huyett deliver hard and soft cost savings," said Christian Peterson, the Huyett Regional Sales Manager who facilitated the sale. "Hard savings come from price, while soft savings include time-saving factors like processing fewer POs and dealing with fewer suppliers. In this case, we already supported our customer on several parts, while the incumbent supplier only supplied clinch nuts. We helped our customer cut costs and consolidate their supplier base."

Investing in the Swiss Turn machines supports Huyett's commitment to providing Odd Parts, Odd Lots, On Time: hard-to-find or custom components in quantities that make sense for the customer, with low lead times and fast, trackable shipping.

To learn more about the many advantages of Swiss lathes, visit www.huyett.com/turning. For more information about Huyett and its extensive range of industrial fasteners, premium lifting hardware, and adhesives, email [email protected] or visit www.huyett.com.

Established in 1906 by Guy Huyett in the "other Minneapolis," Huyett is one of the oldest continuously operating businesses in Kansas. The Company is a leading innovator of products and services geared to support industrial distributors in the fastener and premium lifting hardware sectors, delivered by customer-centric people operating in a Culture of Excellence.

