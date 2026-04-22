Save Water, Make it Count: Aiper Introduces Global Water-Saving Initiative Powered by IrriSense 2

Extending the spirit of Earth Day, Aiper's new program helps homeowners track water savings in real time and turn daily routines into measurable impact

ATLANTA, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiper, the world's No.1 smart robotic pool cleaner brand[1] and leader in smart yard innovation, today announced its global water-saving initiative, a new program designed to help homeowners turn simple, everyday routines into meaningful environmental impact, with the program set to launch in early May 2026. Rooted in the belief that real change begins at home, the initiative invites consumers to "water smarter" by rethinking how they care for their outdoor spaces while contributing to a more sustainable future.

Aiper Introduces Global Water-Saving Initiative Powered by IrriSense 2

For many homeowners, maintaining a lush, healthy lawn is a source of pride and connection, a place where families gather, children play, and everyday moments unfold. Yet traditional irrigation practices often lead to unnecessary water waste. Aiper's water-saving initiative reimagines that experience, showing how thoughtful technology can preserve these moments while protecting one of the world's most vital resources.

At the heart of the initiative is the Aiper IrriSense 2, a 2026 SEAL Sustainable Product Award winner and the world's first 4-in-1 multi-zone smart irrigation system, designed for precision, efficiency, and ease. Unlike traditional systems with fixed schedules, it adapts to real-time weather conditions, helping homeowners avoid overwatering, reduce waste, and maintain healthy lawns with minimal effort.

App-based controls allow homeowners to manage irrigation from anywhere, while real-time water tracking provides clear visibility into usage, empowering users to understand their impact, lower water bills, and make more sustainable choices without sacrificing the beauty of their outdoor spaces.

Running early May through mid-July, 2026, IrriSense 2 users across North America and Europe can join the initiative directly through the Aiper app. By using the system as part of their normal routine, participants can track water savings in real time, both individually and collectively, transforming everyday habits into a measurable impact that contributes to a larger shared outcome.

The initiative also encourages participants to nominate communities, schools, or organizations that could benefit from improved access to clean water or smart irrigation solutions, while inviting users to share their water-saving stories on social media using #SaveWaterMakeItCount. Together, these efforts highlight how small changes at home can drive broader environmental impact. Aiper will share an official impact report later this year, revealing total participation and the amount of water saved.

Since July 2025, Aiper has helped provide access to clean water for sanitation to thousands of individuals, reflecting the company's ongoing commitment to building a more sustainable and inclusive future. The water-saving initiative builds on that momentum, underscoring Aiper's commitment to sustainability by linking product innovation to tangible, real-world impact.

By bringing transparency, community participation, and smart technology together, Aiper continues to redefine what it means to care for your home and the world beyond it.

For more information visit Aiper.com or follow Aiper on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

About Aiper

Aiper is the No.1 smart robotic pool cleaner brand and a leader in reliable, intelligent solutions for the smart yard ecosystem. From crystal-clear pools to balanced water and smarter irrigation, Aiper's ecosystem simplifies care across your entire yard. Trusted by more than 3 million users worldwide, Aiper is available in over 7,000 stores across 50+ countries and regions. Renowned for excellence, Aiper products have earned prestigious honors including the Red Dot Design Award, the iF Design Award, and editorial awards from USA Today and TWICE, and have been recognized as a CES Innovation Awards Honoree from 2023 through 2026. Driven by smart automation, adaptive AI, and sustainable design, Aiper delivers a truly carefree experience, giving you more time to enjoy life's best moments.

[1] Euromonitor International Co., Ltd., in terms of 2025 manufacturer sales volume (units) in the world. Smart robotic pool cleaner is defined as: intelligent service robots integrating mechanical, electronic, software algorithm and sensor technologies. They autonomously or with minimal human intervention perform pool cleaning and maintenance tasks, typically featuring smart navigation, path planning, and multiple cleaning modes. Research completed in 2026/3.

SOURCE Aiper