Saver Automotive adds Matt Broderick as President

BALTIMORE, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Albert Lee, Owner and CEO, Saver Automotive Products Inc., is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Broderick to President of Saver. "Matt has extensive domestic and international marketing, sales, and general management consumer products expertise, and he will also lead our new product development team," Albert added to the announcement.
Saver Automotive Products Inc. manufactures and markets Goodyear branded auto wiper blades and is the historic share leader in the retail Club sector of the market. Broderick also noted that the "company has developed significant water repelling (hydrophobic) technology" which Saver will bring to consumer products fruition in the near future. Broderick was formerly SVP Sales and Marketing at Pylon Manufacturing Inc.
Saver Automotive is in Baltimore, Maryland with a modern 100,000 square foot facility which has development, manufacturing, and distribution capacity. The company has a proven record in the development of advanced wiper blade designs since 1991 and holds numerous patents. Its products are available to all retail segments: Traditional Distributors, Mass Retailers, Auto Chains, and Private Brand Marketers.
Saver Automotive Products, Inc.
4665 Hollins Ferry Road
Halethorpe, MD 21227
1-866-811-4597
