Savills Adds Tenant Representation Team to Launch Detroit Office

Savills has launched its new Detroit office and added commercial real estate experts Gregory Bockart, Jr. as executive managing director and Peter McGrath as associate director. Their arrival builds on the firm's presence in the Midwest region and extends its capabilities in tenant representation, cross-border solutions, disposition, workforce and incentives strategy, workplace strategy and occupant experience, project management and capital markets.

"Savills growth plan is centered around strategic recruiting and acquisitions that strengthen our services and solutions and help us better serve our clients," said Executive Vice President George Kohl, who oversees the firm's operations in the Midwest. "Detroit has experienced an exciting transformation that has reimagined downtown and shifted market dynamics over the past 10 years. Bringing on exceptional talent like Greg and Peter reflects the firm's commitment to delivering local expertise globally and deepens our investment in Midwest business hubs."

Bockart and McGrath will work from offices located in downtown Detroit. They will continue their specialties in cross-border solutions, tenant representation and disposition and investment sales in addition to integrating the firm's complementary services in workforce and incentives strategy, workplace strategy and occupant experience, project management, and capital markets.

As Executive Managing Director at Savills, Bockart will lead the local brokerage and consulting practices as well as execute strategies to grow the company's prominence in the area. He brings a breadth of experience in local, national and global commercial real estate. Bockart has achieved significant cost reductions for his clients and is highly regarded for his extensive background in structuring complex commercial leases, portfolio management, and data-driven occupancy solutions.

McGrath joins Savills as an associate director, responsible for business development, corporate real estate solutions and market research. For nearly a decade, McGrath has helped organizations across multiple industries make informed choices and get better value from their spaces. He leverages his expertise in analysis and urban planning to stay in front of changing occupancy trends and adapt his clients' strategies to market conditions.

"Savills has had a tremendous client presence in the Detroit Market for years and we are excited to be part of their growth strategy," said Bockart. "The firm has acquired several top brokerages, teams and individual consultants to complement its specialty in occupant solutions. Peter and I are thrilled to offer our clients the full suite of services and solutions available through the global Savills platform, and we look forward to working with our new colleagues worldwide."

Bockart and McGrath's arrival and the planned growth in Detroit are the latest in a series of company developments in North America this year. The firm recently added a new dispositions offering; opened a new office in Nashville; added to its global retail division in the mid-Atlantic and Toronto, Canada markets; launched Workthere, an online flexible office listing platform and specialized advisory service, in the US; and, in March, rebranded as Savills.

