SAVING NATURE AND FUNDACIÓN CAMANÁ ANNOUNCE LAND PURCHASE TO PROTECT HABITAT OF THE ENDANGERED CUNDINAMARCA ANTPITTA IN COLOMBIA

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saving Nature, a science-led conservation organization dedicated to preventing extinctions and restoring ecosystems, announced today the purchase of two key land parcels totaling 46 acres in the Eastern Andes of Colombia. Working with local partner Fundación Camaná, the project will protect and restore habitat for one of the world's rarest birds, the Cundinamarca Antpitta (Grallaria kaestneri).

Cundinamarca Antpitta (Grallaria kaestneri), endangered bird species endemic to Colombia’s Eastern Andes – photo by Charlie Bostwick for Saving Nature

Endemic to a small region of Colombia's Eastern Andes, the Cundinamarca Antpitta inhabits humid montane forests between 5,575 and 7,545 feet. With less than one fifth of its remaining habitat under protection, it faces severe threats from deforestation and fragmentation. The newly acquired properties extend protection from the Refugio del Tororoi nature reserve downslope toward the valley below, linking fragmented forest patches and creating continuous habitat essential for the species' survival.

The project builds on Saving Nature's model of buying degraded lands and restoring them with native trees to create wildlife corridors that reconnect isolated forests. In Colombia, these efforts will help transform former pastureland into a living bridge that allows species to move freely between mountain and valley ecosystems.

"The Cundinamarca Antpitta is among the most range restricted and endangered birds on Earth," said Dr. Stuart Pimm, Founder and President of Saving Nature. "By connecting its high elevation forest to the valley, we are ensuring it has the space and resilience needed to endure."

"This project is vital for the long-term survival of the Cundinamarca Antpitta," said Dr. Natalia Ocampo-Peñuela, Scientific Advisor to the project and Assistant Professor of Conservation Ecology at the University of California, Santa Cruz. "The species depends on continuous forest cover, and by restoring these lands we are giving it a chance to recover and thrive. This work also strengthens habitat for many other Andean species that share the same ecosystem."

The restoration will focus on natural regeneration and fencing to exclude cattle, allowing native vegetation to recolonize former pastureland. Over time, the connected corridor will benefit other Andean species such as the Flame winged Parakeet, Black-and-Chestnut Eagle, and Spectacled Bear, while safeguarding water sources and soil stability across the mountain landscape.

About Saving Nature

Saving Nature is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded by conservation scientists to rescue endangered species from extinction and communities from environmental destruction. The organization partners with local conservation leaders to buy degraded lands, restore them with native trees, and create wildlife corridors that reconnect isolated forests in biodiversity hotspots. By rebuilding these connections, Saving Nature promotes species dispersal, genetic diversity, and climate resilience.

Visit www.savingnature.com for more information.

About Fundación Camaná

Fundación Camaná is a Colombian non profit organization focused on protecting and restoring ecosystems in the Eastern Andes and Llanos regions. It manages the Refugio del Tororoi Nature Reserve, home to the endangered Cundinamarca Antpitta (Grallaria kaestneri), and leads the Mágia Harpía project to protect the Harpy Eagle (Harpia harpyja). Its work combines research, education, and community engagement to secure a sustainable future for Colombia's wildlife. Visit www.fundacioncamana.org for more information.

Media Contact

Andy Schiffer

[email protected]

www.savingnature.com

SOURCE Saving Nature