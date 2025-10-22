Saving Nature Welcomes Conservationist and Sustainability Advocate Charlie Bostwick to Its Board of Directors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saving Nature proudly announces the appointment of Charlie Bostwick, a conservationist, birder, and sustainability-minded entrepreneur, to its Board of Directors. Charlie brings decades of experience in sustainable design and a lifelong passion for protecting biodiversity.

Charlie Bostwick is a dedicated conservationist and avid birder who brings his passion for environmental stewardship to the Saving Nature Board. As the founder of a sustainability-focused architecture and homebuilding company, he offers decades of organizational and business experience crucial for supporting our local partners.

As the founder of a sustainability-focused architecture and homebuilding company in Atlanta, Charlie has made eco-conscious design a cornerstone of his professional work. His projects emphasize habitat sensitive community development, energy efficiency, responsible materials, and environmentally sound construction practices, reflecting his belief that the built environment can coexist harmoniously with nature.

Beyond his career, Charlie is an avid birder with an enthusiasm for the natural world that drives his commitment to conservation. He has undertaken ambitious birding pursuits, including a traditional Big Year, aiming to observe more than 800 species across the American Birding Association area, and channels that same dedication into protecting habitats for wildlife worldwide.

With his company's daily operations managed by a trusted team, Charlie now devotes much of his time to advancing environmental causes. He actively supports projects that restore ecosystems, combat climate change, and safeguard endangered species, bringing his organizational and business expertise to strengthen Saving Nature's global partnerships.

"Charlie embodies the values that define Saving Nature: science-based action, community collaboration, and hope for the planet's future," said Dr. Stuart Pimm, Founder and President of Saving Nature. "His leadership in sustainable design and his passion for conservation make him an invaluable addition to our board."

About Saving Nature:

Saving Nature is a science-driven international organization dedicated to protecting and restoring tropical forests in biodiversity hotspots. Through land acquisition, reforestation, and community engagement, Saving Nature creates wildlife corridors that reconnect fragmented habitats, combat climate change, and empower local communities. The organization was founded by Dr. Stuart Pimm, Doris Duke Professor of Conservation Ecology at Duke University.

