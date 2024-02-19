Saving Signals - IDTechEx Explores New Developments in EMI Shielding

BOSTON, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Electromagnetic interference shielding is becoming more adapted to the meet demands of growing communications technology. Personal devices are everywhere. As they get thinner, the components in each device are getting closer together, and EMI shielding is becoming well-known as the mastermind.

Delicate signal

People are drawn to the latest smartphones for their up-to-date technology and high-quality communication. 5G network connections bring a faster data range, but what people don't realize is that these high frequencies are much more delicate. EMI shielding works to prevent even the slightest interference.

The process of EMI shielding is now done on such a small scale that it allows phones to be smart and sleek, leaving bulky devices too big for pockets in the past and making them more streamlined. Where shielding used to be done on a larger yet more simplified scale, it is changing to make way for what the technology markets demand and is proving successful, so much so that the average consumer might not even be aware it exists.

Smooth talking

Mobile phones are becoming neater and more aesthetically pleasing each year, and the modernity extends itself to the hidden technology too. Where antennas used to be large and rather obvious parts of a phone, they are now small enough to fit inside and even do a better job than they used to. This means other components, such as radio frequency chips, need even sturdier shielding to not interfere with the antenna's functioning.

Board-level shielding using metallic box-shaped enclosures has been used for a long time to prevent electromagnetic signals from interfering with antennas. However, conformal package-level shielding is expected to become widespread in the coming years as system-in-package architectures become more present in miniaturized commercial electronics. To achieve this, it is imperative that the shielding materials not only have high conductivity and shielding effectiveness but are also low-cost to procure and are compatible with standard scalable deposition techniques.

With increasing frequencies being able to attain quick and high-quality signals, shielding is working to match up to the delicate nature of these frequencies. Developments are on the horizon for new ways to shield these parts using intricate spray techniques and the introduction of metallic inks, such as silver, that offer stronger and particle-free protection. These shiny new techniques could one day replace the tiny boxes made with plastics and metals that are already in use. Selective deposition could offer even more precise shielding and allow for the further miniaturizing of devices without compromising effectiveness.

The developments of EMI shielding have had to keep up with the rapid changes in mobile phone design, demonstrating just how capable and fast-paced this technology can be. While it may have been overlooked in the past, it is gaining recognition as devices require higher frequencies and benefit people every day. Its compatibility with changing trends proves that the materials and techniques used in the process are good at adapting and are becoming more reliable.

For more information, please see the IDTechEx report, "EMI Shielding for Electronics 2024-2044: Forecasts, Technologies, Applications".

About IDTechEx

IDTechEx guides your strategic business decisions through its Research, Subscription and Consultancy products, helping you profit from emerging technologies. For more information, contact [email protected] or visit www.IDTechEx.com.

Media Contact:

Lucy Rogers

Sales and Marketing Administrator

[email protected]

+44(0)1223 812300

Social Media Links:

Twitter: www.twitter.com/IDTechEx

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/IDTechEx

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/478371/IDTechEx_Logo.jpg

SOURCE IDTechEx