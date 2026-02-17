Saviynt Partners with Wiz to Manage Non-Human Identities and AI Agents

Technology partnership delivers cloud and identity security solutions that strengthen protection for the growing number of non-human identities driven by AI adoption

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saviynt, a leader in AI-powered identity security, today announced its partnership with Wiz, a global leader in cloud security, to secure the fastest-growing threat vector in the modern enterprise: non-human identities (NHIs), including AI Agents. An NHI is a digital identity used by applications, services, workloads, or devices to access systems and data without direct human intervention.

As organizations accelerate AI adoption, the number of NHIs, such as AI Agents, service accounts, and APIs, has skyrocketed, surpassing the number of human users. Unlike human employees, these digital workers often operate without oversight, creating massive security gaps. Through this partnership, Saviynt joins the Wiz Integration Network (WIN), enabling customers to seamlessly integrate Wiz into their existing workflows and govern these identities with the same rigor as human access.

"Cloud and identity security are no longer separate disciplines. They are two sides of the same coin," said Ehud Amiri, Sr. VP of Product Management at Saviynt. "By operationalizing Wiz's cloud intelligence within Saviynt's identity security framework, we are giving customers a way to secure every human, workload, and AI agent without adding operational complexity."

Solving the Shadow Identity Problem

The integration provides a unified view of risk by mapping Wiz's cloud-native insights directly to Saviynt's identity security workflows.

Key partnership capabilities and benefits include:

Instant Analysis and Governance: Wiz continuously scans multi-cloud environments to discover all non-human identities and AI Agents. Saviynt ingests and associates access permissions to analyze access, including segregation of duties and other controls, and provides a governance layer associating every NHI and AI Agent with a human owner.





Risk-Based Prioritization: Wiz delivers deep cloud security context regarding vulnerabilities and exposures; Saviynt adds richer identity insights to prioritize over-privileged or misconfigured roles with access to crown-jewel assets.





Proactive Posture Management: Wiz provides comprehensive visibility into how identities interact with cloud workloads and applications; Saviynt uses this enrichment to trigger immediate remediation and provide a complete access path and timeline for all Humans, NHIs, and AI Agents. This unified visibility ensures continuous compliance and streamlines audit reporting across cloud and on-premises environments.





Lifecycle Management: Saviynt provides complete registration and lifecycle management of NHIs and AI Agents and integrates with Wiz for Risk Insights

"We're happy to welcome Saviynt to the WIN ecosystem. Organizations are racing to innovate with AI, but many lack visibility into the identities behind those workloads," said Oron Noah, VP of Product Extensibility and Partnerships at Wiz. "This integration adds that missing context, so security teams can focus on the access that actually impacts risk."

The Saviynt–Wiz integration is available via the Saviynt Exchange and as part of the Wiz Integration Network (WIN).

About Saviynt

Saviynt's AI-powered identity platform manages and governs human and non-human access to all of an organization's applications, data, and business processes. Customers trust Saviynt to safeguard their digital assets, drive operational efficiency, and reduce compliance costs. Built for the AI age, Saviynt is helping organizations safely accelerate the deployment and use of AI today. Saviynt is recognized as the leader in identity security, with solutions that protect and empower the world's leading brands, Fortune 500 companies, and government institutions. For more information, please visit www.saviynt.com .

