Savor and AAK to Jointly Develop Specialty Fat-Based Ingredients

Savor and AAK have signed a strategic collaboration agreement on development and commercialization of dairy alternatives and bakery applications, including an AAK equity investment in Savor. The project pairs Savor's Carbon Crafted™ platform with AAK's vegetable fats and oils expertise to create unique specialty fat solutions.

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Savor, the pioneering company that creates pure, versatile and sustainable fats directly from carbon without the need for conventional agriculture, and AAK, the specialty fats and oils leader whose plant-based ingredients have been Making Better Happen™ for more than 150 years, today announced a two-year strategic collaboration agreement to jointly develop and commercialize solutions for dairy alternative and bakery applications. The agreement targets customers across the world with a focus on the U.S. and European markets.

The partnership combines two differentiated and complementary capabilities: Savor's proprietary carbon-to-fat conversion platform, which delivers a structurally new supply chain for sustainable specialty fats that will be domestically produced and decoupled from agriculture, and AAK's formulation expertise and commercial infrastructure in plant-based oils and fats. These new fats could require 1,000x less land use and up to 98% lower carbon emissions than their conventional counterparts.

"AAK is a global leader in plant-based oils and fats, and they bring exactly the formulation expertise and commercial infrastructure we need to scale our impact," said Kathleen Alexander, co-founder and CEO of Savor. "This collaboration accelerates our path to the large food manufacturers who are actively seeking supply chain resilience and ingredient innovation at scale."

"Savor's technology platform opens a new source of saturated fats, decoupled from agriculture and traditional supply chains, with a strong sustainability profile. In addition, these fats can be designed together with AAK's plant-based oils for a vast array of functionality and solutions," said Kim Olofsson, Global Head of R&D at AAK.

Targeting Dairy Alternatives and Bakery Applications

The collaboration will focus on dairy alternatives and bakery, two very significant categories within the food industry. Both segments face growing demand for fats that deliver functional performance, such as texture and taste, at a time when the need for supply chain diversification has never been stronger. This new technology platform can be implemented anywhere in the world, with no need for fertile land, fertilizers or fresh water. In combination with plant-based oils, it enables more diverse and resilient supply chains. In the long-term, this will also bring more stable costs and pricing, reducing market volatility.

"Food and CPG manufacturers are under real pressure on two fronts simultaneously: supply chain stability and the need to reduce the environmental footprint of key ingredients," said Chiara Cecchini, SVP of Commercialization at Savor. "This collaboration puts a compelling answer to both in front of customers who need it most."

"The unique solutions that are unlocked by the AAK-Savor strategic collaboration address a market need across the food industry. Beyond supply chain resilience and sustainability, we will create applications with great taste and texture for our customers within two very important segments, and in this way, ticking all the boxes and improving the overall consumer experience," said Ronald van der Knaap, Global Head of Dairy, Early Life Nutrition and Savory at AAK.

For PR images, please visit Savor's press kit.

About Savor

Savor believes in a future where we can enjoy the products we love without consuming our planet. Founded in 2022 and backed by leading investors like Breakthrough Energy Ventures and Synthesis Capital, the company's proprietary platform follows nature's own blueprints to create pure, versatile and sustainable fats and oils directly from carbon without the need for conventional plant and animal agriculture. Savor's teams in San Jose, California and Batavia, Illinois are obsessed with making top-quality ingredients that are scalable, infinitely customizable and deliver exceptional performance across food and personal care applications. From butter to palm oil alternatives, Savor crafts high-performance fats without depleting the Earth's resources. For more information, visit savor.it.

About AAK

Everything AAK does is about Making Better Happen™. We specialize in plant-based oils that are the value-adding ingredients in the products people love to consume. We make these products better tasting, healthier, and more sustainable. At the heart of AAK's offering is Customer Co-Development, combining our desire to understand what better means for each customer with the unique flexibility of our production assets and deep knowledge across products and industries. Around 4,000 employees support our close collaboration with customers through 25 regional sales offices, 16 dedicated Customer Innovation Centers and support of 19 production facilities. Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and with our headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, AAK has been Making Better Happen for more than 150 years.

SOURCE Savor