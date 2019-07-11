Savor in the Sweet Moments with California Churros® NEW Authentic Loop Churros!

California Churros ® is proud to have mastered the most authentic style churros to date. With new churro equipment imported from Spain, J&J Snack Foods is making churros that are more authentic to their true Spanish style than ever before. Indulging in this sweet pastry dough rolled in cinnamon sugar is reminiscent of sitting outside at a café in the streets of Europe. These hand-crafted, loop-shaped churros are new to the California Churro ® brand and take the churro back to its origins, capturing the style that the Spanish shepherds first developed.

California Churros® Authentic Loop Churros are light and fluffy on the inside with a crispy exterior, similar to the traditional California Churros® from J&J Snack Foods. These new churros create the perfect instagrammable moment when dipped in chocolate, glazed with icing, rolled in sprinkles, or served with ice cream! California Churros® Authentic Loop Churros are available via national foodservice distribution and are a simple addition to an upscale menu as a dessert, appetizer, or even coffee pairing.

J&J Snack Foods is the national leader in providing foodservice churros. According to Datassentials, churros on American menus have grown 38 percent in just the past four years. This growth is expected to continue in every segment within foodservice, including a projected 8.5 percent increase within casual dining restaurants by 2022.

California Churros® Authentic Loop Churros are easy to customize, making them ideal for restaurants, sports arenas, coffee shops, and more. As trends toward customizable dining continue to grow, they are perfect for creating a "churro bar", where customers can build their own churros, choose their toppings, and decorate as they please. No matter how the loop style churros are served, their unique shape is sure to elevate any eating experience. To California Churros®, churros are a way of life and a true delicacy. Savor in the Sweet Moments!

Visit jjsnackfoodservice.com for churro offerings ranging in a variety of shapes, sizes, flavors and formulas.

About J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, providing innovative, niche and affordable branded snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, our principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand in the world, as well as internationally known ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI'S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, SOUR PATCH KIDS** Flavored Ice Pops, Tio Pepe's & CALIFORNIA CHURROS, and THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and several bakery brands within DADDY RAY'S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. With nearly twenty manufacturing facilities, and more than $1 billion in annual revenue, J&J Snack Foods Corp. has continued to see steady growth as a company, reaching record sales for 47 consecutive years. The company consistently seeks out opportunities to expand its unique niche market product offering while bringing smiles to families worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com.

*MINUTE MAID is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company.

**SOUR PATCH KIDS is a registered trademark of Mondelēz International group, used under license.

SOURCE J&J Snack Foods Corp.

