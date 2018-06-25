The cover of the summer issue features a colorful red, white and blue Berry Ricotta Tart. Here, Wisconsin ricotta cheese is layered with fresh raspberries, blueberries and star-shaped sugar cookies for a dessert that is decorative, delicious and perfect for Fourth of July celebrations.

Four crowd-pleasing recipes for easy, cheesy grilled foil packets will have your next summer dinner party ready in no time. Grilled Lasagna, Southwest Pepper Jack-Stuffed Poblano Peppers, Cheesy Sweet Corn and Salmon, and Double-Cheese, Bacon and Potatoes are ideal for large parties because they are easy to make, and even easier to clean up.

This issue also features the ultimate Wisconsin Summer Bucket List with the top 10 Dairyland-To-Do's including cheese and beer pairings at Wisconsin's famous New Glarus Brewery, a recipe for a campfire cookout with pudgy pies and tips for preparing the perfect Wisconsin wine and cheese picnic spread. And, those with a sweet tooth won't be disappointed by this issue's Wisconsin twist on classic summer desserts including Chocolate Cheese Fudge S'mores Bars, Caramel Tiramisu Mascarpone Cream Puffs and easy No-Churn Mascarpone Ice Cream Cookie Cake.

Click here to view the Summer Issue of Grate. Pair. Share and watch the latest videos from the Wisconsin To Table video series.

About Wisconsin Cheese: Wisconsin produces 48 percent of the specialty cheese in the U.S. and currently holds the title for 2017 U.S. Champion Cheese. For more information, visit WisconsinCheese.com or connect on Facebook.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/savor-summer-with-wisconsin-cheese-300671608.html

SOURCE Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin

Related Links

http://www.WisconsinCheese.com

