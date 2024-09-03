Savor the End of Summer with the Refreshing New Green Grape Series at It's Boba Time

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time to savor the last rays of summer, It's Boba Time is excited to launch its invigorating new Green Grape drink series at all store locations on September 9, 2024. Infused with the fresh and vibrant flavors of green grape, this limited-time collection promises to refresh your senses and add a burst of sweetness to your day.

This delicious lineup features three enticing beverages: Green Grape Slush with crystal boba, Green Grape Iced Tea, and Green Grape Yogurt Smoothie. Each drink is crafted to capture the crisp and juicy essence of green grapes, making them the perfect companions for those warm, sun-soaked days.

"We wanted to create something that embodies the feeling of enjoying the tail end of summer," says Eunice Pak, President of Boba Time, Inc., franchisor of It's Boba Time brand. "The Green Grape series is all about capturing that light, refreshing vibe that we all crave during these sunny months. It's more than just a drink—it's a moment of joy in a cup."

As temperatures start to mellow, there's no better way to cool off than with these refreshing treats that burst with flavor in every sip. Whether you're lounging by the pool, taking a stroll in the park, or simply unwinding after a long day, the Green Grape series offers the perfect pick-me-up to brighten your mood.

These drinks aren't just delicious—they're also a feast for the eyes, with vibrant green hues that capture the essence of fresh grapes in a way that's sure to impress your followers on social media. The crisp, revitalizing taste of green grape pairs seamlessly with the texture of crystal boba, refreshing tea, and creamy yogurt, making each sip an adventure.

So why wait? Visit your nearest It's Boba Time location and indulge in the new Green Grape series starting on September 9th. But hurry—these drinks are only available for a limited time, so grab your favorite while you can and toast to the end of summer with a refreshing twist!

About It's Boba Time

Founded in 2003 with a passion for boba, It's Boba Time has expanded from 40 drinks to over 140 options, including smoothies, slushes, milk teas, and fresh juices, all made-to-order with fresh fruits and customizable toppings. It's Boba Time creates a welcoming environment where everyone can find their favorite drink, making them a beloved destination for boba enthusiasts across Los Angeles and beyond. Their commitment to quality and innovation ensures every visit is a delightful experience. For more information, please visit itsbobatime.com or follow us on Instagram at @itsbobatime.

SOURCE It's Boba Time