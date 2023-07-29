Savory and Partners: Obtaining a Greek Golden Visa in 2023 - All You Need to Know

DUBAI, UAE, July 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A Greek Golden Visa is one of Europe's most popular residence by investment programs. This article will highlight everything you need to know about the Greek Golden Visa and how you can qualify for this residence-by-investment scheme.

Overview Of Greece

Where in the World is Greece?

The southern tip of the Balkan Peninsula houses Greece. Head east to reach the Aegean Sea, south to get to the Mediterranean Sea, and west to hit the Ionian Sea. Its neighbors are Albania, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, and Türkiye.

How Big is Greece?

Imagine a land mass the size of Alabama or England comprising a mainland plus over 2,000 islands. Greece has roughly 10.4 million inhabitants.

What Language Do They Speak in Greece?

The official language is Greek, an ancient tongue dating back to around the 15th century BCE. About half of Greece's population can speak English. This compares favorably with Italy and Spain but less so with Germany.

Which Currency Do They Use in Greece?

As Greece belongs to the European Union, they use the Euro.

Greece Golden Visa Program Benefits

There are many reasons to invest in the Greek Golden Visa program. They include:

A renewable 5-year Greek permanent residence permit for you and your family members

Visa-free travel around the Schengen Zone for third-country nationals

Access to complimentary education for your children

Free family healthcare for tax residents

Mediterranean climate

A route to Greek citizenship.

Interesting investment opportunities on an open market

Greece Golden Visa Process

The steps to obtaining a Greek Golden Visa are very simple:

Make a qualified investment

Submit a full online application through the government's portal

Once approved, applicants must travel to Greece to submit biometrics

to submit biometrics They then collect their Golden Visas within Greece

The entire process takes about three months on average.

Greece has an excellent healthcare system, amazing education infrastructure, a pleasant climate, and, most importantly, a simple residency by investment program with a route to Greek citizenship.

Greek Golden Visa Program FAQs

When Did They Start the Greece Golden Visa?

The Greek government launched the Golden Visa scheme in 2013.

What Are the Advantages of Getting a Golden Visa in Greece?

The Greek Golden Visa lets you live in Greece as a resident and gives you visa-free access to the Schengen region, among many other benefits.

How Long Does the Process of Obtaining Residency in Greece Take?

Submit your application form. Then you will have to wait no more than three months to receive your residence permits.

How Do You Get Greek Citizenship?

You will receive a Greek Golden Visa residence permit. This is not a citizenship-by-investment program. But, if you live in the country for seven years, you can become a Greek citizen through naturalisation. You will need to pass a Greek language test.

Which Family Members Can Go with Me on a Greek Golden Visa?

You can bring family members with you. These include spouses and dependent children up to the age of 24. Parents and grandparents can come too.

Will I Have to Pay Taxes in Greece?

It depends. If you are spending more than 183 days in the country, yes. If you are renting out your real estate investment, no. Greece has double taxation agreements with many countries. These include the UK and US. So, you will only pay tax on your Greek property.

