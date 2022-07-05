Savory, Plant-Based Summer Entertaining

You can make it easy to enjoy a meatless summer soiree loaded with flavor by using an option like Sweet Earth Plant-Based Chik'n, a ready-to-eat solution offering an excellent source of protein per serving, made with vegan ingredients. The pre-marinated options mean less time spent cooking and more time catching up with friends and family in the summer sun while eating delicious meals.

Perfect for enjoying in a variety of ways, it's a bold and savory centerpiece in these Vegan Pulled Chipotle Chik'n Sliders that combine a sweet and spicy chipotle-maple sauce with fresh veggies for a saucy bite full of plant-based protein. Put a taste bud-tingling twist on fajita night with Jerk Chik'n Fajitas with Black Rice, an easy way to channel your inner chef and serve up a flavorful, plant-based meal.

Find more delicious plant-based recipes and products at sweetearthfoods.com.

Vegan Pulled Chipotle Chik'n Sliders

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Servings: 10-12

3 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce

1/4 cup ketchup

1/4 cup maple syrup

1 cup veggie broth

1 teaspoon allspice

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 small red onion, diced

1 pinch kosher salt

1 pinch pepper

3 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 lemon, juice only

1 package (8 ounces) Sweet Earth Chipotle Chik'n

12 vegan brioche slider buns

Vegan Spicy Mayo:

1/2 cup vegan mayo

2 tablespoons vegan sour cream

2 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce

2 tablespoons cilantro, finely minced

2 teaspoons fajita seasoning

1 lime, juice only

Optional toppings:

1 jar pickle chips

1/2 cup purple shredded cabbage

1/2 cup jalapeno peppers

1/2 cup shredded carrots

1/2 cup diced tomatoes

In blender, puree peppers with ketchup, maple syrup, broth, allspice and brown sugar. Set aside.

In pan over medium heat, add oil. Once oil begins to shimmer, add onion and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally.

Once onions become translucent, around 5 minutes, add garlic. After 1 minute, add pepper puree blend to pan along with lemon juice and stir to combine.

Once mixed, fold in chipotle plant-based "chicken" and cook 3-4 minutes until heated through.

To make vegan spicy mayo: In bowl, mix mayo, sour cream, peppers, cilantro, fajita seasoning and lime juice.

Spread vegan spicy mayo on buns and add plant-based "chicken" mixture. Top with pickle chips, cabbage, jalapenos, carrots and tomatoes, as desired.

Jerk Chik'n Fajitas with Black Rice

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Servings: 2-3

Marinade:

1 tablespoon brown sugar

2 teaspoons lime juice

1/4 cup soy sauce

1 tablespoon avocado oil or olive oil

1 Scotch bonnet pepper

2 tablespoons Jamaican jerk seasoning

1 teaspoon minced garlic

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

Fajita Fixings:

1 package (8 ounces) Sweet Earth Mindful Chik'n Strips

1/2 teaspoon avocado oil

1/2 white onion, chopped

1 small green pepper, chopped

1/2 yellow pepper, chopped

flour tortillas, warmed

black rice, cooked

Mango Salsa:

1 chopped mango

3 teaspoons lime juice

2 teaspoons chopped cilantro

1/4 cup red onion, chopped

1 small red bell pepper, chopped

To make marinade: In blender, blend brown sugar, lime juice, soy sauce, oil, bonnet pepper, Jamaican jerk seasoning, garlic and salt and pepper, to taste, until smooth.

To make fajitas: Marinate plant-based "chicken" in jerk sauce for 1 hour.

In grill pan on stove over medium heat, heat oil. Cook plant-based "chicken" until heated through. In separate pan, add splash of oil and cook white onion, bell pepper and yellow pepper. Add plant-based "chicken" to veggies and cook 1-2 minutes.

To make mango salsa: In bowl, mix mango, lime juice, cilantro, red onion and red bell pepper.

Add jerk plant-based "chicken" and mango salsa to tortillas. Serve with black rice.

Michael French

[email protected]

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate