Savvas Announces Two New Summer Solutions to Help Schools Make an Impact in Addressing Unfinished Learning Due to COVID-19

"The challenges confronting educators have never been greater. Academic disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic have led to substantial levels of unfinished learning, with some assessments suggesting students will end the school year a half-grade level or more behind," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "Recognizing the urgency educators face to accelerate learning, Savvas has developed high-quality, engaging solutions to enable teachers to make an impact this summer in getting students back on track and prepared for the new school year."

Savvas has developed two new high-quality, engaging solutions that enable teachers to make an impact this summer.

According to the findings of an online survey of more than 100 U.S. public school administrators conducted by Savvas in late January, 2021, the top five needs identified for a summer learning program involved: building reading and reading-comprehension skills; engaging students; building math skills; being easy for teachers and students to use or implement; and being able to deliver curriculum in remote, in-person, and hybrid settings.

Savvas Learning Company designed its two summer solutions to meet these various needs of school districts, offering a curated, grab-and-go product that is ready for immediate classroom use, as well as a second product that provides the flexibility to mix and match content for greater customization.

For districts looking for a turnkey solution that takes the guesswork out of summer planning and what to assess, Savvas Summer Impact delivers a ready-to-teach, digital summer learning curricula for reading or math that focus on critical instructional priorities, as defined by Student Achievement Partners, a nonprofit committed to improving literacy and mathematics outcomes for K-12 students. The summer courses, which offer curated, sequenced content, along with assessments, planning guides, and print, digital and blended options, include:

Savvas Summer Impact Math (Grades K-Algebra 1) leverages strong math foundations, procedural skills and fluency, and conceptual understanding through highly engaging interactive experiences.

(Grades K-12) uses the science of reading, with high-quality literature and informational texts, systematic skills instruction, and highly engaging interactive digital lessons.

The second product, Savvas One™ Summer, is an all-inclusive summer solution that allows educators to combine the curated math and reading content from Savvas Summer Impact with curriculum from Savvas Learning Company's most popular math, literacy, science, and social studies national K-12 programs, giving them the flexibility to custom-tailor lessons and assessments to school- and district-level goals. This solution is ideal for districts looking to offer summer learning opportunities aimed at addressing unfinished learning, providing student enrichment, and preventing typical summer learning loss.

Both Savvas summer solutions are supported by flexible, on-demand professional learning and delivered on the award-winning Savvas Realize™ digital platform, one of the edtech industry's most versatile learning management systems with easy-to-use, single sign-on access and interactive, downloadable PDFs. Included with the summer courses is SuccessMaker Focus, which provides targeted intervention and digital practice in priority skills from the previous grade for reading and math.

In addition to the summer learning programs, Savvas is also launching a Savvas Insights speaker series with some of its leading authors and experts to offer educators best practices on addressing unfinished learning, engaging students, and building reading resiliency in the coming school year.

One of the featured speakers, Savvas author and math teacher Zak Champagne, will discuss ways educators can support students in their academic growth while also helping them navigate the dramatic changes they have experienced during the pandemic.

Noting how disruptions from COVID-19 have impacted every student in some way, and caused many to experience unfinished learning, especially in math, he encourages teachers to create a connection with their students, use positive language, and build a deep understanding of grade-level content while also focusing on areas where they need extra practice.

"Our students are resilient," said Champagne, a recipient of the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, "and with our support and dedication, we can help them make up for lost time and continue to have positive mathematical experiences."

