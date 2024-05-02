Savvas Introduces Newest Edition of its Award-Winning myPerspectives Program With Powerful Interactive Resources for Teachers and Students

"myPerspectives immerses learners in thoughtful texts that ... push them to think critically and deeper" Post this

Building on its highly successful, evidence-based approach that improves student outcomes, myPerspectives © 2025 for grades 6-12 offers greater opportunities for student engagement, increased options for differentiated teaching, and more reading and writing support to help every student achieve their potential.

Reaching secondary students is essential in preparing them to become critical thinkers and effective communicators, especially in today's fast-paced digital world. With an emphasis on promoting student ownership and choice, myPerspectives engages students with relevant, student-centered content that allows them to explore, share, and grow with personalized learning experiences, while honing important reading, writing, speaking, and listening skills.

"Literacy has the power to unlock the world for students. At Savvas, we know that high-quality, research-based curriculum is key to helping students master the literacy skills they need to be successful in college, career, and life," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "By placing students at the center of learning, myPerspectives immerses learners in thoughtful texts that ask important questions, push them to think critically and deeper, and build knowledge across content areas so students become skilled readers and communicators in our information age."

Designed by leading authors and educators, the program's evidence-based pedagogy has been determined to meet ESSA (Every Student Succeeds Act) Level 2 Evidence for its significantly positive effect on learning outcomes. A previous study conducted by independent researchers showed that students using myPerspectives demonstrated significantly higher ELA proficiency rates after just one year of program implementation compared to students not using the program.

Delivered on the award-winning Savvas Realize learning management system, myPerspectives gives teachers the flexibility they need to personalize instruction for every student with innovative digital as well as print resources, timely assessment tools, and data-informed insights and reports. Responding to teacher input, Savvas added to the new edition powerful interactive resources that provide real-time student feedback to help educators differentiate and deliver instruction for each skills lesson. These responsive support tools include pre-lesson readiness checks to quickly gauge students' knowledge of a skill and post-lesson exit tickets to assess students' learning. Another new feature, also developed at the request of teachers, is the online Language Coach that offers on-the-spot reading scaffolds for students.

New to myPerspectives is a groundbreaking feature called Media Studio, which guides students through analyzing media sources and creating their own projects, helping them become savvy consumers and producers of content.

Other exciting enhancements to the new edition of myPerspectives include:

An Integrated ELA Approach that Supports the Science of Reading. Instruction and support for background knowledge, vocabulary, language structures, verbal reasoning, and literacy knowledge are embedded directly into the program.

Contemporary texts and media allow students to see themselves reflected in the stories, and develop their own voice as they build knowledge and participate in the broader conversation. A built-in gradual release instructional model promotes ownership of learning, collaboration, and student independence. Effective Teaching Strategies and Time-Saving Tools. Embedded differentiated instruction, multilingual learner support, and timely on-the-spot progress monitoring give teachers the support they need to personalize learning for each unique learner. The program also optimizes teachers' planning and teaching with more modeling videos, editable lesson slides, and a slide sorter of lesson resources to make assigning easier.

For educators like Dawn Stamper, an ELA high school teacher in Ohio's Beavercreek City Schools, one of the major benefits of myPerspectives is its comprehensive set of effective offerings, allowing for what she calls its "one-stop-shop approach."

"The depth and variety of content in myPerspectives is impressive. Everything is there for the teacher and student, whether it be the full text with comprehension, deeper analysis, vocabulary, language and style questions or support for differentiating instruction," Stamper said. "I also like that I have the freedom to switch between the digital and print consumable products, and students like that they can rely on digital access if they forget their book at school or home. Our district has used myPerspectives for five years, and we've decided to continue using it for five more."

For educators looking for even more powerful assessments, Momentum Literacy , part of the Savvas Momentum Assessment Suite, works seamlessly with myPerspectives for grades 6-8 by identifying each student's greatest opportunities for growth and pairing that data with aligned instructional resources. The screeners and diagnostics can also be used with SuccessMaker , a proven-effective, continuously adaptive personalized reading program. Together, the complete solution for literacy delivers cutting-edge assessments, high-quality core curriculum, and adaptive personalized learning all on one platform, providing an individualized pathway to success for each student.

