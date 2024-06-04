Savvas Learning Company CEO Bethlam Forsa Named Most Influential Thought Leader in EdTech

I am honored to receive this prestigious CODiE Award and thank SIIA for recognizing the importance of edtech innovation. Post this

"I am truly honored to receive this prestigious CODiE Award and want to thank the SIIA for recognizing the importance of edtech innovation in supporting educators and engaging students," said Forsa. "At Savvas, we are committed to developing the highest-quality instructional solutions that are powered by cutting-edge technology in order to personalize teaching and learning and help all students succeed."

In selecting her for this honor, the award judges commended Forsa for "her commitment to improving K-12 education through technology, [which] has not only transformed Savvas but has also made a lasting impact on the industry, earning her widespread recognition and respect." The judges lauded her "visionary leadership and innovative approach that have positioned Savvas Learning Company as a frontrunner in the edtech sector, driving the company towards significant growth and setting a high standard for quality educational technology solutions." They concluded, "Her contributions to the industry have been transformative, challenging traditional paradigms and shaping new perspectives on teaching and learning."

Administered by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, the CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to celebrate the vision, talent, and advances of people and companies producing the most innovative education technology products.

"The winners of the 2024 Education Technology CODiE Awards represent the pinnacle of creativity and excellence in providing products and services that connect diverse learners with educational resources and instructors," said Chris Mohr, president of SIIA. "We are thrilled to honor this year's recipients – the elite in their field – who offer solutions to crucial challenges in education today."

