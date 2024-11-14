Savvas Learning Company Extends Collaboration with Cognizant, Leader in Driving Enterprise Transformation

Global learning solutions provider renews collaboration with Cognizant to help optimize its back-office IT operations, enhance efficiencies, and support timely order management and product delivery

TEANECK, N.J., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) announced today the continuation of its relationship with Savvas Learning Company with the aim to ensure that IT functions run seamlessly for the leading K-12 learning solutions provider, supporting its mission of delivering innovative, high-quality instructional materials to the millions of educators and students it serves.

A trusted Savvas partner since 2019, Cognizant has entered into a multi-year agreement with the company to help provide a comprehensive suite of advanced IT services designed to optimize its back-office operations. Cognizant Flowsource™️, a new platform powering the next generation of software engineering for enterprises, aims to enhance platform engineering capabilities, improve efficiencies, and drive automation for Savvas. The collaboration also plans to focus on efficient order management, in an effort to ensure timely delivery of services to the company's diverse customer base.

"Today's K-12 edtech ecosystem is more dynamic than ever. As a market leader at the forefront of digital learning, Savvas strives to incorporate the most innovative technologies that help us optimize our business operations," said Bryan Smith, CIO of Savvas Learning Company. "Our collaboration with Cognizant will continue to help us manage our technology services and navigate the ever-evolving technological landscape."

Cognizant's expertise and innovative solutions help enable Savvas to deliver robust, secure, and enhanced services in today's fast-paced, digital world, significantly improving the user experience for its customers when it comes to order-management and support-related functions.

"We are excited to continue our long-standing relationship with Savvas and serve as its trusted technology partner," said Anurag Sinha, senior vice president and head of communications, media, and technology for Americas at Cognizant. "Our continued collaboration allows us to harness Cognizant's proficiency in state-of-the-art technologies that will contribute to enhancing engineering and automation initiatives at Savvas. Our collaboration with Savvas also underscores Cognizant's commitment to innovation and excellence, reinforcing the company's role as a key player in transforming educational experiences for the digital age."

