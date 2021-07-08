Savvas Learning Company's Experience Chemistry Earns Two More Education Technology Awards

With its recent wins of the 2021 EdTech Breakthrough Award for "Best Science Learning Solution" and the 2021 SIIA CODiE Award for "Best Advanced Science Instructional Solution," Experience Chemistry earned three awards since being introduced to the market last fall. It previously won a Tech & Learning Best of 2020 Award, presented at the virtual ISTE20 show in November 2020.

"We would like to thank SIIA CODiE and EdTech Breakthrough for each honoring Experience Chemistry for its excellence and innovation in STEM education," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "Our high-quality program provides an engaging learning experience that piques student curiosity with its interactive, problem-solving approach, offering a re-envisioned curriculum for teaching chemistry in a whole new way."

Recognized as a standout, interactive educational technology with a phenomena-driven curriculum, Experience Chemistry puts the focus on the student experience. The program's learning model features virtual and hands-on labs and activities that engage and encourage students to ask questions and figure things out. Accessible on the highly versatile Savvas Realize™ learning management system, Experience Chemistry features high-quality instructional materials that create coherence and offer consistency whether students are learning in person or at home. Since it also aligns with the allowable use requirements of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER Fund), Experience Chemistry can help educators address the academic impact of lost instructional time due to the pandemic.

Noting how Experience Chemistry provided her with a "new and refreshing" way of teaching, Lucia Johnson, a chemistry teacher at Warren Township High School in Illinois, said the program's student-driven and phenomena-based instructional approaches excelled at engaging her students like no other program she has ever used.

"In my 18 years as an educator, I've never taught chemistry like this," she explained. "Before, I covered chemistry topics in the traditional progression, yet it was sometimes hard to bridge the relevance of one unit to the next. With Experience Chemistry, the units become interrelated 'storylines' that encourage students to explore and make connections to real-world applications, like the chemical make-up of colors in fireworks. Now, students are in the driver's seat of their own learning, and that's exciting for everyone."

ABOUT SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANY

At Savvas, we believe learning should inspire. By combining new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new ways of interacting, we design next-generation learning solutions that help prepare students to become global citizens in a more interconnected, digital world. To learn more, visit Savvas Learning Company .

ABOUT EDTECH BREAKTHROUGH

The EdTech Breakthrough Awards are devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies, and people. The program provides a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM, and more. Award winners are selected by an independent panel of experts within the edtech industry who this year evaluated more than 2,000 nominations on the basis of innovation, design, user experience, and overall technological advancement. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com .

ABOUT THE SIIA CODiE™ AWARDS

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. Administered by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, the CODiE Awards recognize companies producing the most innovative education technology products. Its awards process involves rigorous reviews by expert judges including educators and administrators whose evaluations determined the finalists. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE .

SOURCE Savvas Learning Company

