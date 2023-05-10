Savvy Ladies Expands its Free Financial Helpline Building the Financial Roadmap for Women's Wealth and Empowerment

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Savvy Ladies, a nationally recognized non-profit organization celebrating 20 years of supporting free financial education for women, is pleased to announce the mobile expansion of its Free Financial Helpline.

With support from The Nasdaq Foundation, Savvy Ladies is leveraging technology to enhance the accessibility and capacity of its Free Financial Helpline for Women. The new mobile portal provides a personalized experience for on demand access to pro bono volunteer financial professionals, answering women's financial questions, providing tangible solutions, and helping create roadmaps to achieve financial security and build wealth.

The new mobile app enables Savvy Ladies to reach more women's communities helping to improve women's money knowledge and confidence. The new app makes it easier and faster to connect across multiple categories affecting women financially, including divorce, budgeting, debt management, investing, and small business planning.

The Savvy Ladies Helpline matches each woman with a pro bono volunteer financial professional for authentic one-on-one conversations, providing real answers with real solutions. Additionally, financial wellness check-ins have been added to strengthen the engagement and build women's financial well-being and confidence.

Stacy Francis founded Savvy Ladies twenty years ago in memory of her grandmother, who had confessed that she had stayed in an abusive marriage because she didn't have the financial skills or control to deal with her finances. Stacy has dedicated her work to the mission of Savvy Ladies to empower women through financial literacy.

"Women from all backgrounds face daunting barriers to financial security, including income inequality, a wide gap in retirement savings, and the impact of family and caregiving. Compounding the problem is a wide gender gap in financial literacy and confidence -- consistent across women from all backgrounds, socio-economic levels, and generations. Savvy Ladies with its new Helpline expansion is changing that," states Stacy Francis, Founder of Savvy Ladies.

"Organizations like Savvy Ladies are addressing one of the biggest barriers to financial security for women by making financial literacy more accessible. The new Helpline expands access to qualified financial professionals and the resources needed for women to start building generational wealth, creating an environment where women have more control over their financial future," said Jailan Griffiths, Nasdaq's Global Head of Purpose and President of the Nasdaq Foundation.

The new mobile app will allow the Savvy Ladies Free Financial Helpline to double its reach and connect over 4,000 women in 2023 with pro bono financial volunteers and can be accessed by downloading the new mobile Savvy Ladies Free Financial Helpline app for iOS and Android on the Apple App Store and on Google Play.

Every day at Savvy Ladies is about advancing financial literacy, building confidence and financial wellbeing for all women by providing safe spaces to help women achieve financial independence, build wealth, and reduce economic and racial disparities in financial education.

SOURCE Savvy Ladies