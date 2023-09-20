The Savvy Ladies 2023 Awards Benefit Gala Honors Exceptional Leaders Supporting & Advancing Financial Wellbeing for Women

Recognizing Excellence in Mentorship, Male Allyship, Change Makers, a Young Rising Star, and top Female Financial Finfluencers of the Year

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Savvy Ladies, a nationally recognized non-profit organization supporting free financial education for women, including a national free financial helpline, is pleased to announce the 2023 Savvy Ladies Honorees, who are each exceptional leaders supporting & leading financial empowerment for women. Each honoree, recognized for their unwavering commitment to financial education & advancement of financial wellbeing for women, will be honored at this year's Gala Celebration on November 1st, 2023, hosted at the Salesforce Tower, Bryant Park, NYC, and livestreamed.

Savvy Ladies Gala 2023 Make a difference and be part of the change! 🌟 Join us in breaking the silence around money and help reshape the culture. Don't miss out on Savvy Ladies' 20th Anniversary Celebration on November 1st at the iconic Salesforce Tower, Bryant Park, NYC. Get your ticket now and be a part of this empowering event! 🎉

Savvy Ladies is commemorating its 20th year of equipping women with the educational tools and personalized 1:1 financial guidance to enhance women's financial wellbeing, build financial confidence, reduce financial anxiety, and help women understand a best course of action to take with their finances.

This year, Savvy Ladies honors outstanding individuals across five award categories, each of whom has significantly contributed to advancing financial literacy and women's empowerment. Their passion, dedication, and innovative approaches have paved the way for countless women to achieve financial wellbeing.

The Stacy Francis Awards for Excellence in Mentorship honor Mastercards Dana Cox, SVP Global Delivery Enablement, and Mara Cristina Tache, Director Global Product Go-to-Market.

Celebrating Male Allyship Savvy Ladies honors Eric Tepper, J.P. Morgan Wealth Management CEO, Michael Francis, Goldman Sachs, Technical Fellow and Managing Director in Asset and Wealth Management, and Nirav Tolia, Founder of Nextdoor.com, Shark Tank Season 13 Guest Shark and Investor of HELLO PRENUP.

The Savvy Change Makers of the Year honors four women who are making a significant impact in creating a positive environment for change and supporting financial education and literacy for women. The 2023 Change Maker Award Honorees are:

Chanel Frazier, BlackRock, Managing Director, Global Head of Business Strategy for the Portfolio Management Group and Head of BlackRock Atlanta

Sheena Gray, J.P. Morgan Wealth Management, Executive Director, Head of Diverse Advisor Experience

Stephanie Link, Hightower Advisors, Chief Investment Strategist and Portfolio Manager

Clara Sierra, Moody's Analytics, Senior Director.

Recognizing the importance of new talent in the financial world, Savvy Ladies is launching two new awards categories this year. Savvy Ladies recognizes Rising Star Kayla Kennelly, Goldman Sachs, Head of East RIA Custody Sales, and top female financial influencers, 40 and under, who are speaking out about the importance of financial wellbeing for women and making learning about money fun and accessible, extending financial education to new women's communities across social channels. Savvy Ladies honors the 2023 Female FinFluencers making an impact:

Bernadette Anat, HeyBerna

Markia Brown, The Money Plug

Haley Sacks, Mrs. Dow Jones

Jamila Souffrant, Journey to Launch

Jully-Alma Taveras, Investing Latina

These Savvy Ladies Honorees' trailblazing achievements will be acknowledged and celebrated at this year's Gala event as we talk about and elevate the importance of Building Financial Conversation and the Power of Asking Financial Questions. Join us for an evening of conversation and help Savvy Ladies continue to change the culture of money silence for women.

There are two ways you can participate and support free financial education for women:

Buy a Ticket: Join us in person at the Salesforce Tower as we come together to honor our outstanding honorees. Secure your ticket by clicking here and experience an unforgettable evening of inspiration and empowerment.

Donate: If you cannot attend the gala but still want to support our cause, you can donate by clicking here. Every contribution makes a difference in helping us continue our efforts to empower women through financial education.

To learn More About Savvy Ladies, visit: https://www.savvyladies.org/

