SavvyMoney Raises $225M to Accelerate Innovation for Financial Institutions

Minority investment round brings together tech expertise, AI resources and a comprehensive bank network to validate and accelerate SavvyMoney's growth

DUBLIN, Calif., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SavvyMoney , an industry leader of financial wellness and growth solutions, today announced a $225 million minority investment co-led by PSG and Canapi Ventures, with continued investment from Spectrum Equity. The investment will accelerate SavvyMoney's product roadmap and go-to-market investments, enabling the company to better serve its core community of over 1,500 financial institutions.

SavvyMoney has been a trusted partner for banks, credit unions and fintechs seeking to deepen consumer relationships through data-driven innovation. As a fast-growing market leader, SavvyMoney is just beginning to expand its portfolio potential. The company's integrated platform combines real-time credit score insights, financial wellness tools, personalized offers, and an advanced analytics platform, combined with a seamless lending and deposit experience – helping financial institutions of all sizes drive growth and empower consumers to take confident financial action.

"This is the kind of validation every CEO hopes for," said JB Orecchia, CEO and President of SavvyMoney. "We believe PSG and Canapi didn't just see an investment opportunity. They saw a company that's genuinely transforming how financial institutions connect with their customers. We've spent years proving that community banks and credit unions can deliver value-driving financial wellness tools when they have the right partner. This partnership gives us the resources and expertise to build on our proven model and show what's possible when you put customer financial well-being and the financial institution's goals at the center of everything you do."

The investment brings together two firms whose combined expertise position SavvyMoney for its next chapter of growth. PSG , which manages approximately $28 billion in assets under management across more than 160 portfolio companies, specializes in scaling growth-stage B2B software platforms. Through its software expertise and operational support, PSG aims to enhance SavvyMoney's ability to help financial institutions drive greater customer engagement and long-term value.

"In our view, SavvyMoney is leading the market in embedding credit score insights, financial wellness tools, and lending solutions directly into the digital banking experience," said Chris Nesbitt, Managing Director at PSG. "We're excited to partner with the team as they continue to expand their suite of innovative products and seek to harness AI to deliver even greater revenue opportunities to financial institutions and their customers."

Canapi Ventures brings something equally valuable but entirely different: deep expertise in financial services innovation. Canapi's limited partners include over 70 financial institutions, ranging from community banks to some of the nation's largest. This positioning means Canapi has direct insight into what banks need to stay competitive. The firm invests in companies that help banks thrive in a rapidly evolving landscape, making this partnership both a strategic validation of SavvyMoney's approach and a natural fit for the company's growth ambitions.

"SavvyMoney is raising the bar for personalized credit insights in digital banking," said Tom Davis, General Partner at Canapi. "Purpose-built for financial institutions and with strong validation from our bank ecosystem, SavvyMoney delivers tangible value for its customers. It is exactly the kind of team we are proud to partner with."

Spectrum Equity , which first invested in SavvyMoney in 2021, returned for this round, demonstrating continued confidence in the company's leadership team and growth strategy. TransUnion, who first invested in the business in 2016, remains a valued strategic partner and shareholder going forward.

SavvyMoney has nearly doubled its institutional footprint to over 1,500 partners since 2021 while expanding its digital banking capabilities through new product offerings and strategic acquisitions like CreditSnap , which now powers intelligent loan origination, deposit, and account onboarding solutions.

Raymond James acted as the exclusive financial advisor to SavvyMoney in this transaction, and Goodwin Procter LLP served as the company's legal advisor. William Blair served as the exclusive financial advisor to PSG, and Latham & Watkins LLP served as its legal advisor. For more information, visit www.savvymoney.com .

About SavvyMoney

SavvyMoney is an industry leader in financial wellness and growth solutions, extending its reach to over 1,500 banks, credit unions, and fintechs nationwide. The synergy of real-time credit data and advanced digital personalization and marketing tools defines SavvyMoney's offerings, seamlessly integrating with more than 40 digital banking platforms. What sets SavvyMoney apart is not just its innovative technology but also its hands-on service, coupled with a resolute commitment to assisting financial institutions in fortifying and enriching their consumer relationships. To learn more about SavvyMoney, visit www.savvymoney.com .

About PSG

PSG is a growth equity firm that partners with software and technology-enabled services companies to help them navigate transformational growth, capitalize on strategic opportunities, and build strong teams. Having backed more than 160 companies and facilitated over 530 add-on acquisitions, PSG brings extensive investment experience, deep expertise in software and technology, and a firm commitment to collaborating with management teams. Founded in 2014, PSG operates out of offices in Boston, Kansas City, London, Madrid, Paris, and Tel-Aviv. To learn more about PSG, visit www.psgequity.com.

About Canapi Ventures

Canapi is a B2B software and financial technology venture and growth equity platform investing in early to growth-stage companies offering disruptive alternatives to outdated business models and technologies. Backed by the Canapi Alliance – a network of over 70 of the leading financial institutions across the United States – Canapi's partners have decades of hands-on experience in financial services. Canapi brings unmatched sector experience and best-in-class knowledge, connections, and credibility to founders. To learn more about Canapi, visit www.canapi.com .

About Spectrum Equity

Spectrum Equity is a leading growth equity firm providing capital and strategic support to innovative companies in the information economy. For over 30 years, the firm has partnered with exceptional entrepreneurs and management teams to build long-term value in market-leading internet-enabled software, data, and information services companies.

With offices in Boston, San Francisco, and London, the firm is investing its tenth fund with $2 billion in limited partner capital. Representative investments include Ancestry, Definitive Healthcare, GoodRx, Lucid Software, Origami Risk, Ethoca, SurveyMonkey and Verafin. For more information, including a complete list of portfolio investments, visit our Portfolio page.

