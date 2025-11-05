SavvyMoney Recognized as a 2025 Inc. Power Partner Award Winner

The annual list recognizes the leading B2B companies that have proven track records of supporting entrepreneurs and helping companies grow.

DUBLIN, Calif., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SavvyMoney is proud to announce its recognition on the Inc. Power Partner Awards. The prestigious list honors B2B organizations that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow.

Companies on the Inc. Power Partner list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, and more, allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

"The entrepreneurial journey and community are core to Inc.'s mission, and it's a true honor to celebrate this year's Inc. Power Partners — the companies dedicated to helping small businesses and entrepreneurs," says Bonny Ghosh , editorial director at Inc. "Whether they're coordinating complex marketing campaigns or reliably supporting the day-to-day infrastructure of growing companies, these honorees aren't simply B2B providers — they are true partners in helping businesses grow and succeed."

As a trusted partner to over 1,500 financial institutions nationwide, SavvyMoney continues to transform how banks and credit unions engage with consumers. The company's platform combines real-time credit insights, personalized marketing and advanced analytics to deliver meaningful financial wellness solutions within digital banking environments. Deep integration into lending and core banking systems connects these insights directly to application and fulfillment — streamlining loan, deposit and account-opening processes while providing the embedded intelligence financial institutions need to drive growth and enhance customer relationships.

"We're honored to be recognized by Inc. for doing what we do best–helping our partners drive growth through smarter, more personal financial engagement," said JB Orecchia , president and CEO of SavvyMoney. "Our team is deeply committed to delivering technology that makes a real difference—both for financial institutions and the people they serve. This recognition reinforces the power of true partnership and our shared mission to advance financial wellness across communities."

This recognition caps a milestone year for SavvyMoney, marked by record growth, innovation, and industry acclaim. This year, the company enhanced its end-to-end platform capabilities through the acquisition of CreditSnap , earned honors from both Inc . and Credit Union Times for workplace excellence and innovation, and surpassed 1,500 financial institution partnerships. Together, these accomplishments highlight SavvyMoney's continued leadership in delivering data-driven technology that helps FIs grow efficiently while empowering consumers to achieve financial confidence.

For more information or to view the complete list of honorees, visit https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards .

About SavvyMoney

SavvyMoney is an industry leader in financial wellness and growth solutions to over 1,500 banks, credit unions, and fintechs nationwide. Connecting real-time credit data, analytics, personalized offers, and a fully integrated lending and deposit experience defines SavvyMoney's offerings, with more than 70+ integrations. What sets SavvyMoney apart is not just its innovative technology, but its hands-on service, coupled with a resolute commitment to assisting financial institutions in fortifying and enriching their consumer relationships. To learn more about SavvyMoney, visit www.savvymoney.com .

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

