Sawgrass LNG & Power Celebrates Eight Years of LNG Supply to The Bahamas

MIAMI , Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sawgrass LNG & Power celebrated eight years of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to The Commonwealth of The Bahamas this month, marking a significant milestone in U.S.–Bahamian energy cooperation. Since the inaugural export of LNG to The Bahamas on December 13, 2017, Sawgrass has completed thousands of safe and reliable deliveries to customers ranging from industrial users to power generators across multiple islands.

LNG has been provided to The Bahamas through Sawgrass' wholly owned subsidiary, American LNG Marketing LLC, the only company to have ever delivered LNG from the United States to The Bahamas. American LNG Marketing made history in 2016 as the first exporter of LNG from the continental United States to a non–Free Trade Agreement country, beginning with deliveries to Barbados. This historic achievement marked a new chapter in American energy engagement in the region and was followed one year later by the first LNG shipment to The Bahamas.

"We are proud to celebrate eight years of partnership with the Bahamian Government and our customers throughout The Bahamas," said Daniel McLaughlin, President & Chief Commercial Officer of Sawgrass LNG & Power. "This long-standing collaboration reflects our shared commitment to energy reliability, cleaner fuels, and regional resilience. It also showcases the critical role that U.S. natural gas can play in supporting our Caribbean neighbors."

Sawgrass has helped industrial users and commercial operators transition away from liquid fuels, reducing emissions, improving efficiency, and strengthening energy security in one of the world's most logistically complex island environments. The partnership continues to serve as a model of cooperation focused on clean, reliable, and modern energy.

"As countries across the region prioritize cleaner power generation and more secure supply chains, we are proud to support those goals with American-produced LNG," McLaughlin added. "We are excited to expand our relationship with The Bahamas as the Government advances additional LNG-fueled power generation and continues building a more resilient, lower-emission energy future."

Sawgrass LNG & Power remains committed to advancing modern energy infrastructure throughout the Caribbean and continuing to supply clean, dependable U.S. natural gas to meet the region's evolving needs.

About Sawgrass LNG & Power

Sawgrass LNG & Power is a leading provider of LNG supply and gas-to-power solutions, serving a diverse range of customers in the Southeastern U.S. and the Caribbean. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, the company operates a state-of-the-art LNG facility and provides turnkey LNG supply, logistics, and gas-to-power solutions for utilities, industrial users and commercial operators.

About American LNG Marketing LLC

American LNG Marketing LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sawgrass LNG & Power, holds long-term authorizations from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to export LNG to countries with and without U.S. Free Trade Agreements.

