Sawtooth Solutions Announces Strategic Partnership with United Planners

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sawtooth Solutions, LLC and United Planners Financial Services have entered into an agreement to make the Sawtooth Platform available to its national network of financial advisors. The wealth management platform offered by Sawtooth is a turnkey practice management and investment solution designed to help advisors be more productive with a focus on providing an excellent client experience.

"Helping our advisors build better client relationships in a scalable and efficient fashion is a core capability we encourage," said Billy Oliverio, Executive Vice-President & Chief Marketing Officer of United Planners. "We already have advisors utilizing Sawtooth's platform and Sawtooth has demonstrated its capabilities to be flexible and consultative with each advisor in a way that helps them become more unique with a strong value proposition." Oliverio added, "Sawtooth brings a highly diversified bench of investment strategies, technology and attentive service at a time when advisors need creative ideas on how to best compete in the marketplace."

"Providing a comprehensive wealth management solution for advisors in conjunction with United Planners, is a powerful value proposition," said Rich Conley, Executive Vice President of Sawtooth Solutions. "We appreciate the strategic partnership with United Planners and value the advisor relationships we have formed since our relationship was initiated. United Planners as a firm, really gets to know their advisors across the country and works very closely with them to be successful and profitable. United Planners' culture builds a sense of comradery amongst all the partners involved."

Eric Hemingway AIF ®, Managing Partner and founder of Hemingway Wealth Management, LLC said, "We provide client-centric financial solutions carefully tailored to our client's financial goals. Sawtooth enables our practice to have access to best in class investment solutions coupled with very useful technology and personalized service so we can keep growing our business. Sawtooth places us in a position to be innovative with our clients as we continue to be the trusted advisor in the community we serve."

Xerxes Nabong, Co-Founder of Wealth Avenue mentioned, "We are a fast-growing advisory firm with plans to expand into other geographical regions. Sawtooth enables us to easily bring on new advisors and new clients with an extensive stable of investment solutions and a very responsive service team. We like to collaborate with them while we are building our firm."

About Sawtooth

Sawtooth Solutions is a flexible, comprehensive UMA (Unified Managed Accounts) platform built to fit the unique needs of every advisory firm. The firm is dedicated to providing high level investment solutions and an all-inclusive technology platform to enable advisor's success. Sawtooth began as a Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) and has lived firsthand through the same experiences facing advisory firms. The company was built to help advisors navigate the wealth management landscape and build successful, scalable practices. Sawtooth has strong partnerships across multiple custodians, investment managers and industry leading technology providers, and has continually grown its offering to meet the ever changing and individual needs of modern advisors. To learn more about Sawtooth, visit www.sawtootham.com and follow Sawtooth on social media Twitter | Facebook | Linkedin. Sawtooth Solutions is a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC.

About United Planners

United Planners is a national wealth management firm that provides financial planning, investment management and insurance services. Established in 1987, United Planners is vocal about its stance of being "Adamantly Not For Sale" because it is majority-owned by its advisors. United Planners is uniquely structured as a limited partnership that offers ownership opportunities and profit sharing to its financial advisors and embraces a culture, passion and strategy that caters to the fiercely independent financial advisor community. United Planners service model is to provide back-office support to independent financial advisors, who then help investors manage their wealth to achieve a variety of goals & objectives. United Planners is an open-architecture model that offers flexible, efficient and scalable solutions that positions its financial advisors to build and manage profitable businesses. To learn more go to www.UnitedPlanners.com or call a Partner Development Consultant at 800-966-8737, Option 3. United Planners is a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC / Registered Broker-Dealer with the FINRA / SIPC Member.

