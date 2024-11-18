SAXON CAPITAL LAUNCHES TV AD CAMPAIGN FOR ITS SOLARHOMEBUILDERS.COM "TINY HOME" PRODUCTS LINE Post this

The steel framed Saxon House, featuring 1-3 bedroom homes, can be built to withstand up to Cat5 hurricane winds, are fire resistant, and due to their solar power, can keep continuous electricity flowing for days during blackouts. A newly designed Saxon Oceanfront Home can be set on 10+- foot high steel stilts and will stay secure during most tidal waves. Saxon Homes are hurricane resistant, fire resistant, flood resistant and all solar.





Saxon Capital Group, a public company (SCGX-OTC) is embarking on their first Crowdfunding to raise funds for equipment needed to expand their Energy Glass manufacturing capability and to build their first model homes.

Energy Glass Solar™ is a patented technology that turns ordinary windows into powerful solar energy generators without compromising visibility or aesthetics. Our innovative system Generates electricity from sunlight, diffused, and ambient light, maintains 100% optical clarity – no grids, dots, or lines, and qualifies for the Federal 30% Investment Tax Credit. Energy Glass can be used in buildings, homes, greenhouses, boats and cars.

No grids, dots, or lines – 100% field of vision

Generates electricity from sunlight, diffused, and ambient light

Qualifies for the Federal 30% Investment Tax Credit

Inorganic nano-technology resistant to IR degradation

Can be used to return power to the grid, charge batteries, or power DC electronics directly

Solar Home Builders, with their "Saxon House", has entered the fastest growing segment of the home building industry, transforming the residential construction industry with solar-integrated, energy-efficient, solar-powered homes that seamlessly blend cutting-edge technology with modern design. Using patented Energy Glass Solar™, the homes produce energy through the roof, windows and walls. The Saxon House is not a box as are most "tiny" homes? Our homes are stylish, contemporary and very livable.

Solar Home Builders pioneering energy-efficient, solar-powered " Tiny Homes "

" Produces energy through the roof, windows, walls and car port.

Home interior designed and produced in Italy by award winning Aicon Interiors.

SAXON CAPITAL GROUP, INC.: Saxon Capital owns the Worldwide Exclusive Rights to produce and sell Energy Glass Solar™ Architectural Glass Products, A Patented, Electric Producing, Clear Architectural Solar Glass Technology that Creates Electricity From Solar, Diffused and Ambient Light.

ENERGY GLASS SOLAR: Energy Glass Solar™ is a patented, Optically Clear Vertical Building Photovoltaic Window System that produces continuous Energy from Sunlight, Diffused, Ambient Light and Ground Reflectance and has 100% field of vision. The entire surface of the windows is clear – No grids, dots or lines! This proprietary Inorganic Nano Technology and Solar Collector does not degrade from IR like typical solar cells do. DC electricity produced from Energy Glass Solar™ can be inverted and returned to the grid, charge batteries, be wired direct to DC electronics, and offers a value-added solution for power independence from the main electrical grid! Energy Glass Solar™ uses inorganic nano particles that are co-infused in a polycarbonate interlayer, which is then laminated between two lites of 1/4″ inch glass. The nano particles redirect components of the light spectrum to the edge of the glass while letting most of the spectrum through. The light that reaches the edge of the glass is collected and sent to our patented edge frame collectors. Because our edge collectors are at the edge of our glass and actually fit inside of the photovoltaic curtain wall framing system, they are protected and do not suffer degradation from IR as typical solar cell installations do.

Forward-Looking Statements:

