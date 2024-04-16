SAXX, 'Ball Masters' Begin Second Round: Men's Underwear Brand Inks Deal with Fifth Pro Caddie, Announces Search for Honorary Members

John Ellis joins Geno Bonnalie, Aaron Flener, John Limanti and Joel Stock for second year of campaign; group to sport SAXX underwear on and off course, raise money for testicular cancer and find honorary 'Ball Masters'

VANCOUVER, BC, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ball Masters are back and better than ever.

The group – formed at the start of last year's golf season and initially comprised of a foursome of professional caddies, Geno Bonnalie, Aaron Flener, John Limanti and Joel Stock – today welcomed a new looper into the fold: John Ellis, reigning champion caddie of the 2023 United States golf championship hosted in Los Angeles.

A caddie knows that how you care for your balls can make or break your game. SAXX has teamed up with pro caddies (aka the Ball Masters), Geno Bonnalie, John Ellis, Aaron Flener, John Limanti and Joel Stock, to solve golfers’ discomfort with our patented tech. SAXX's BallPark Pouch™ is a hammock-shaped, breathable mesh pouch, built into every pair of SAXX, that keeps your balls cradled, cool, chafe-free and supported. We are the original and best pouch underwear in the game. The Ball Masters - Geno Bonnalie (top row); Joel Stock, John Ellis, John Limanti and Aaron Flener (bottom row; left to right)

Following the first iteration of the campaign in which the Ball Masters captivated the golf ecosystem, SAXX is bringing the crew back together for another year of comedy, philanthropy and, most importantly, ball-care.

"We were so pleased with the excitement and buzz the Ball Masters kickstarted last year that we had to run it back with them again this year," said Shawna Olsten, VP Brand Marketing, SAXX. "It's impossible to ignore the connection between how SAXX underwear and caddies care for balls. But the best part of this partnership is showcasing the hidden heroes that support golfers – just like the BallPark Pouch™ supports men."

SAXX will ensure the five caddies are properly cared for on and off the course, outfitting them with a plethora of ball-supporting and body-cooling styles. Fans can rest easy knowing their favorite caddies are comfortably supported as they rake bunkers, read putts and check wind directions this season.

If it wasn't already obvious, the partnership – which last year marked the first significant apparel deal with multiple caddies – was born out of a shared devotion to ball security.

SAXX is the OG pouch underwear brand and inventors of the BallPark Pouch™, so they know a thing or two about men's balls. Relatedly, caddies are always looking out for their players' golf balls. Safe to say, the joint venture is a match made in ball bliss.

The Ball Masters' second act will include a new wrinkle. While the group has already expanded from four to five caddies, it will be on the lookout for several honorary members to round out the crew.

Fans can visit SAXX.com/ball-master-application from now until June 15, 2024 for more information on how to enter. The winners will receive official recognition as a Ball Master, including a year's worth of game-changing SAXX underwear, other products to share with friends and family and a shoutout from the Ball Masters.

"Geno, Aaron, John and Joel are four of my best friends in golf, so I couldn't pass up the chance to get in the mix," said John Ellis. "As the new guy this year, I'll be the first to welcome more members to the group. I'm excited to see who makes the cut."

Building on last year's efforts, where the Ball Masters helped raise $10,000 for the Testicular Cancer Foundation, SAXX will once again support men's health causes. In fact, the company has committed to donate $1001 to TCF for every birdie made by the caddies' players during the remainder of the golf season.

"Men's health is a cause that's close to home, so I'm excited to play a part in helping give back," said Geno. "Time to pour in some birdies, Joel!"

SAXX will bring the Ball Masters to the masses at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, CT from June 20-23, 2024, hosting a fan activation that will feature underwear giveaways, photo opportunities, appearances from the Ball Masters and more. The brand will make another donation2 to TCF following the event.

The underwear models caddies will star in a series of new digital ads produced by Quality Meats and BMP Film Co.

The hero spot centers around a custom-built golf buggy named the SAXX Ball Refreshment Cart, which Aaron describes as "a state-of-the-art, size-of-a-cart ball utopia" that has "everything you need to keep your balls playing their best."

"I still can't believe I'm getting paid to model underwear," said Aaron. "Hell, this stuff is so fresh and comfortable I'd wear it for free."

In supplementary videos, the Ball Masters show up in the tricked-out cart to save golfers from putting improper equipment (aka underwear) into play. Geno prompts each hacker to swap out their current underwear for a pair of SAXX because the "BallPark Pouch™ is like having a professional caddie in your bag."

The Ball Masters campaign was conceptualized and activated by SAXX and Zeno Group in conjunction with Range Sports.

SAXX is known for being at the cutting edge of underwear, so it should come as no surprise that it offers a variety of apparel that's perfect for days on (and off) the course.

"There's a reason I've been wearing SAXX underwear and apparel while caddying for over a year now," said John Limanti. "It's unmatched – both on and off the course."

Joel added: "SAXX has officially taken over my underwear drawer and closet. They're the best in the game."

SAXX's Quest collection is ideal for golfers. The highly breathable micro-mesh fabric rapidly wicks sweat away from the skin and allows air to circulate, preventing excess moisture and heat as you play a round. It's available in Boxer Brief and Loose Boxer styles and features the chafe-free comfort of the BallPark Pouch™.

About SAXX Underwear Co. Ltd.

SAXX's obsession with the comfort of manhood continues to revolutionize the men's underwear industry. SAXX underwear keeps guys comfortable, confident and ready for action in any situation, thanks in part to its BallPark Pouch™ − a patented 3D hammock-shaped pouch that keeps everything in place for chafe-free support. The brand is one of the fastest-growing men's underwear companies in North America and is poised for growth beyond the underwear market, as it incorporates this technology and others like DropTemp™, a cooling technology without the use of chemicals, into other categories such as activewear, sleepwear and swimwear. For more information, visit saxxunderwear.com or follow SAXX on social at @saxxunderwear.

About Testicular Cancer Foundation

The Testicular Cancer Foundation is a national 501(c)3 with a mission to provide education, awareness, and support about Testicular Cancer – The most common cancer in males ages 15-35. For more information visit https://www.testicularcancer.org.

1 up to $5,000

2 up to $5,000

