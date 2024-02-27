Say Goodbye to Bad Window Installations

Pella Introduces Steady Set™ Interior Installation System, Setting A New Industry Standard for Window Installs

PELLA, Iowa, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pella® Steady Set™ interior installation system, the revolutionary installation system from window and door manufacturer Pella Corporation, debuted today at the International Builders' Show (IBS) in Las Vegas. The new system is already being recognized by builders and media as industry-changing, having been nominated as a finalist for the IBS Best of Show awards in the Window & Door Products and Most Innovative Construction Tool categories.

Pella Steady Set interior installation system is the industry's first interior installation system for new construction.1 Created with an installer-centric design, Steady Set features easy-to-learn, pre-attached components to help ensure a high-quality, repeatable, and reliable window installation.

Challenging the Status Quo

Pella spent years studying window installs, talking directly with builders and installers across the country about what makes window installations difficult. Too often installs are unsafe, done incorrectly, and are time consuming. The company observed installers were setting windows from the interior 85 percent of the time – and preferred to – while their partners were left with the risky ladder work outside. So, Pella created a solution.

Pella Steady Set provides builders with the fastest, most labor efficient wood window installation. In fact, the Steady Set installation system is 3.15 times faster and takes a two-person install down to one. The system also reduces crew exposure to outside elements by up to 72 percent and allows up to 64 percent of the install to happen from the interior.2

"Gone are the days of bad window installations. Pella Steady Set interior installation system answers the urgent need for safer, more efficient, and higher-quality window installations," says Jenn Tuetken, Director of Innovation and Design at Pella.

"Pella's Steady Set innovation is totally changing the industry standard for window installation. By setting windows from the interior versus the exterior, installers are no longer required to carry a window up a ladder (only a roll of flashing tape)! The results are simple: superior installation, faster install time and safer!" said Will King, President of High Cotton Homes and Pella partner.

Fast, reliable, and now done from the inside, means more windows correctly installed and fewer callbacks. Pella Steady Set interior installation system will be available summer 2024 on Pella Reserve and Lifestyle Series wood windows. For more information, visit pella.com/steadyset.

Based on comparing leading window manufacturer's published installation instructions for new construction windows with factory applied installation methods. Additional steps such as flashing and weatherproofing may need to be completed from the exterior. Compared to the average of the leading national wood window brands installation methods for new construction windows when installing standard size window (29x59) into 2nd story application. Larger size Steady Set windows may require 2nd person for lifting window into rough opening.

About Pella Corporation

Pella has been creating a brighter future for its customers, communities, and team members since 1925. Recognized as an industry leader in innovation, Pella Corporation designs and manufactures windows and doors for residential homes and commercial applications. The company is headquartered in Pella, Iowa, and employs more than 10,000 team members across 20 manufacturing locations and 250 showrooms across the country. For more information, visit pressroom.pella.com .

