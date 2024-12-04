Say Goodbye to your Coffee Curfew with New STōK Decaf Cold Brew Coffee

Packaged with a Brand-New White Label, the Latest STōK Cold Brew Offering is Available in Unsweet and Not Too Sweet

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STōK Cold Brew Coffee is introducing the first ready-to-drink decaffeinated cold brew made available in grocery stores nationwide. With STōK Decaf Cold Brew, your cold brew schedule can revolve around your cravings, not the clock. As an afternoon delight? Yep. A night cap? Duh.

STōK Decaf Cold Brew

With 30.2% of Gen Z already hopping on the decaf wave1 and with millennials also seeking coffee innovations that align with health-conscious values2, STōK Decaf offers a bold and smooth experience for people who love coffee, but don't always want caffeine. As a leader in multi-serve Ready to Drink Coffee and expert in cold brew, no other than STōK could deliver the same bold and smooth flavor that fans know and love – but in a decaf brew.

STōK Decaf Cold Brew is available in the brand's top two performing roasts, Unsweet and Not Too Sweet, and with a freshly designed, white label to differentiate from the original items. The two new decaf offerings join the brand's core lineup of flavors, all brewed low and slow because STōK knows great things (like cold brew) take time.

"I think we can all relate to those relentless coffee cravings that hit throughout the day. But what are you supposed to do when it's past your caffeine curfew? Well, worry no more," said Brittney Polka, Vice President of Ready to Drink Beverages at Danone North America. "I'm here to give you the green light to toss 'responsibility' and 'adulting' out the window – because thanks to our new SToK Decaf Cold Brew, you don't need permission to enjoy cold brew any time of day. And did I mention it tastes amazing and just like our core Unsweet and Not Too Sweet products? You're welcome."

STōK Decaf Cold Brew is available now in the refrigerated aisle. Use the store locator to find a bottle of brew near you: https://www.stokbrew.com/where-to-buy/.

About STōK™ Cold Brew

STōK Cold Brew was founded on the belief that there's a better way to do everything. Brewed low and slow, we believe in time and patience, not heat. STōK offers a variety of cold brews in multi-serve formats to satisfy those who are obsessed with a growing taste for higher quality. For more information on how STōK delivers on bold and smooth coffee, visit SToKColdBrew.com and join the conversation @SToKcoldbrew on Instagram and @SToKcoldbrew on TikTok.

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through regenerative agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Follow Your Heart®, Happy Family® Organics, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK® Cold Brew Coffee, Too Good & Co™, and YoCrunch®. With approximately 6,000 employees and 15 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America's mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information on Danone North America, visit danonenorthamerica.com.

1 Statistica 2024

2 Mintel, Coffee and RTD Coffee – US – 2024, August 2024

