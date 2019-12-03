Say Hello To Better Banking In 2020 With GOBankingRates' 8th Annual Best Banks Rankings

GOBankingRates Best Banks of 2020

Best Savings Accounts of 2020

Barclays Bank Delaware: Online Savings Account

Marcus by Goldman Sachs: Online Savings

Synchrony Bank: High-Yield Savings

FNBO Direct: Online Savings Account

CIBC US: CIBC Agility Savings

Ally Bank: Online Savings Account

American Express Bank: High-Yield Savings

Capital One: 360 Performance Savings

Discover Bank: Online Savings Account

iGobanking.com: High-Interest Savings

Sallie Mae Bank: High-Yield Savings

Best CD Rates and Accounts of 2020

Ally Bank

Barclays Bank Delaware

Marcus by Goldman Sachs

Apple Bank for Savings

First Internet Bank

Synchrony Bank

TIAA Bank

Sallie Mae Bank

Discover Bank

Citizens Access

Best Checking Accounts of 2020

Simple Bank: Simple Checking

Bank5 Connect: High-Interest Checking Account

Radius Bank: Rewards Checking

Legacy Texas Bank: Maximum Checking

MidFirst Bank: eChecking

FNBO Direct: Online Checking Account

Capital One Bank (USA): Money Checking

Customers Bank: Bonus Checking

BancorpSouth Bank: Performance Checking

First Internet Bank: Interest Checking

Best Money Market Accounts of 2020

Sallie Mae Bank: Money Market Account

Discover Bank: Money Market

TIAA Bank: Yield Pledge Money Market

CIT Bank: Money Market Account

Ally Bank: Money Market Account

Axos Bank: High-Yield Money Market

Virtual Bank: eMoney Market

BOK Financial Corporation: Personal Money Market

U.S. Bank: Package Money Market Savings

BankDirect: Money Market Plus

Best National Banks of 2020

PNC Bank

U.S. Bank

Wells Fargo

Bank of America

Chase

Best Online Banks of 2020

Ally Bank

Discover Bank

Synchrony Bank

FNBO Direct

Axos Bank

Radius Bank

Bank5 Connect

Barclays Bank Delaware

Citizens Access

TIAA Bank

Best Regional Banks of 2020

Capital One Bank

BBVA Bank

Key Bank

Fulton Bank

Commerce Bank

The Huntington National Bank

TD Bank

Regions Bank

According to a recent GOBankingRates survey, more than one-third of respondents choose their bank based on its location and convenience. In addition, a majority of Americans are missing out on the opportunity to earn more interest on their accounts, and 30 percent of those surveyed claimed to not have a bank account at all. With the release of the Best Banks of 2020, GOBankingRates is seeking to inspire Americans to explore the benefits of better banking by comparing accounts, interest rates, fees and more in order to protect and grow your wealth.

"Whether you want the benefits of a high-interest savings account or just don't want your hard-earned money eaten away by frivolous monthly charges and overdraft fees, it all comes down to which bank you choose," said Andrew Murray, researcher at GOBankingRates. "I'm hopeful these rankings will help people to better understand the basics of banking and empower them to take the first step by opening a bank account with—or switching to—a better bank."

The eighth annual release of the Best Banks follows in the footsteps of GOBankingRates' yearly rankings of the Best Brokers and the Best Credit Cards , as they strive to embolden their millions of monthly visitors to turn their financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

