Say Hello To Better Banking In 2020 With GOBankingRates' 8th Annual Best Banks Rankings
Whether you're looking for a bank account with high-interest rates, the lowest fees or you value convenience above all else, for the eighth year in a row, GOBankingRates has you covered with the Best Banks of 2020
Dec 03, 2019, 10:27 ET
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to your financial well-being, where you choose to bank can have a major impact. In keeping with its core mission of empowering everyone to Live Richer™, GOBankingRates' release of the Best Banks of 2020 has simplified the decision-making process for evaluating banks and bank accounts across the United States.
The team of researchers at GOBankingRates has carefully examined 136 different banking institutions, looking at more than 3,300 individual data points to determine the Best Banks of 2020 in seven categories:
GOBankingRates Best Banks of 2020
Best Savings Accounts of 2020
Barclays Bank Delaware: Online Savings Account
Marcus by Goldman Sachs: Online Savings
Synchrony Bank: High-Yield Savings
FNBO Direct: Online Savings Account
CIBC US: CIBC Agility Savings
Ally Bank: Online Savings Account
American Express Bank: High-Yield Savings
Capital One: 360 Performance Savings
Discover Bank: Online Savings Account
iGobanking.com: High-Interest Savings
Sallie Mae Bank: High-Yield Savings
Best CD Rates and Accounts of 2020
Ally Bank
Barclays Bank Delaware
Marcus by Goldman Sachs
Apple Bank for Savings
First Internet Bank
Synchrony Bank
TIAA Bank
Sallie Mae Bank
Discover Bank
Citizens Access
Best Checking Accounts of 2020
Simple Bank: Simple Checking
Bank5 Connect: High-Interest Checking Account
Radius Bank: Rewards Checking
Legacy Texas Bank: Maximum Checking
MidFirst Bank: eChecking
FNBO Direct: Online Checking Account
Capital One Bank (USA): Money Checking
Customers Bank: Bonus Checking
BancorpSouth Bank: Performance Checking
First Internet Bank: Interest Checking
Best Money Market Accounts of 2020
Sallie Mae Bank: Money Market Account
Discover Bank: Money Market
TIAA Bank: Yield Pledge Money Market
CIT Bank: Money Market Account
Ally Bank: Money Market Account
Axos Bank: High-Yield Money Market
Virtual Bank: eMoney Market
BOK Financial Corporation: Personal Money Market
U.S. Bank: Package Money Market Savings
BankDirect: Money Market Plus
Best National Banks of 2020
PNC Bank
U.S. Bank
Wells Fargo
Bank of America
Chase
Best Online Banks of 2020
Ally Bank
Discover Bank
Synchrony Bank
FNBO Direct
Axos Bank
Radius Bank
Bank5 Connect
Barclays Bank Delaware
Citizens Access
TIAA Bank
Best Regional Banks of 2020
Capital One Bank
BBVA Bank
Key Bank
Fulton Bank
Commerce Bank
The Huntington National Bank
TD Bank
Regions Bank
According to a recent GOBankingRates survey, more than one-third of respondents choose their bank based on its location and convenience. In addition, a majority of Americans are missing out on the opportunity to earn more interest on their accounts, and 30 percent of those surveyed claimed to not have a bank account at all. With the release of the Best Banks of 2020, GOBankingRates is seeking to inspire Americans to explore the benefits of better banking by comparing accounts, interest rates, fees and more in order to protect and grow your wealth.
"Whether you want the benefits of a high-interest savings account or just don't want your hard-earned money eaten away by frivolous monthly charges and overdraft fees, it all comes down to which bank you choose," said Andrew Murray, researcher at GOBankingRates. "I'm hopeful these rankings will help people to better understand the basics of banking and empower them to take the first step by opening a bank account with—or switching to—a better bank."
The eighth annual release of the Best Banks follows in the footsteps of GOBankingRates' yearly rankings of the Best Brokers and the Best Credit Cards, as they strive to embolden their millions of monthly visitors to turn their financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.
About GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates.com is a money lifestyle website dedicated to helping its visitors Live Richer™. From tips on saving money to investing for retirement or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities. Its content is regularly featured on top-tier media outlets, including Forbes, MSN, Yahoo! Finance, Fox Business, CNBC, USA Today and dozens of others.
