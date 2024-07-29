Say Hello to Purple Pancake Perfection with Birch Benders' Trendy Ube Mochi Pancake Mix: Get Your Flapjack Fix

CHICAGO, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Birch Benders, renowned for its convenient just add water pancake and waffle mixes, is thrilled to unveil a new product featuring a trendy tuber: Birch Benders Ube Mochi Pancake & Waffle Mix! A delightful twist on a traditional breakfast favorite, Birch Benders Ube Mochi Pancake & Waffle Mix uses purple yams, known as ube in the Philippines, to make vibrant purple pancakes and waffles with a uniquely sweet flavor that is both gluten-free and naturally vegan. You can find them now at Whole Foods, Sprouts and online at BirchBenders.com.

Birch Benders Ube Mochi Pancake & Waffle Mix combines the exotic essence of ube with the fun texture of mochi, thanks to the use of sweet rice flour in the mix. Simply add water to the mix and witness its magical transformation from a pale purple dry mix to a vivid purple batter, promising a fun-filled culinary experience.

"We are thrilled to bring our Ube Mochi Pancake & Waffle Mix to breakfast tables across the country," stated Dan Anglemyer, Chief Operating Officer. "This innovative addition to our product lineup not only offers a delightful burst of color and flavor but also caters to the growing demand for gluten-free breakfast options."

Birch Benders Ube Mochi Pancake & Waffle Mix can be found at Whole Foods, Sprouts and BirchBenders.com

About Birch Benders

Founded in 2011, Birch Benders is the number one pancake & waffle mix brand in the natural channel nationally. In addition to its flagship just-add-water pancake & waffle mixes, Birch Benders offers a suite of products including frozen toaster waffles, syrup, and dry baking mixes. All of the brand's products are naturally delicious, easy-to-make, and utilize high-quality ingredients. For more information on Birch Benders, please visit birchbenders.com and follow us along on Instagram @BirchBenders.

About Hometown Food Company

Hometown Food Company, based in Chicago, IL, was formed by Brynwood Partners in June 2018 to acquire a portfolio of brands from The J.M. Smucker Company. The portfolio includes the exclusive U.S. rights to the iconic Pillsbury® brand's shelf-stable baking products, including Funfetti®, along with the Hungry Jack®, Arrowhead Mills®, Birch Benders®, White Lily®, Jim Dandy®, Martha White® and De Wafelbakkers® brands. Pillsbury®, Funfetti® and Hungry Jack® are leading national brands in the shelf-stable baking and breakfast categories and White Lily®, Jim Dandy® and Martha White® are regional brands known for flour, cornmeal and grits. Hometown Foods manufactures the majority of its products from its 650,000 square foot facility in Toledo, OH where the company employs 255 full-time employees. For more information on Hometown Foods, please visit hometownfoodcompany.com .

