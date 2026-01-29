Say It Now Documentary Surpasses 1 Million Views

Free Film Sparks a Global Movement Around Gratitude and Human Connection

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - The Say It Now documentary, a free film encouraging people to express gratitude to those who have shaped their lives while they still can has surpassed 1 million views worldwide since the world premiere of the documentary on November 15, 2025, marking a major milestone for the growing global movement behind it. What began as a deeply personal act of gratitude has evolved into a powerful call to action, inspiring people across generations, cultures, and continents to say what too often goes unsaid.

Created by author and philanthropist Walter Green, Say It Now explores the transformative impact of expressing appreciation to the people who shape our lives while we still have the chance. Since its release, the film has sparked messages, reunions and public expressions of gratitude shared in homes, schools, workplaces and communities around the world. At a time when many people report feeling more disconnected than ever, the film has found particular relevance as audiences search for simple ways to rebuild connection and meaning in everyday life.

"Reaching one million views is not about numbers for their own sake," says Green, founder of the Say It Now movement. "It represents a million moments where someone paused, reflected and hopefully inspired connection with one or more people in their life. That is the real impact."

The documentary features intimate stories and cross-generational reflections from leading voices including Craig Kielburger, Martin Luther King III and Dr. Peter Attia, examining how gratitude can heal relationships, bridge divides and restore a sense of shared humanity in an increasingly distracted world.

At its core, The Say It Now Documentary traces Green's own journey, from a 50th birthday tribute that sparked the first living eulogies to traveling the world to personally thank 44 individuals who profoundly influenced his life. These real relationships and enduring friendships form the emotional backbone of the film and demonstrate how a single act of gratitude can grow into a global movement.

Since launching, the broader Say It Now movement has inspired more than 15 million expressions of gratitude across 80 countries and more than 85,000 schools, underscoring a universal desire for deeper connection and meaning.

Now streaming worldwide, Say It Now invites viewers to consider one simple, urgent question:

Who in your life can you let know today how they have mattered to you?

About Say It Now

Founded by author and philanthropist Walter Green, Say It Now is a global movement dedicated to encouraging people to express gratitude and appreciation to those who have shaped their lives while they are still here. What began as a single act of thanks has grown into millions of heartfelt expressions shared around the world.

