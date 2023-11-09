Say It Now movement surpasses goal to ignite 1 million expressions of gratitude around the world

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Say It Now, a movement dedicated to shifting the paradigm of how people honor those who have had an impact on their lives, surpassed an incredible milestone set less than 1 year ago – empowering 1 million expressions of gratitude from people of all ages in communities, homes and schools around the world.

Why we should eulogize the living | Walter Green | TEDxSanDiego | We all have people in our lives who’ve made a significant impact on us. So why do we wait until someone dies to honor them and to express our gratitude to them? Say It Now is a movement that inspires people to pay tribute to someone while they’re alive. We never again have to live with regret that comes from not expressing gratitude. This is the societal shift the world needs to live a more happier, more purposeful life. Say It Now.
Supported by iconic leaders like human rights advocate, Martin Luther King III, who joined 1,000 San Diego students at a school gratitude event and now accessed by over 38,000 classrooms across 75 different countries and in all 50 states in the U.S., Say It Now is celebrating a remarkable year of impact and continuing to grow the movement even further.

The Say It Now movement was inspired by Founder, Walter Green's, personal journey to capture the power of extraordinary gratitude following a year-long journey across the United States and abroad to visit and express gratitude to 44 people who had a profound impact on his life.

"Achieving our milestone to empower 1 million expressions of gratitude from around the world is an inspiring testament to the power of gratitude," says Say It Now Founder, author and speaker, Walter Green. "Whether expressed in a letter or at an event, letting someone know how much you appreciate them is a transformative experience – for their life and yours. None of us are self-made, and we all have people in our lives who've had an impact on who we are. I created Say It Now to help people realize there is no benefit in waiting to pay tribute to the important people in our lives and show our gratitude. This is the moment. Say it now, while they around to appreciate it."

For Arlinda Davis' class at Avondale Elementary School in Birmingham, Alabama, participating in Say It Now taught her students the value of learning about a person's story and the simple act of making someone feel appreciated.

"Say It Now taught my students and I, the power of human connection, the importance of appreciating those who have paved the way for us, and the joy of bringing smiles to faces that may have felt forgotten or we have not taken the time to show gratitude to," says Davis. "Through Say It Now, we learned that no act of kindness is too small, and no gesture of appreciation goes unnoticed."

From inspiring real-world stories to tips on how to share a message of gratitude, Say It Now provides free resources to help participants get started and choose their own gratitude adventure to honor the people who have impacted their lives. Visit www.justsayitnow.org to access a comprehensive Say It Now toolkit and 'how to' resources including letter writing, face-to-face experiences, and hosting a living tribute event.

