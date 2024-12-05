Say Oui to Paris! Sweet Paris Gives One Lucky Crêpe Lover the Chance to Win a Dream Parisian Getaway

Sweet Paris to Gift an All-Expenses-Paid Trip for Two to Paris , Including Roundtrip Flights, a Six-Night Stay in a Luxury Hotel and Up-To $20,000 to Enjoy Parisian Culture and Lifestyle.

Giveaway Includes an Exclusive Prize Tier for Sweet Passport Rewards Guests who Visit a Location and Scan using the Sweet Paris App.

HOUSTON, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready to get your passport stamped in Paris? Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café , renowned for its delectable sweet and savory crêpes, is treating its guests with a chance to win the ultimate getaway this holiday season—a Parisian escape like no other! The exciting social media giveaway offers one lucky winner and their guest an unforgettable six-night trip to Paris, complete with luxury accommodations, round-trip airfare, and generous spending money.

How to Enter

Sweet Paris' luxurious Paris Trip Giveaway will take place on its Instagram page @sweetparis. The giveaway will close December 19 at 12:00 p.m. CST. To enter, participants must complete the following:

Follow @sweetparis on Instagram and like the giveaway post.





on Instagram and like the giveaway post. Tag three friends in the comments of the giveaway post (all tagged friends must follow @sweetparis).





Each in-person purchase and Sweet Passport scan at any Sweet Paris location during the contest period earns five bonus entries, increasing your chances of winning.

Here's the twist: participants who visit a Sweet Paris location and scan their Sweet Passport loyalty program during the giveaway period can unlock an upgraded prize, including business class airfare and an incredible $20,000 cash reward!

Prize Details

The Paris trip giveaway includes:

A six-night stay in a luxurious five-star hotel in the heart of Paris for two.





for two. Round-trip airfare for two in Coach - upgraded to Business Class if the winner is a Sweet Passport participant with at least one registered store visit during the giveaway period.





A generous spending allowance of $5,000 - upgraded to $20,000 if the winner is a Sweet Passport participant with at least one registered store visit during the giveaway period.

Sweet Paris will select the winner using a random generator which will be announced on December 25th via its Instagram page, adding an extra touch of holiday cheer to Christmas morning for the lucky winner. For a full list of rules and regulations, visit https://www.sweetparis.com/giveaway.

"This annual tradition is rooted in our belief in celebrating our loyal guests for their continued support as we grow across the country," said Allison Chavez, Co-Founder of Sweet Paris. "Each year, the excitement builds, and we are deeply grateful to our team and community for making this all possible. We're thrilled to offer such a special opportunity and can't wait to see the joy it brings!"

Sweet Paris was founded in 2012 by Allison and Ivan Chavez and has quickly become one of the hottest restaurant franchises in the country with its Instagram-worthy, French-inspired interiors and delicious food and drinks made of the highest quality ingredients and bold flavors. The duo met as undergraduate students at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and bonded over a love for crêpes, soon making it their mission to "Revive the Art of Eating Crêpes" and traveling the world in search of flavors and new ways to bring this popular street food to market. Made from scratch, the dishes are as delicious as they are beautiful.

For more information on Sweet Paris, please visit www.sweetparis.com.

ABOUT SWEET PARIS:

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café is a fast-growing restaurant franchise specializing in sweet and savory crêpes, waffles, salads, hot drinks and more. On a mission to "Revive the Art of Eating Crêpes" one crêperie at a time, Sweet Paris is seeking qualified Strategic Partners, especially those with a background in hospitality, to expand the concept in new markets. For more information about the brand, please visit www.sweetparis.com, and for more information on Strategic Partnership Opportunities, visit https://www.sweetparisfranchise.com/.

SOURCE Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café