Say "Yes" to Radial: Customer Care Center in Pueblo, Colorado, Bringing on 1,080 Workers to Support Retail's Busiest Time of Year

PUEBLO, Colo., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Radial, a bpost group company, announced today its plan to bring on an additional 1,080 customer care workers in Pueblo, Colorado to support the increased demand during the upcoming holiday season.

With the rise of ecommerce, there are now nearly three million customer service representatives answering questions and concerns in the U.S., according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics – and employment is projected to increase by five percent by 2026. With demand for customer care talent growing increasingly competitive, Radial differentiates itself through its commitment to a positive work environment. Seasonal workers receive comprehensive on-the-job training in a professional and fun atmosphere, working alongside a team that feels like family. Classroom and online training is available based on role, and employees and seasonal workers get regular opportunities to socialize with their co-workers and participate in team events, fundraisers and luncheons, all while learning about top retail brands. The Pueblo location also offers site-specific perks, such as a referral bonus program, fun events like cookouts and pot lucks, awards and recognition programs, and peak season raffles and giveaways.

Seasonal workers will have the chance to work with some of the world's most popular brands and retailers, of all sizes. Workers will be responsible for addressing key customer issues that drive sales and satisfaction.

Seasonal workers will join the more than 1,150 full-time employees at Radial's customer care centers across the country. By saying "yes" to Radial, seasonal workers will have the opportunity to kickstart a career in retail by capitalizing on unique development opportunities, such as mentoring and trainings. For individuals seeking long-term employment, seasonal workers will be able to speak with their direct supervisor for details on how they can become a full-time Radial employee.

"From fashion and electronics to gourmet food companies and more, the world's favorite brands trust Radial to build and sustain valuable relationships with their customers. Our customer care associates act as extensions of the retail brands they work for, and the role has evolved into a dynamic career that provides support across channels, from chat to social media," said Andrea Crawford, Senior Manager, Contingent Labor Program at Radial. "We are thrilled to be creating 1,080 additional jobs in Pueblo, with new work-from-home opportunities that will allow more residents to take advantage of these seasonal positions."

