Saybrook Home Announces Grand Opening of Third Showroom Location in Cheshire

CHESHIRE, Conn., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saybrook Home is pleased to announce the official opening of its newest showroom in Cheshire, Connecticut. The store, located at 1973 Highland Avenue in The Shops at Stone Bridge, will open its doors on Friday, December 5, kicking off a three-day grand opening celebration.

Throughout the weekend, guests can enjoy exclusive promotions, special giveaways, and exciting chances to win major prizes. Customers will receive free gifts with qualifying purchases, and savings will increase with total spend. In addition, any purchase over $2,500 made during the grand opening weekend will be entered into a drawing to have the entire purchase paid for. One lucky winner will be selected on December 14.

Grand Opening Weekend Giveaways (no purchase necessary):

Friday, December 5: Hostess Basket featuring entertaining essentials

Saturday, December 6: Luxury Bedding Bundle

Sunday, December 7: Bath & Self-Care Gift Set

All Weekend (Dec. 5–7): Enter to win a Bradington Young Leather Recliner (a $2,000 value). Winner announced December 8.

A Connecticut family-owned business for nearly 50 years, Saybrook Home is known for its bespoke design services and curated selection of fine home furnishings. The brand offers quality American-made furniture, hand-knotted rugs, window treatments, luxury bedding, home décor, and more. With established locations in Old Saybrook and Glastonbury, the company is proud to expand its footprint with a third showroom in Cheshire.

Saybrook Home invites the community to celebrate this exciting milestone and explore the thoughtfully designed new space.

Location:

1973 Highland Avenue, Cheshire, CT

Store Hours:

Friday–Saturday: 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

For more information, visit saybrookhome.com.

Contact:

Kelly Eddinger

Marketing Director

[email protected] 860-388-0891

www.saybrookhome.com

SOURCE Saybrook Home