Saylor University Achieves Prestigious IACET Accreditation for Continuing Education

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saylor University today announced it has received accreditation from the International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET), officially joining the ranks of the world's most respected continuing education providers, including the Wharton School's continuing education program, UC Berkeley Extension, the Teachers College Academy at Columbia University, and the Stanford Center for Professional Development.

The IACET accreditation recognizes Saylor University as a high-quality provider of continuing education and training. This milestone enables the university's 170+ free, self-paced online courses and certificate programs to award IACET-accredited Continuing Education Units (CEUs). Learners worldwide can now earn widely recognized professional development credentials at no cost.

"Saylor University was founded on the belief that high-quality education should be accessible to everyone, everywhere," said Saylor's President, Jeff Davidson. "IACET accreditation is a powerful validation of the academic rigor and instructional excellence we deliver through our open, self-paced learning model."

Financial planners, teachers, and many other professionals need to earn CEUs each year. We can now help them do that at zero cost. All learners can now confidently use our courses for certified continuing education - removing financial and geographic barriers that have traditionally limited access to credentialed learning.

Since 2008, Saylor University (operating through the Constitution Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit) has democratized education by offering tuition-free, fully online courses and certificates in high-demand subjects. All content is available 24/7, with flexible pacing designed for working adults, underserved populations, and lifelong learners - at zero cost as part of our nonprofit mission.

Saylor University also holds international accreditation from the Accreditation Service for International Schools, Colleges, and Universities (ASIC) and is licensed to offer its degrees by the Florida Department of Education, Commission on Independent Education.

About Saylor University

Saylor University is a nonprofit online university dedicated to making education free and accessible globally. Through its platform at Saylor.org, the university offers more than 170 self-paced courses and certificate programs across career, technical, and professional disciplines. All learning events are tuition-free, open 24/7, and designed for learners at every stage of their educational journey. Saylor University is licensed by the Florida Department of Education and holds international accreditation from the Accreditation Service for International Schools, Colleges and Universities (ASIC).

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Website: www.saylor.org

SOURCE Saylor University