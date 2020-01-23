SB Financial Group, Inc. Announces Fourth-Quarter and Twelve-Month 2019 Earnings

SB Financial Group, Inc.

Jan 23, 2020

DEFIANCE, Ohio, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) ("SB Financial" or the "Company"), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services, today reported earnings for the fourth-quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth-quarter, 2019 highlights over prior-year fourth quarter, include:

  • Total assets increased to $1.04 billion, up $51.7 million, or 5.2 percent
  • GAAP Net income of $3.4 million, up $0.4 million, or 13.4 percent, and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42
  • Net income of $3.1 million, adjusted for the mortgage servicing rights recapture, which is up $0.1 million, or 3.5 percent
  • Adjusted diluted (EPS) of $0.39, up $0.01 per share, or 2.6 percent
  • Fully converted tangible book value (TBV) per common share increased 6.5 percent to $15.23 per share
  • Total market capitalization rose to $152.9 million with the conversion of our preferred shares on 12/26/19

Twelve month 2019 highlights over prior-year twelve months include:

  • GAAP Net income of $12.0 million up $0.3 million, or 2.9 percent, and diluted EPS of $1.51
  • Net income of $12.8 million, adjusted for the mortgage servicing rights impairment, which is up $1.2 million, or 9.8 percent
  • Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.62, which is up $0.10 per share, or 6.6 percent

Highlights

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)

Dec. 2019

Dec. 2018

% Change

Dec. 2019

Dec. 2018

% Change

Operating revenue 

$      14,555

$      12,544

16.0%

$      52,842

$      49,891

5.9%

Interest income 

11,205

10,638

5.3%

44,400

39,479

12.5%

Interest expense

2,609

2,024

28.9%

9,574

6,212

54.1%

Net interest income 

8,596

8,614

-0.2%

34,826

33,267

4.7%

Provision for loan losses

300

-

N/A

800

600

33.3%

Noninterest income

5,959

3,930

51.6%

18,016

16,624

8.4%

Noninterest expense

10,176

8,852

15.0%

37,410

34,847

7.4%

Net income 

3,358

2,960

13.4%

11,973

11,638

2.9%

Earnings per diluted share

0.42

0.37

13.5%

1.51

1.51

0.0%

Return on average assets

1.28%

1.19%

7.6%

1.16%

1.23%

-5.7%

Return on average equity

9.93%

9.21%

7.8%

8.99%

9.61%

-6.5%








Non-GAAP Measures






Adjusted net income

$        3,119

$        3,014

3.5%

$      12,837

$      11,686

9.8%

Adjusted diluted EPS

0.39

0.38

2.6%

1.62

1.52

6.6%

Adjusted return on average assets

1.26%

1.20%

5.0%

1.25%

1.23%

1.6%

Net interest margin (FTE)

3.70%

3.95%

-6.3%

3.82%

3.95%

-3.3%

"This quarter, we delivered earnings of $0.42 per diluted share, which is up 14 percent from the prior year," said Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President and CEO of SB Financial.  "We originated $138 million in residential mortgage loans, a fourth quarter record, while growing our loan portfolio over $13 million, when we adjust for the residential loan sale of $11.1 million in December 2019.  We are especially pleased with our Wealth Management group's ability to surpass our goal to achieve $500 million of assets under management."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Consolidated Revenue

Total operating revenue, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, was up 16.0 percent from the fourth quarter of 2018, and up 0.9 percent from the linked quarter.

  • Net interest income was flat from the year-ago quarter, but down 5.1 percent from the linked quarter. 
  • Noninterest income was up 51.6 percent from the year-ago quarter, and up 11.1 percent from the linked quarter, primarily due to significant residential real estate volume.

Mortgage Loan Business

Mortgage loan originations for the fourth quarter were $137.5 million, up $58.7 million, or 74.5 percent, from the year-ago quarter.  Total sales of originated loans were $127.4 million, up $67.1 million, or 111.2 percent from the year-ago quarter.  This quarter, a small residential mortgage loan sale was executed for $11.1 million generating loan sale gains of $0.24 million.

Net mortgage banking revenue, consisting of gains on the sale of mortgage loans and net loan servicing fees, was $3.4 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $2.0 million for the year-ago quarter.  The mortgage servicing valuation adjustment for the fourth quarter was a positive $0.3 million, compared to a negative adjustment of $0.01 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.  The aggregate servicing valuation impairment ended the quarter at $1.3 million, which is up $1.1 million from the $0.2 million at December 31, 2018.  The mortgage servicing portfolio at December 31, 2019, was $1.2 billion, up $0.12 billion, or 10.5 percent, from $1.08 billion at December 31, 2018.

Mr. Klein noted, "We capped off a tremendous year in the mortgage business this quarter.  Originations of $138 million were up nearly 75 percent from the prior year and supplemented the prior three quarters, resulting in a record full-year volume of $445 million.  The quarter also resulted in a small recapture of OMSR impairment but our net income for 2019 was still negatively impacted by $0.8 million due to portfolio impairment."

Mortgage Banking




($ in thousands)

Dec. 2019

Sep. 2019

Jun. 2019

Mar. 2019

Dec. 2018

Mortgage originations

$     137,528

$     157,947

$       98,447

$       51,417

$       78,829

Mortgage sales

127,441

125,386

70,993

43,472

60,345

Mortgage servicing portfolio

1,199,107

1,153,020

1,112,857

1,094,060

1,084,678

Mortgage servicing rights

11,017

10,447

10,264

10,838

11,365












Mortgage servicing revenue:




Loan servicing fees

740

709

691

682

673

OMSR amortization

(709)

(701)

(460)

(254)

(300)

Net administrative fees

31

8

231

428

373

OMSR valuation adjustment

303

-

(690)

(708)

(68)

Net loan servicing fees

334

8

(459)

(280)

305

Gain on sale of mortgages

3,048

2,495

1,678

1,192

1,646

Mortgage banking revenue, net

$         3,382

$         2,503

$         1,219

$           912

$         1,951

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

SB Financial's noninterest income includes revenue from a diverse group of services, such as wealth management, deposit fees, residential loan sales, title insurance revenue, and the sale of Small Business Administration (SBA) loans.  Wealth management assets under the Company's care rose above $500 million for the first time to stand at $507.7 million as of December 31, 2019, title insurance business delivered revenue of $0.4 million, SBA activity for the quarter consisted of total loan sales of $2.3 million generating gains of $0.2 million and deposit fees increased to $0.7 million.  As a result, noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue was 40.9 percent for the quarter, with the year-to-date percentage at 35.4 percent when adjusted for the impairment. 

Noninterest expense (NIE) of $10.2 million was up $1.3 million, or 15.0 percent, compared to the same quarter last year.  Compared to the linked quarter, NIE was also up $0.7 million, with net noninterest expense declining from negative 2.0 percent in the prior year to negative 1.6 percent currently.  Expense growth was driven by higher mortgage commission and incentive payments, regulatory burden, medical costs, higher occupancy and data processing costs.

Noninterest Income / Noninterest Expense 



($ in thousands, except ratios)

Dec. 2019

Sep. 2019

Jun. 2019

Mar. 2019

Dec. 2018

Noninterest Income (NII)

$         5,959

$         5,366

$         3,691

$         3,000

$         3,930

NII / Total Revenue

40.9%

37.2%

29.5%

26.5%

31.3%

NII / Average Assets

2.3%

2.1%

1.5%

1.2%

1.6%






Noninterest Expense (NIE)

$       10,176

$         9,500

$         9,108

$         8,626

$         8,852

Efficiency Ratio

69.9%

65.9%

72.7%

76.1%

70.6%

NIE / Average Assets

3.9%

3.6%

3.6%

3.5%

3.6%

Net Noninterest Expense/Avg. Assets

-1.6%

-1.6%

-2.1%

-2.3%

-2.0%

Balance Sheet

Total assets as of December 31, 2019, were $1.04 billion, up $51.7 million, or 5.2 percent, from a year ago.  Total equity as of December 31, 2019, was $136.1 million, up 4.3 percent from a year ago, and comprised 13.1 percent of total assets. 

Total loans held for investment were $825.5 million at year end, up $53.6 million, or 7.0 percent, from December 31, 2018.  Loan balances were impacted by the $11.1 million residential loan sale and the early pay-downs in commercial real estate of $13.2 million.  From the prior year, commercial real estate loans were up $29.2 million, or 8.6 percent, with commercial and industrial loans rising $23.4 million, or 18.3 percent.

The investment portfolio of $105.6 million, including Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock, represented 10.2 percent of assets at December 31, 2019.  Deposit balances of $840.2 million at year end increased by $37.7 million, or 4.7 percent, since December 31, 2018.  Growth from the prior year included $14.2 million in checking and $23.5 million in savings, money market and time deposit balances.

Mr. Klein stated, "We continued to incur some selective pay-downs in commercial real estate in the quarter and undertook a residential loan sale yet we still were able to achieve loan growth in the quarter.  We recognize competitive pressures are increasing in all of our markets on both loan pricing and deposit gathering."   

Loan Balances





($ in thousands, except ratios)

Dec. 2019

Sep. 2019

Jun. 2019

Mar. 2019

Dec. 2018

Annual
Growth

Commercial

$       151,018

$       145,147

$       143,798

$       136,201

$       127,640

$         23,378

% of Total

18.3%

17.6%

17.7%

17.4%

16.5%

18.3%

Commercial RE

369,962

362,580

360,491

343,900

340,791

29,171

% of Total

44.8%

44.0%

44.2%

43.9%

44.2%

8.6%

Agriculture

50,994

51,946

54,317

50,620

52,012

(1,018)

% of Total

6.2%

6.3%

6.7%

6.5%

6.7%

-2.0%

Residential RE

189,290

199,036

191,642

187,548

187,104

2,186

% of Total

22.9%

24.2%

23.5%

24.0%

24.2%

1.2%

Consumer & Other

64,246

64,658

64,261

64,254

64,336

-90

% of Total

7.8%

7.9%

7.9%

8.2%

8.3%

-0.1%

Total Loans

$       825,510

$       823,367

$       814,509

$       782,523

$       771,883

$         53,627

Total Growth Percentage




6.9%














Deposit Balances





($ in thousands, except ratios)

Dec. 2019

Sep. 2019

Jun. 2019

Mar. 2019

Dec. 2018

Annual
Growth

Non-Int DDA

$       158,357

$       152,932

$       141,216

$       146,327

$       144,592

$         13,765

% of Total

18.8%

18.0%

16.8%

17.7%

18.0%

9.5%

Interest DDA

131,084

131,655

129,710

132,101

130,628

456

% of Total

15.6%

15.5%

15.5%

16.0%

16.3%

0.3%

Savings

119,359

121,991

118,931

115,272

104,444

14,915

% of Total

14.1%

14.3%

14.1%

13.8%

12.9%

14.3%

Money Market

173,666

173,237

175,455

175,334

181,426

-7,760

% of Total

20.7%

20.4%

20.9%

21.2%

22.6%

-4.3%

Time Deposits

257,753

268,139

274,062

258,624

241,462

16,291

% of Total

30.7%

31.6%

32.7%

31.2%

30.1%

6.7%

Total Deposits

$       840,219

$       847,954

$       839,374

$       827,658

$       802,552

$         37,667

Total Growth Percentage




4.7%

Asset Quality

SB Financial's nonperforming assets to total assets ratio of 0.42 percent continues to be in the top quartile of its publicly traded 65-bank peer group.  The coverage of non-performing loans by the loan loss allowance was at 218 percent at year end, up from 213 percent at the prior year.

Nonperforming Assets




Annual
Change

($ in thousands, except ratios)

Dec. 2019

Sep. 2019

Jun. 2019

Mar. 2019

Dec. 2018

Commercial & Agriculture

$             772

$             834

$             674

$             998

$             731

$               41

% of Total Com./Ag. loans

0.38%

0.42%

0.34%

0.53%

0.41%

5.6%

Commercial RE 

464

262

208

212

218

246

% of Total CRE loans

0.13%

0.07%

0.06%

0.06%

0.06%

112.8%

Residential RE

1,580

1,763

1,768

1,612

1,738

(158)

% of Total Res. RE loans

0.83%

0.89%

0.92%

0.86%

0.93%

-9.1%

Consumer & Other

322

416

456

325

219

103

% of Total Con./Oth. loans  

0.50%

0.64%

0.71%

0.51%

0.34%

47.0%

Total Nonaccruing Loans 

3,138

3,275

3,106

3,147

2,906

232

% of Total loans

0.38%

0.40%

0.38%

0.40%

0.38%

8.0%

Accruing Restructured Loans

874

825

814

827

928

(54)

Total Change (%)




-5.8%

Total Nonaccruing & Restructured Loans

4,012

4,100

3,920

3,974

3,834

178

% of Total loans

0.49%

0.50%

0.48%

0.51%

0.50%

4.6%

Foreclosed Assets

305

489

530

313

131

174

Total Change (%)




132.8%

Total Nonperforming Assets

$          4,317

$          4,589

$          4,450

$          4,287

$          3,965

$             352

% of Total assets

0.42%

0.44%

0.43%

0.42%

0.40%

8.9%

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will hold a related conference call and webcast on January 24, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. EST.  Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-888-338-9469.  The webcast can be accessed at http://www.yoursbfinancial.com/investorrelations.html.  An audio replay of the call will be available on the SB Financial website.

About SB Financial Group   

Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 20 offices; 19 in nine Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 25 full-service ATMs.  State Bank has seven loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan.  Peak Title provides title insurance and opinions throughout the Tri-State region. SB Financial's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "SBFG".   

In May 2019, SB Financial was ranked #94 on the American Banker Magazine's list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity ("ROE").

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements within this document, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties inherent in the national and regional banking industry, changes in economic conditions in the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, changes in accounting standards and policies, changes in tax laws, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the market areas in SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, increases in FDIC insurance premiums, changes in the competitive environment, losses of significant customers, geopolitical events, the loss of key personnel and other risks identified in SB Financial's Annual Report on Form 10-K and documents subsequently filed by SB Financial with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and SB Financial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to SB Financial or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that including certain non-GAAP financial measures will provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company's financial performance, its performance trends and financial position. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results.

Investor Contact Information:
      Anthony V. Cosentino
      Executive Vice President and 
      Chief Financial Officer
      Tony.Cosentino@yoursbfinancial.com

SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.  


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Unaudited)



















December

September

June

March

December



($ in thousands)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018














ASSETS










Cash and due from banks

$       27,064

$       49,824

$       42,786

$       62,962

$       48,363

Available-for-sale securities

100,948

77,029

85,261

95,802

90,969

Loans held for sale

7,258

13,655

9,579

4,346

4,445

Loans, net of unearned income

825,510

823,367

814,509

782,523

771,883

Allowance for loan losses

(8,755)

(8,492)

(8,306)

(8,121)

(8,167)

Premises and equipment, net

23,385

23,898

23,150

23,270

22,084

Federal Reserve and FHLB Stock, at cost

4,648

4,648

4,648

4,123

4,123

Foreclosed assets held for sale, net

305

489

530

313

131

Interest receivable

3,106

3,176

3,209

3,123

2,822

Goodwill and other intangibles

17,832

17,834

17,836

17,838

16,401

Cash value of life insurance

17,221

17,137

17,051

16,966

16,834

Mortgage servicing rights

11,017

10,447

10,264

10,838

11,365

Other assets

9,038

9,749

8,606

7,288

5,575

















Total assets

$  1,038,577

$  1,042,761

$  1,029,123

$  1,021,271

$     986,828










































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY










Deposits











Non interest bearing demand

$     158,357

$     152,932

$     141,216

$     146,327

$     144,592


Interest bearing demand

131,084

131,655

129,710

132,101

130,628


Savings

119,359

121,991

118,931

115,272

104,444


Money market

173,666

173,237

175,455

175,334

181,426


Time deposits

257,753

268,139

274,062

258,624

241,462

















Total deposits

840,219

847,954

839,374

827,658

802,552















Repurchase agreements

12,945

14,659

13,968

12,255

15,184

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

16,000

16,000

16,000

24,000

16,000

Trust preferred securities

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310

Interest payable

1,191

1,391

1,188

1,123

909

Other liabilities

21,818

18,201

14,346

14,419

11,438

















Total liabilities

902,483

908,515

895,186

889,765

856,393















Shareholders' Equity











Preferred stock

-

13,241

13,978

13,978

13,979


Common stock

54,463

41,223

40,486

40,486

40,485


Additional paid-in capital

15,023

15,219

15,259

15,143

15,226


Retained earnings

72,704

70,184

67,236

65,438

64,012


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

659

900

801

124

(552)


Treasury stock

(6,755)

(6,521)

(3,823)

(3,663)

(2,715)

















Total shareholders' equity

136,094

134,246

133,937

131,506

130,435

















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$  1,038,577

$  1,042,761

$  1,029,123

$  1,021,271

$     986,828

SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - (Unaudited)


















($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)

At and for the Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended






















December

September

June

March

December

December

December

Interest income

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

Loans















  Taxable 

$     10,313

$     10,607

$     10,182

$        9,427

$        9,661

$     40,529

$     36,268

  Tax exempt

83

82

73

62

55

300

154

Securities















  Taxable 

737

776

802

911

822

3,226

2,618

  Tax exempt

72

81

94

98

100

345

439




















Total interest income

11,205

11,546

11,151

10,498

10,638

44,400

39,479


















Interest expense
















Deposits

2,392

2,258

2,092

1,918

1,776

8,660

5,314

Repurchase agreements & other

17

22

17

26

10

82

37

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

101

101

100

100

131

402

460

Trust preferred securities

99

107

110

114

107

430

401




















Total interest expense

2,609

2,488

2,319

2,158

2,024

9,574

6,212




































Net interest income

8,596

9,058

8,832

8,340

8,614

34,826

33,267



















Provision for loan losses 

300

300

200

-

-

800

600


















Net interest income after provision














  for loan losses

8,296

8,758

8,632

8,340

8,614

34,026

32,667


















Noninterest income
















Wealth management fees

801

775

783

734

717

3,093

2,871

Customer service fees

712

729

689

631

679

2,761

2,670

Gain on sale of mtg. loans & OMSR

3,048

2,495

1,678

1,192

1,646

8,413

6,870

Mortgage loan servicing fees, net

334

8

(459)

(280)

305

(397)

1,295

Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans

250

462

216

327

295

1,255

1,230

Title insurance income

393

400

308

19

-

1,120

-

Net gain on sales of securities

-

-

206

-

-

206

70

Gain (loss) on sale of assets

1

1

(5)

(2)

14

(5)

35

Other

420

496

275

379

274

1,570

1,583




















Total noninterest income

5,959

5,366

3,691

3,000

3,930

18,016

16,624


















Noninterest expense















Salaries and employee benefits

6,142

5,715

5,305

4,902

5,108

22,064

20,620

Net occupancy expense

675

656

627

645

600

2,603

2,397

Equipment expense

764

688

665

711

756

2,828

2,889

Data processing fees

543

499

488

443

466

1,973

1,811

Professional fees

639

571

649

617

532

2,476

1,848

Marketing expense

171

239

246

239

262

895

884

Telephone and communication expense

121

118

112

115

121

466

495

Postage and delivery expense

86

89

81

84

66

340

286

State, local and other taxes

347

243

247

255

180

1,092

719

Employee expense

207

199

236

153

283

795

912

Other expenses

481

483

452

462

478

1,878

1,986




















Total noninterest expense

10,176

9,500

9,108

8,626

8,852

37,410

34,847




































Income before income tax expense

4,079

4,624

3,215

2,714

3,692

14,632

14,444



















Income tax expense

721

862

588

488

732

2,659

2,806


















Net income 


$        3,358

$        3,762

$        2,627

$        2,226

$        2,960

$     11,973

$     11,638


















Preferred share dividends 

230

233

243

244

243

950

974


















Net income available to common shareholders

3,128

3,529

2,384

1,982

2,717

11,023

10,663


















Common share data:















Basic earnings per common share

$          0.49

$          0.55

$          0.37

$          0.31

$          0.42

$          1.71

$          1.72



















Diluted earnings per common share

$          0.42

$          0.48

$          0.33

$          0.28

$          0.37

$          1.51

$          1.51


















Average shares outstanding (in thousands):















Basic:

6,445

6,397

6,454

6,482

6,503

6,456

6,198

Diluted: 

7,799

7,876

7,967

7,994

8,030

7,929

7,719

SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.



CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - (Unaudited)



















($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)

At and for the Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended




















December

September

June

March

December

December

December

SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

















   Net interest income 

$        8,596

$        9,058

$        8,832

$        8,340

$        8,614

$       34,826

$       33,267

         Tax-equivalent adjustment

41

43

44

43

41

171

158

   Tax-equivalent net interest income 

8,637

9,101

8,876

8,383

8,655

34,997

33,425

   Provision for loan loss 

300

300

200

-

-

800

600

   Noninterest income

5,959

5,366

3,691

3,000

3,930

18,016

16,624

   Total operating revenue

14,555

14,424

12,523

11,340

12,544

52,842

49,891

   Noninterest expense

10,176

9,500

9,108

8,626

8,852

37,410

34,847

   Pre-tax pre-provision income

4,379

4,924

3,415

2,714

3,692

15,432

15,044

   Pretax income

4,079

4,624

3,215

2,714

3,692

14,632

14,444

   Net income 

3,358

3,762

2,627

2,226

2,960

11,973

11,638

   Income available to common shareholders 

3,128

3,529

2,384

1,982

2,717

11,023

10,663

















PER SHARE INFORMATION:















   Basic earnings per share (EPS)

0.49

0.55

0.37

0.31

0.42

1.71

1.72

   Diluted earnings per share

0.42

0.48

0.33

0.28

0.37

1.51

1.51

   Common dividends

0.095

0.090

0.090

0.085

0.085

0.360

0.320

   Book value per common share

17.53

17.28

16.89

16.57

16.36

17.53

16.36

   Tangible book value per common share (TBV)

15.23

16.23

15.83

15.43

15.39

15.23

15.39

   Fully converted TBV per common share

15.23

14.98

14.64

14.32

14.30

15.23

14.30

   Market price per common share

19.69

16.72

16.46

18.02

16.45

19.69

16.45

   Market price per preferred share

-

16.50

16.10

19.00

17.90

-

17.90

   Market price to TBV

129.2%

103.0%

104.0%

116.8%

106.9%

129.2%

106.9%

   Market price to fully converted TBV

129.2%

111.6%

112.4%

125.8%

115.0%

129.2%

115.0%

   Market price to trailing 12 month EPS

13.0

11.5

16.9

12.6

11.0

13.0

11.0

















PERFORMANCE RATIOS:















   Return on average assets (ROAA)

1.28%

1.44%

1.03%

0.89%

1.19%

1.16%

1.23%

   Pre-tax pre-provision ROAA

1.67%

1.89%

1.34%

1.08%

1.48%

1.50%

1.59%

   Return on average equity

9.93%

11.24%

7.92%

6.76%

9.21%

8.99%

9.61%

   Return on average tangible equity

12.83%

14.67%

10.41%

8.83%

12.06%

11.73%

12.83%

   Efficiency ratio 

69.90%

65.85%

72.71%

76.05%

70.54%

70.78%

69.83%

   Earning asset yield

4.80%

4.98%

4.88%

4.78%

4.86%

4.85%

4.67%

   Cost of interest bearing liabilities

1.42%

1.33%

1.28%

1.20%

1.15%

1.31%

0.92%

   Net interest margin

3.68%

3.91%

3.86%

3.79%

3.93%

3.81%

3.93%

   Tax equivalent effect

0.02%

0.02%

0.02%

0.02%

0.02%

0.01%

0.02%

   Net interest margin, tax equivalent 

3.70%

3.93%

3.88%

3.81%

3.95%

3.82%

3.95%

   Non interest income/Average assets

2.27%

2.06%

1.45%

1.20%

1.58%

1.75%

1.75%

   Non interest expense/Average assets

3.87%

3.64%

3.58%

3.45%

3.56%

3.64%

3.68%

   Net noninterest expense/Average assets

-1.60%

-1.58%

-2.13%

-2.25%

-1.98%

-1.89%

-1.92%

















ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:















   Gross charge-offs

51

128

20

60

322

259

407

   Recoveries

14

15

5

13

1

47

45

   Net charge-offs

37

113

15

47

321

212

362

   Nonaccruing loans/Total loans

0.38%

0.40%

0.38%

0.40%

0.38%

0.38%

0.38%

   Nonperforming loans/Total loans

0.49%

0.50%

0.48%

0.51%

0.50%

0.49%

0.50%

   Nonperforming assets/Loans & OREO

0.52%

0.56%

0.55%

0.55%

0.51%

0.52%

0.51%

   Nonperforming assets/Total assets

0.42%

0.44%

0.43%

0.42%

0.40%

0.42%

0.40%

   Allowance for loan loss/Nonperforming loans

218.22%

207.12%

211.89%

204.35%

213.02%

218.22%

213.02%

   Allowance for loan loss/Total loans

1.06%

1.03%

1.02%

1.04%

1.06%

1.06%

1.06%

   Net loan charge-offs/Average loans (ann.)

0.02%

0.05%

0.01%

0.02%

0.17%

0.03%

0.06%

   Loan loss provision/Net charge-offs

810.81%

265.49%

1333.33%

0.00%

0.00%

377.36%

165.75%

















CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY RATIOS:















   Loans/ Deposits

98.25%

97.10%

97.04%

94.55%

96.18%

98.25%

96.18%

   Equity/ Assets

13.10%

12.87%

13.01%

12.88%

13.22%

13.10%

13.22%

   Tangible equity/Tangible assets

11.59%

10.07%

10.10%

9.93%

10.31%

11.59%

10.31%

   Tangible equity adjusted for conversion

11.59%

11.36%

11.48%

11.33%

11.75%

11.59%

11.75%

   Common equity tier 1 ratio (Bank) (12/19 est.)

12.21%

12.07%

12.53%

12.71%

12.57%

12.21%

12.57%

















END OF PERIOD BALANCES















   Total assets

1,038,577

1,042,761

1,029,123

1,021,271

986,828

1,038,577

986,828

   Total loans 

825,510

823,367

814,509

782,523

771,883

825,510

771,883

   Deposits

840,219

847,954

839,374

827,658

802,552

840,219

802,552

   Stockholders equity

136,094

134,246

133,937

131,506

130,435

136,094

130,435

   Goodwill & intangibles

17,832

17,834

17,836

17,838

16,401

17,832

16,401

   Preferred equity

-

13,241

13,978

13,978

13,979

-

13,979

   Tangible equity

118,262

103,171

102,123

99,690

100,055

118,262

100,055

   Mortgage servicing portfolio

1,199,107

1,153,020

1,112,857

1,094,060

1,084,678

1,199,107

1,084,678

   Wealth/Brokerage assets under care

507,670

484,295

479,442

462,580

423,289

507,670

423,289

   Total assets under care

2,745,354

2,680,076

2,621,422

2,577,911

2,494,795

2,745,354

2,494,795

   Full-time equivalent employees (actual)

252

247

250

256

250

252

250

   Period end basic shares outstanding

7,763

6,357

6,451

6,460

6,503

7,763

6,503

   Period end outstanding (Series A Converted)

-

1,414

1,478

1,475

1,472

-

1,472

   Market capitalization (all)

152,853

129,620

130,324

144,898

133,824

152,853

133,824

















AVERAGE BALANCES















   Total assets

1,051,071

1,043,791

1,016,493

1,001,282

994,977

1,027,932

947,266

   Total earning assets 

934,540

927,360

914,652

879,394

875,747

914,975

845,672

   Total loans 

828,108

829,699

804,716

775,280

775,060

809,651

749,055

   Deposits

856,961

849,984

827,615

812,190

803,928

836,299

764,297

   Stockholders equity

135,267

133,891

132,734

131,691

128,539

133,190

121,094

   Intangibles

17,833

17,835

17,837

16,880

16,403

17,597

16,406

   Preferred equity

12,707

13,459

13,978

13,979

13,979

13,484

13,982

   Tangible equity

104,727

102,597

100,919

100,832

98,157

102,109

90,706

   Average basic shares outstanding

6,445

6,397

6,454

6,482

6,503

6,456

6,198

   Average diluted shares outstanding

7,799

7,876

7,967

7,994

8,030

7,929

7,719

SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

Rate Volume Analysis - (Unaudited)

At and for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018








($ in thousands)

Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2019

Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2018



Average

Average

Average

Average

Assets

Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate












Taxable securities

$            99,149

$                 737

2.97%

$            90,602

$                 822

3.63%

Nontaxable securities

7,283

72

3.95%

10,085

100

3.97%

Loans, net

828,108

10,396

5.02%

775,060

9,716

5.01%












       Total earning assets

934,540

11,205

4.80%

875,747

10,638

4.86%












Cash and due from banks

48,289



56,358


Allowance for loan losses

(8,566)



(8,490)


Premises and equipment

24,183



22,200


Other assets

52,625



49,162













      Total assets

$        1,051,071



$           994,977












Liabilities









Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand

$           432,077

$                 614

0.57%

$           418,284

$                 691

0.66%

Time deposits

264,054

1,778

2.69%

239,787

1,085

1.81%

Repurchase agreements & other

13,891

17

0.49%

15,222

10

0.26%

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

16,000

101

2.53%

22,467

131

2.33%

Trust preferred securities

10,310

99

3.84%

10,310

107

4.15%












      Total interest bearing liabilities

736,332

2,609

1.42%

706,070

2,024

1.15%












Non interest bearing demand

160,830

-


145,857

-












      Total funding

897,162

1.16%

851,927

0.95%












Other liabilities

18,642



14,511













      Total liabilities

915,804



866,438













Equity

135,267



128,539













      Total liabilities and equity

$        1,051,071



$           994,977













Net interest income

$              8,596



$              8,614












Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure

3.68%



3.93%












Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP

3.70%



3.95%

 - Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis





















Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2019

Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2018



Average

Average

Average

Average

Assets

Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate












Taxable securities

$            95,216

$              3,226

3.39%

$            85,238

$              2,618

3.07%

Nontaxable securities

10,108

345

3.41%

11,379

439

3.86%

Loans, net

809,651

40,829

5.04%

749,055

36,422

4.86%












       Total earning assets

914,975

44,400

4.85%

845,672

39,479

4.67%












Cash and due from banks

47,135



38,990


Allowance for loan losses

(8,370)



(8,361)


Premises and equipment

23,779



21,795


Other assets

50,413



49,170













      Total assets

$        1,027,932



$           947,266












Liabilities









Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand

$           427,858

$              2,846

0.67%

$           401,577

$              1,754

0.44%

Time deposits

262,040

5,814

2.22%

225,467

3,560

1.58%

Repurchase agreements & Other

15,288

82

0.54%

16,458

37

0.22%

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

16,066

402

2.50%

22,108

460

2.08%

Trust preferred securities

10,310

430

4.17%

10,310

401

3.89%












      Total interest bearing liabilities

731,562

9,574

1.31%

675,920

6,212

0.92%












Non interest bearing demand

146,401

1.09%

137,253

0.76%












      Total funding

877,963



813,173













Other liabilities

16,779



12,999













      Total liabilities

894,742



826,172













Equity

133,190



121,094













      Total liabilities and equity

$        1,027,932



$           947,266













Net interest income

$            34,826



$            33,267












Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure

3.81%



3.93%












Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP

3.82%



3.95%

 - Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis







Non-GAAP reconciliation

 Three Months Ended 

 Twelve Months Ended 









($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)

 Dec. 31, 2019 

 Dec. 31, 2018 

 Dec. 31, 2019 

 Dec. 31, 2018 









Total Revenues

$         14,555

$         12,544

$         52,842

$         49,891

 Adjustment to (deduct)/add OMSR impairment*

(303)

68

1,094

61









Adjusted Total Revenues

14,252

12,612

53,936

49,952


















Income before Income Taxes

4,079

3,692

14,632

14,444

 Adjustment to (deduct)/add OMSR impairment

(303)

68

1,094

61









Adjusted Income before Income Taxes

3,776

3,760

15,726

14,505


















Provision for Income Taxes

721

732

2,659

2,806

 Adjustment to (deduct)/add OMSR impairment

(64)

14

230

13









Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes

657

746

2,889

2,819


















Net Income

3,358

2,960

11,973

11,638

 Adjustment to (deduct)/add OMSR impairment

(239)

54

864

48









Adjusted Net Income

3,119

3,014

12,837

11,686


















Diluted Earnings per Share

0.42

0.37

1.51

1.51

 Adjustment to (deduct)/add OMSR impairment

(0.03)

0.01

0.11

0.01









Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share

$            0.39

$            0.38

$            1.62

$            1.52


















Return on Average Assets

1.28%

1.19%

1.16%

1.23%

 Adjustment to (deduct)/add OMSR impairment

-0.02%

0.01%

0.08%

0.01%









Adjusted Return on Average Assets

1.26%

1.20%

1.25%

1.23%









*valuation adjustment to the Company's







mortgage servicing rights







SOURCE SB Financial Group, Inc.

http://www.yoursbfinancial.com

