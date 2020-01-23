SB Financial Group, Inc. Announces Fourth-Quarter and Twelve-Month 2019 Earnings

DEFIANCE, Ohio, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) ("SB Financial" or the "Company"), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services, today reported earnings for the fourth-quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth-quarter, 2019 highlights over prior-year fourth quarter, include:

Total assets increased to $1.04 billion , up $51.7 million , or 5.2 percent

, up , or 5.2 percent GAAP Net income of $3.4 million , up $0.4 million , or 13.4 percent, and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42

, up , or 13.4 percent, and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of Net income of $3.1 million , adjusted for the mortgage servicing rights recapture, which is up $0.1 million , or 3.5 percent

, adjusted for the mortgage servicing rights recapture, which is up , or 3.5 percent Adjusted diluted (EPS) of $0.39 , up $0.01 per share, or 2.6 percent

, up per share, or 2.6 percent Fully converted tangible book value (TBV) per common share increased 6.5 percent to $15.23 per share

per share Total market capitalization rose to $152.9 million with the conversion of our preferred shares on 12/26/19

Twelve month 2019 highlights over prior-year twelve months include:

GAAP Net income of $12.0 million up $0.3 million , or 2.9 percent, and diluted EPS of $1.51

up , or 2.9 percent, and diluted EPS of Net income of $12.8 million , adjusted for the mortgage servicing rights impairment, which is up $1.2 million , or 9.8 percent

, adjusted for the mortgage servicing rights impairment, which is up , or 9.8 percent Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.62 , which is up $0.10 per share, or 6.6 percent

Highlights Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) Dec. 2019 Dec. 2018 % Change

Dec. 2019 Dec. 2018 % Change Operating revenue $ 14,555 $ 12,544 16.0%

$ 52,842 $ 49,891 5.9% Interest income 11,205 10,638 5.3%

44,400 39,479 12.5% Interest expense 2,609 2,024 28.9%

9,574 6,212 54.1% Net interest income 8,596 8,614 -0.2%

34,826 33,267 4.7% Provision for loan losses 300 - N/A

800 600 33.3% Noninterest income 5,959 3,930 51.6%

18,016 16,624 8.4% Noninterest expense 10,176 8,852 15.0%

37,410 34,847 7.4% Net income 3,358 2,960 13.4%

11,973 11,638 2.9% Earnings per diluted share 0.42 0.37 13.5%

1.51 1.51 0.0% Return on average assets 1.28% 1.19% 7.6%

1.16% 1.23% -5.7% Return on average equity 9.93% 9.21% 7.8%

8.99% 9.61% -6.5%















Non-GAAP Measures













Adjusted net income $ 3,119 $ 3,014 3.5%

$ 12,837 $ 11,686 9.8% Adjusted diluted EPS 0.39 0.38 2.6%

1.62 1.52 6.6% Adjusted return on average assets 1.26% 1.20% 5.0%

1.25% 1.23% 1.6% Net interest margin (FTE) 3.70% 3.95% -6.3%

3.82% 3.95% -3.3%

"This quarter, we delivered earnings of $0.42 per diluted share, which is up 14 percent from the prior year," said Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President and CEO of SB Financial. "We originated $138 million in residential mortgage loans, a fourth quarter record, while growing our loan portfolio over $13 million, when we adjust for the residential loan sale of $11.1 million in December 2019. We are especially pleased with our Wealth Management group's ability to surpass our goal to achieve $500 million of assets under management."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Consolidated Revenue

Total operating revenue, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, was up 16.0 percent from the fourth quarter of 2018, and up 0.9 percent from the linked quarter.

Net interest income was flat from the year-ago quarter, but down 5.1 percent from the linked quarter.

Noninterest income was up 51.6 percent from the year-ago quarter, and up 11.1 percent from the linked quarter, primarily due to significant residential real estate volume.

Mortgage Loan Business

Mortgage loan originations for the fourth quarter were $137.5 million, up $58.7 million, or 74.5 percent, from the year-ago quarter. Total sales of originated loans were $127.4 million, up $67.1 million, or 111.2 percent from the year-ago quarter. This quarter, a small residential mortgage loan sale was executed for $11.1 million generating loan sale gains of $0.24 million.

Net mortgage banking revenue, consisting of gains on the sale of mortgage loans and net loan servicing fees, was $3.4 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $2.0 million for the year-ago quarter. The mortgage servicing valuation adjustment for the fourth quarter was a positive $0.3 million, compared to a negative adjustment of $0.01 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The aggregate servicing valuation impairment ended the quarter at $1.3 million, which is up $1.1 million from the $0.2 million at December 31, 2018. The mortgage servicing portfolio at December 31, 2019, was $1.2 billion, up $0.12 billion, or 10.5 percent, from $1.08 billion at December 31, 2018.

Mr. Klein noted, "We capped off a tremendous year in the mortgage business this quarter. Originations of $138 million were up nearly 75 percent from the prior year and supplemented the prior three quarters, resulting in a record full-year volume of $445 million. The quarter also resulted in a small recapture of OMSR impairment but our net income for 2019 was still negatively impacted by $0.8 million due to portfolio impairment."

Mortgage Banking









($ in thousands) Dec. 2019 Sep. 2019 Jun. 2019 Mar. 2019 Dec. 2018 Mortgage originations $ 137,528 $ 157,947 $ 98,447 $ 51,417 $ 78,829 Mortgage sales 127,441 125,386 70,993 43,472 60,345 Mortgage servicing portfolio 1,199,107 1,153,020 1,112,857 1,094,060 1,084,678 Mortgage servicing rights 11,017 10,447 10,264 10,838 11,365























Mortgage servicing revenue:









Loan servicing fees 740 709 691 682 673 OMSR amortization (709) (701) (460) (254) (300) Net administrative fees 31 8 231 428 373 OMSR valuation adjustment 303 - (690) (708) (68) Net loan servicing fees 334 8 (459) (280) 305 Gain on sale of mortgages 3,048 2,495 1,678 1,192 1,646 Mortgage banking revenue, net $ 3,382 $ 2,503 $ 1,219 $ 912 $ 1,951

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

SB Financial's noninterest income includes revenue from a diverse group of services, such as wealth management, deposit fees, residential loan sales, title insurance revenue, and the sale of Small Business Administration (SBA) loans. Wealth management assets under the Company's care rose above $500 million for the first time to stand at $507.7 million as of December 31, 2019, title insurance business delivered revenue of $0.4 million, SBA activity for the quarter consisted of total loan sales of $2.3 million generating gains of $0.2 million and deposit fees increased to $0.7 million. As a result, noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue was 40.9 percent for the quarter, with the year-to-date percentage at 35.4 percent when adjusted for the impairment.

Noninterest expense (NIE) of $10.2 million was up $1.3 million, or 15.0 percent, compared to the same quarter last year. Compared to the linked quarter, NIE was also up $0.7 million, with net noninterest expense declining from negative 2.0 percent in the prior year to negative 1.6 percent currently. Expense growth was driven by higher mortgage commission and incentive payments, regulatory burden, medical costs, higher occupancy and data processing costs.

Noninterest Income / Noninterest Expense







($ in thousands, except ratios) Dec. 2019 Sep. 2019 Jun. 2019 Mar. 2019 Dec. 2018 Noninterest Income (NII) $ 5,959 $ 5,366 $ 3,691 $ 3,000 $ 3,930 NII / Total Revenue 40.9% 37.2% 29.5% 26.5% 31.3% NII / Average Assets 2.3% 2.1% 1.5% 1.2% 1.6%











Noninterest Expense (NIE) $ 10,176 $ 9,500 $ 9,108 $ 8,626 $ 8,852 Efficiency Ratio 69.9% 65.9% 72.7% 76.1% 70.6% NIE / Average Assets 3.9% 3.6% 3.6% 3.5% 3.6% Net Noninterest Expense/Avg. Assets -1.6% -1.6% -2.1% -2.3% -2.0%

Balance Sheet

Total assets as of December 31, 2019, were $1.04 billion, up $51.7 million, or 5.2 percent, from a year ago. Total equity as of December 31, 2019, was $136.1 million, up 4.3 percent from a year ago, and comprised 13.1 percent of total assets.

Total loans held for investment were $825.5 million at year end, up $53.6 million, or 7.0 percent, from December 31, 2018. Loan balances were impacted by the $11.1 million residential loan sale and the early pay-downs in commercial real estate of $13.2 million. From the prior year, commercial real estate loans were up $29.2 million, or 8.6 percent, with commercial and industrial loans rising $23.4 million, or 18.3 percent.

The investment portfolio of $105.6 million, including Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock, represented 10.2 percent of assets at December 31, 2019. Deposit balances of $840.2 million at year end increased by $37.7 million, or 4.7 percent, since December 31, 2018. Growth from the prior year included $14.2 million in checking and $23.5 million in savings, money market and time deposit balances.

Mr. Klein stated, "We continued to incur some selective pay-downs in commercial real estate in the quarter and undertook a residential loan sale yet we still were able to achieve loan growth in the quarter. We recognize competitive pressures are increasing in all of our markets on both loan pricing and deposit gathering."

Loan Balances











($ in thousands, except ratios) Dec. 2019 Sep. 2019 Jun. 2019 Mar. 2019 Dec. 2018 Annual

Growth Commercial $ 151,018 $ 145,147 $ 143,798 $ 136,201 $ 127,640 $ 23,378 % of Total 18.3% 17.6% 17.7% 17.4% 16.5% 18.3% Commercial RE 369,962 362,580 360,491 343,900 340,791 29,171 % of Total 44.8% 44.0% 44.2% 43.9% 44.2% 8.6% Agriculture 50,994 51,946 54,317 50,620 52,012 (1,018) % of Total 6.2% 6.3% 6.7% 6.5% 6.7% -2.0% Residential RE 189,290 199,036 191,642 187,548 187,104 2,186 % of Total 22.9% 24.2% 23.5% 24.0% 24.2% 1.2% Consumer & Other 64,246 64,658 64,261 64,254 64,336 -90 % of Total 7.8% 7.9% 7.9% 8.2% 8.3% -0.1% Total Loans $ 825,510 $ 823,367 $ 814,509 $ 782,523 $ 771,883 $ 53,627 Total Growth Percentage









6.9%



























Deposit Balances











($ in thousands, except ratios) Dec. 2019 Sep. 2019 Jun. 2019 Mar. 2019 Dec. 2018 Annual

Growth Non-Int DDA $ 158,357 $ 152,932 $ 141,216 $ 146,327 $ 144,592 $ 13,765 % of Total 18.8% 18.0% 16.8% 17.7% 18.0% 9.5% Interest DDA 131,084 131,655 129,710 132,101 130,628 456 % of Total 15.6% 15.5% 15.5% 16.0% 16.3% 0.3% Savings 119,359 121,991 118,931 115,272 104,444 14,915 % of Total 14.1% 14.3% 14.1% 13.8% 12.9% 14.3% Money Market 173,666 173,237 175,455 175,334 181,426 -7,760 % of Total 20.7% 20.4% 20.9% 21.2% 22.6% -4.3% Time Deposits 257,753 268,139 274,062 258,624 241,462 16,291 % of Total 30.7% 31.6% 32.7% 31.2% 30.1% 6.7% Total Deposits $ 840,219 $ 847,954 $ 839,374 $ 827,658 $ 802,552 $ 37,667 Total Growth Percentage









4.7%

Asset Quality

SB Financial's nonperforming assets to total assets ratio of 0.42 percent continues to be in the top quartile of its publicly traded 65-bank peer group. The coverage of non-performing loans by the loan loss allowance was at 218 percent at year end, up from 213 percent at the prior year.

Nonperforming Assets









Annual

Change ($ in thousands, except ratios) Dec. 2019 Sep. 2019 Jun. 2019 Mar. 2019 Dec. 2018 Commercial & Agriculture $ 772 $ 834 $ 674 $ 998 $ 731 $ 41 % of Total Com./Ag. loans 0.38% 0.42% 0.34% 0.53% 0.41% 5.6% Commercial RE 464 262 208 212 218 246 % of Total CRE loans 0.13% 0.07% 0.06% 0.06% 0.06% 112.8% Residential RE 1,580 1,763 1,768 1,612 1,738 (158) % of Total Res. RE loans 0.83% 0.89% 0.92% 0.86% 0.93% -9.1% Consumer & Other 322 416 456 325 219 103 % of Total Con./Oth. loans 0.50% 0.64% 0.71% 0.51% 0.34% 47.0% Total Nonaccruing Loans 3,138 3,275 3,106 3,147 2,906 232 % of Total loans 0.38% 0.40% 0.38% 0.40% 0.38% 8.0% Accruing Restructured Loans 874 825 814 827 928 (54) Total Change (%)









-5.8% Total Nonaccruing & Restructured Loans 4,012 4,100 3,920 3,974 3,834 178 % of Total loans 0.49% 0.50% 0.48% 0.51% 0.50% 4.6% Foreclosed Assets 305 489 530 313 131 174 Total Change (%)









132.8% Total Nonperforming Assets $ 4,317 $ 4,589 $ 4,450 $ 4,287 $ 3,965 $ 352 % of Total assets 0.42% 0.44% 0.43% 0.42% 0.40% 8.9%

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will hold a related conference call and webcast on January 24, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. EST. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-888-338-9469. The webcast can be accessed at http://www.yoursbfinancial.com/investorrelations.html. An audio replay of the call will be available on the SB Financial website.

About SB Financial Group

Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 20 offices; 19 in nine Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 25 full-service ATMs. State Bank has seven loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Peak Title provides title insurance and opinions throughout the Tri-State region. SB Financial's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "SBFG".

In May 2019, SB Financial was ranked #94 on the American Banker Magazine's list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity ("ROE").

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements within this document, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties inherent in the national and regional banking industry, changes in economic conditions in the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, changes in accounting standards and policies, changes in tax laws, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the market areas in SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, increases in FDIC insurance premiums, changes in the competitive environment, losses of significant customers, geopolitical events, the loss of key personnel and other risks identified in SB Financial's Annual Report on Form 10-K and documents subsequently filed by SB Financial with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and SB Financial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to SB Financial or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that including certain non-GAAP financial measures will provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company's financial performance, its performance trends and financial position. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results.

Investor Contact Information:

Anthony V. Cosentino

Executive Vice President and

Chief Financial Officer

Tony.Cosentino@yoursbfinancial.com





SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Unaudited)





































December

September

June

March

December





($ in thousands)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018



























ASSETS





















Cash and due from banks

$ 27,064

$ 49,824

$ 42,786

$ 62,962

$ 48,363

Available-for-sale securities

100,948

77,029

85,261

95,802

90,969

Loans held for sale

7,258

13,655

9,579

4,346

4,445

Loans, net of unearned income

825,510

823,367

814,509

782,523

771,883

Allowance for loan losses

(8,755)

(8,492)

(8,306)

(8,121)

(8,167)

Premises and equipment, net

23,385

23,898

23,150

23,270

22,084

Federal Reserve and FHLB Stock, at cost

4,648

4,648

4,648

4,123

4,123

Foreclosed assets held for sale, net

305

489

530

313

131

Interest receivable

3,106

3,176

3,209

3,123

2,822

Goodwill and other intangibles

17,832

17,834

17,836

17,838

16,401

Cash value of life insurance

17,221

17,137

17,051

16,966

16,834

Mortgage servicing rights

11,017

10,447

10,264

10,838

11,365

Other assets

9,038

9,749

8,606

7,288

5,575

































Total assets

$ 1,038,577

$ 1,042,761

$ 1,029,123

$ 1,021,271

$ 986,828



















































































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Deposits























Non interest bearing demand

$ 158,357

$ 152,932

$ 141,216

$ 146,327

$ 144,592



Interest bearing demand

131,084

131,655

129,710

132,101

130,628



Savings

119,359

121,991

118,931

115,272

104,444



Money market

173,666

173,237

175,455

175,334

181,426



Time deposits

257,753

268,139

274,062

258,624

241,462

































Total deposits

840,219

847,954

839,374

827,658

802,552





























Repurchase agreements

12,945

14,659

13,968

12,255

15,184

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

16,000

16,000

16,000

24,000

16,000

Trust preferred securities

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310

Interest payable

1,191

1,391

1,188

1,123

909

Other liabilities

21,818

18,201

14,346

14,419

11,438

































Total liabilities

902,483

908,515

895,186

889,765

856,393





























Shareholders' Equity























Preferred stock

-

13,241

13,978

13,978

13,979



Common stock

54,463

41,223

40,486

40,486

40,485



Additional paid-in capital

15,023

15,219

15,259

15,143

15,226



Retained earnings

72,704

70,184

67,236

65,438

64,012



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 659

900

801

124

(552)



Treasury stock

(6,755)

(6,521)

(3,823)

(3,663)

(2,715)

































Total shareholders' equity

136,094

134,246

133,937

131,506

130,435

































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,038,577

$ 1,042,761

$ 1,029,123

$ 1,021,271

$ 986,828



SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - (Unaudited)



































($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)

At and for the Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended











































December

September

June

March

December



December

December Interest income



2019

2019

2019

2019

2018



2019

2018

Loans































Taxable

$ 10,313

$ 10,607

$ 10,182

$ 9,427

$ 9,661



$ 40,529

$ 36,268

Tax exempt

83

82

73

62

55



300

154

Securities































Taxable

737

776

802

911

822



3,226

2,618

Tax exempt

72

81

94

98

100



345

439







































Total interest income

11,205

11,546

11,151

10,498

10,638



44,400

39,479



































Interest expense

































Deposits

2,392

2,258

2,092

1,918

1,776



8,660

5,314

Repurchase agreements & other

17

22

17

26

10



82

37

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

101

101

100

100

131



402

460

Trust preferred securities

99

107

110

114

107



430

401







































Total interest expense

2,609

2,488

2,319

2,158

2,024



9,574

6,212







































































Net interest income

8,596

9,058

8,832

8,340

8,614



34,826

33,267





































Provision for loan losses

300

300

200

-

-



800

600



































Net interest income after provision





























for loan losses



8,296

8,758

8,632

8,340

8,614



34,026

32,667



































Noninterest income

































Wealth management fees

801

775

783

734

717



3,093

2,871

Customer service fees

712

729

689

631

679



2,761

2,670

Gain on sale of mtg. loans & OMSR

3,048

2,495

1,678

1,192

1,646



8,413

6,870

Mortgage loan servicing fees, net

334

8

(459)

(280)

305



(397)

1,295

Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans

250

462

216

327

295



1,255

1,230

Title insurance income

393

400

308

19

-



1,120

-

Net gain on sales of securities

-

-

206

-

-



206

70

Gain (loss) on sale of assets

1

1

(5)

(2)

14



(5)

35

Other

420

496

275

379

274



1,570

1,583







































Total noninterest income

5,959

5,366

3,691

3,000

3,930



18,016

16,624



































Noninterest expense































Salaries and employee benefits

6,142

5,715

5,305

4,902

5,108



22,064

20,620

Net occupancy expense

675

656

627

645

600



2,603

2,397

Equipment expense

764

688

665

711

756



2,828

2,889

Data processing fees

543

499

488

443

466



1,973

1,811

Professional fees

639

571

649

617

532



2,476

1,848

Marketing expense

171

239

246

239

262



895

884

Telephone and communication expense 121

118

112

115

121



466

495

Postage and delivery expense

86

89

81

84

66



340

286

State, local and other taxes

347

243

247

255

180



1,092

719

Employee expense

207

199

236

153

283



795

912

Other expenses

481

483

452

462

478



1,878

1,986







































Total noninterest expense

10,176

9,500

9,108

8,626

8,852



37,410

34,847







































































Income before income tax expense

4,079

4,624

3,215

2,714

3,692



14,632

14,444





































Income tax expense

721

862

588

488

732



2,659

2,806



































Net income





$ 3,358

$ 3,762

$ 2,627

$ 2,226

$ 2,960



$ 11,973

$ 11,638



































Preferred share dividends

230

233

243

244

243



950

974



































Net income available to common shareholders

3,128

3,529

2,384

1,982

2,717



11,023

10,663



































Common share data:































Basic earnings per common share

$ 0.49

$ 0.55

$ 0.37

$ 0.31

$ 0.42



$ 1.71

$ 1.72





































Diluted earnings per common share

$ 0.42

$ 0.48

$ 0.33

$ 0.28

$ 0.37



$ 1.51

$ 1.51



































Average shares outstanding (in thousands):































Basic:

6,445

6,397

6,454

6,482

6,503



6,456

6,198

Diluted:

7,799

7,876

7,967

7,994

8,030



7,929

7,719



SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.







CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - (Unaudited)







































($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)



At and for the Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended







































December

September

June

March

December



December

December SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS



2019

2019

2019

2019

2018



2019

2018

































Net interest income



$ 8,596

$ 9,058

$ 8,832

$ 8,340

$ 8,614



$ 34,826

$ 33,267 Tax-equivalent adjustment



41

43

44

43

41



171

158 Tax-equivalent net interest income



8,637

9,101

8,876

8,383

8,655



34,997

33,425 Provision for loan loss



300

300

200

-

-



800

600 Noninterest income



5,959

5,366

3,691

3,000

3,930



18,016

16,624 Total operating revenue



14,555

14,424

12,523

11,340

12,544



52,842

49,891 Noninterest expense



10,176

9,500

9,108

8,626

8,852



37,410

34,847 Pre-tax pre-provision income



4,379

4,924

3,415

2,714

3,692



15,432

15,044 Pretax income



4,079

4,624

3,215

2,714

3,692



14,632

14,444 Net income



3,358

3,762

2,627

2,226

2,960



11,973

11,638 Income available to common shareholders



3,128

3,529

2,384

1,982

2,717



11,023

10,663

































PER SHARE INFORMATION:































Basic earnings per share (EPS)



0.49

0.55

0.37

0.31

0.42



1.71

1.72 Diluted earnings per share



0.42

0.48

0.33

0.28

0.37



1.51

1.51 Common dividends



0.095

0.090

0.090

0.085

0.085



0.360

0.320 Book value per common share



17.53

17.28

16.89

16.57

16.36



17.53

16.36 Tangible book value per common share (TBV)



15.23

16.23

15.83

15.43

15.39



15.23

15.39 Fully converted TBV per common share



15.23

14.98

14.64

14.32

14.30



15.23

14.30 Market price per common share



19.69

16.72

16.46

18.02

16.45



19.69

16.45 Market price per preferred share



-

16.50

16.10

19.00

17.90



-

17.90 Market price to TBV



129.2%

103.0%

104.0%

116.8%

106.9%



129.2%

106.9% Market price to fully converted TBV



129.2%

111.6%

112.4%

125.8%

115.0%



129.2%

115.0% Market price to trailing 12 month EPS



13.0

11.5

16.9

12.6

11.0



13.0

11.0

































PERFORMANCE RATIOS:































Return on average assets (ROAA)



1.28%

1.44%

1.03%

0.89%

1.19%



1.16%

1.23% Pre-tax pre-provision ROAA



1.67%

1.89%

1.34%

1.08%

1.48%



1.50%

1.59% Return on average equity



9.93%

11.24%

7.92%

6.76%

9.21%



8.99%

9.61% Return on average tangible equity



12.83%

14.67%

10.41%

8.83%

12.06%



11.73%

12.83% Efficiency ratio



69.90%

65.85%

72.71%

76.05%

70.54%



70.78%

69.83% Earning asset yield



4.80%

4.98%

4.88%

4.78%

4.86%



4.85%

4.67% Cost of interest bearing liabilities



1.42%

1.33%

1.28%

1.20%

1.15%



1.31%

0.92% Net interest margin



3.68%

3.91%

3.86%

3.79%

3.93%



3.81%

3.93% Tax equivalent effect



0.02%

0.02%

0.02%

0.02%

0.02%



0.01%

0.02% Net interest margin, tax equivalent



3.70%

3.93%

3.88%

3.81%

3.95%



3.82%

3.95% Non interest income/Average assets



2.27%

2.06%

1.45%

1.20%

1.58%



1.75%

1.75% Non interest expense/Average assets



3.87%

3.64%

3.58%

3.45%

3.56%



3.64%

3.68% Net noninterest expense/Average assets



-1.60%

-1.58%

-2.13%

-2.25%

-1.98%



-1.89%

-1.92%

































ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:































Gross charge-offs



51

128

20

60

322



259

407 Recoveries



14

15

5

13

1



47

45 Net charge-offs



37

113

15

47

321



212

362 Nonaccruing loans/Total loans



0.38%

0.40%

0.38%

0.40%

0.38%



0.38%

0.38% Nonperforming loans/Total loans



0.49%

0.50%

0.48%

0.51%

0.50%



0.49%

0.50% Nonperforming assets/Loans & OREO



0.52%

0.56%

0.55%

0.55%

0.51%



0.52%

0.51% Nonperforming assets/Total assets



0.42%

0.44%

0.43%

0.42%

0.40%



0.42%

0.40% Allowance for loan loss/Nonperforming loans



218.22%

207.12%

211.89%

204.35%

213.02%



218.22%

213.02% Allowance for loan loss/Total loans



1.06%

1.03%

1.02%

1.04%

1.06%



1.06%

1.06% Net loan charge-offs/Average loans (ann.)



0.02%

0.05%

0.01%

0.02%

0.17%



0.03%

0.06% Loan loss provision/Net charge-offs



810.81%

265.49%

1333.33%

0.00%

0.00%



377.36%

165.75%

































CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY RATIOS:































Loans/ Deposits



98.25%

97.10%

97.04%

94.55%

96.18%



98.25%

96.18% Equity/ Assets



13.10%

12.87%

13.01%

12.88%

13.22%



13.10%

13.22% Tangible equity/Tangible assets



11.59%

10.07%

10.10%

9.93%

10.31%



11.59%

10.31% Tangible equity adjusted for conversion



11.59%

11.36%

11.48%

11.33%

11.75%



11.59%

11.75% Common equity tier 1 ratio (Bank) (12/19 est.)



12.21%

12.07%

12.53%

12.71%

12.57%



12.21%

12.57%

































END OF PERIOD BALANCES































Total assets



1,038,577

1,042,761

1,029,123

1,021,271

986,828



1,038,577

986,828 Total loans



825,510

823,367

814,509

782,523

771,883



825,510

771,883 Deposits



840,219

847,954

839,374

827,658

802,552



840,219

802,552 Stockholders equity



136,094

134,246

133,937

131,506

130,435



136,094

130,435 Goodwill & intangibles



17,832

17,834

17,836

17,838

16,401



17,832

16,401 Preferred equity



-

13,241

13,978

13,978

13,979



-

13,979 Tangible equity



118,262

103,171

102,123

99,690

100,055



118,262

100,055 Mortgage servicing portfolio



1,199,107

1,153,020

1,112,857

1,094,060

1,084,678



1,199,107

1,084,678 Wealth/Brokerage assets under care



507,670

484,295

479,442

462,580

423,289



507,670

423,289 Total assets under care



2,745,354

2,680,076

2,621,422

2,577,911

2,494,795



2,745,354

2,494,795 Full-time equivalent employees (actual)



252

247

250

256

250



252

250 Period end basic shares outstanding



7,763

6,357

6,451

6,460

6,503



7,763

6,503 Period end outstanding (Series A Converted)



-

1,414

1,478

1,475

1,472



-

1,472 Market capitalization (all)



152,853

129,620

130,324

144,898

133,824



152,853

133,824

































AVERAGE BALANCES































Total assets



1,051,071

1,043,791

1,016,493

1,001,282

994,977



1,027,932

947,266 Total earning assets



934,540

927,360

914,652

879,394

875,747



914,975

845,672 Total loans



828,108

829,699

804,716

775,280

775,060



809,651

749,055 Deposits



856,961

849,984

827,615

812,190

803,928



836,299

764,297 Stockholders equity



135,267

133,891

132,734

131,691

128,539



133,190

121,094 Intangibles



17,833

17,835

17,837

16,880

16,403



17,597

16,406 Preferred equity



12,707

13,459

13,978

13,979

13,979



13,484

13,982 Tangible equity



104,727

102,597

100,919

100,832

98,157



102,109

90,706 Average basic shares outstanding



6,445

6,397

6,454

6,482

6,503



6,456

6,198 Average diluted shares outstanding



7,799

7,876

7,967

7,994

8,030



7,929

7,719

SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

Rate Volume Analysis - (Unaudited)

At and for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018















($ in thousands)

Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2019



Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2018





Average

Average



Average

Average Assets

Balance Interest Rate



Balance Interest Rate























Taxable securities

$ 99,149 $ 737 2.97%



$ 90,602 $ 822 3.63%

Nontaxable securities

7,283 72 3.95%



10,085 100 3.97%

Loans, net

828,108 10,396 5.02%



775,060 9,716 5.01%























Total earning assets

934,540 11,205 4.80%



875,747 10,638 4.86%























Cash and due from banks

48,289







56,358





Allowance for loan losses

(8,566)







(8,490)





Premises and equipment

24,183







22,200





Other assets

52,625







49,162



























Total assets

$ 1,051,071







$ 994,977

























Liabilities



















Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand

$ 432,077 $ 614 0.57%



$ 418,284 $ 691 0.66%

Time deposits

264,054 1,778 2.69%



239,787 1,085 1.81%

Repurchase agreements & other

13,891 17 0.49%



15,222 10 0.26%

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

16,000 101 2.53%



22,467 131 2.33%

Trust preferred securities

10,310 99 3.84%



10,310 107 4.15%























Total interest bearing liabilities

736,332 2,609 1.42%



706,070 2,024 1.15%























Non interest bearing demand

160,830 -





145,857 -

























Total funding

897,162

1.16%



851,927

0.95%























Other liabilities

18,642







14,511



























Total liabilities

915,804







866,438



























Equity

135,267







128,539



























Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,051,071







$ 994,977



























Net interest income



$ 8,596







$ 8,614

























Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure 3.68%







3.93%























Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP 3.70%







3.95%

- Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis











































Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2019



Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2018





Average

Average



Average

Average Assets

Balance Interest Rate



Balance Interest Rate























Taxable securities

$ 95,216 $ 3,226 3.39%



$ 85,238 $ 2,618 3.07%

Nontaxable securities

10,108 345 3.41%



11,379 439 3.86%

Loans, net

809,651 40,829 5.04%



749,055 36,422 4.86%























Total earning assets

914,975 44,400 4.85%



845,672 39,479 4.67%























Cash and due from banks

47,135







38,990





Allowance for loan losses

(8,370)







(8,361)





Premises and equipment

23,779







21,795





Other assets

50,413







49,170



























Total assets

$ 1,027,932







$ 947,266

























Liabilities



















Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand

$ 427,858 $ 2,846 0.67%



$ 401,577 $ 1,754 0.44%

Time deposits

262,040 5,814 2.22%



225,467 3,560 1.58%

Repurchase agreements & Other

15,288 82 0.54%



16,458 37 0.22%

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

16,066 402 2.50%



22,108 460 2.08%

Trust preferred securities

10,310 430 4.17%



10,310 401 3.89%























Total interest bearing liabilities

731,562 9,574 1.31%



675,920 6,212 0.92%























Non interest bearing demand

146,401

1.09%



137,253

0.76%























Total funding

877,963







813,173



























Other liabilities

16,779







12,999



























Total liabilities

894,742







826,172



























Equity

133,190







121,094



























Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,027,932







$ 947,266



























Net interest income



$ 34,826







$ 33,267

























Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure 3.81%







3.93%























Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP 3.82%







3.95%

- Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis

















Non-GAAP reconciliation

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

















($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)

Dec. 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018

Dec. 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018

















Total Revenues

$ 14,555

$ 12,544

$ 52,842

$ 49,891 Adjustment to (deduct)/add OMSR impairment*

(303)

68

1,094

61

















Adjusted Total Revenues

14,252

12,612

53,936

49,952



































Income before Income Taxes

4,079

3,692

14,632

14,444 Adjustment to (deduct)/add OMSR impairment

(303)

68

1,094

61

















Adjusted Income before Income Taxes

3,776

3,760

15,726

14,505



































Provision for Income Taxes

721

732

2,659

2,806 Adjustment to (deduct)/add OMSR impairment

(64)

14

230

13

















Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes

657

746

2,889

2,819



































Net Income

3,358

2,960

11,973

11,638 Adjustment to (deduct)/add OMSR impairment

(239)

54

864

48

















Adjusted Net Income

3,119

3,014

12,837

11,686



































Diluted Earnings per Share

0.42

0.37

1.51

1.51 Adjustment to (deduct)/add OMSR impairment

(0.03)

0.01

0.11

0.01

















Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share

$ 0.39

$ 0.38

$ 1.62

$ 1.52



































Return on Average Assets

1.28%

1.19%

1.16%

1.23% Adjustment to (deduct)/add OMSR impairment

-0.02%

0.01%

0.08%

0.01%

















Adjusted Return on Average Assets

1.26%

1.20%

1.25%

1.23%

















*valuation adjustment to the Company's















mortgage servicing rights

















