SB Financial Group, Inc. Announces Schedule for Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results

DEFIANCE, Ohio, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title agency services, expects to release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 financial results on Thursday, January 23, 2020, after the close of the market. The company will hold a related conference call and webcast on Friday, January 24, at 11:00 a.m. EST.

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-888-338-9469. The conference call also will be webcast live at http://www.yoursbfinancial.com/investorrelations.html. An audio replay of the call will be available on the SB Financial Group website.

About SB Financial Group

Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 20 offices; 19 in nine Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 25 full-service ATMs. State Bank has seven loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Peak Title provides title insurance and opinions throughout the Tri-State region. SB Financial's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "SBFG".

In May 2019, SB Financial was ranked #94 on the American Banker Magazine's list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity ("ROE").

