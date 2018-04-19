SB Financial Group, Inc. Announces Strong First-Quarter 2018 Earnings

First-quarter 2018 highlights over prior-year first quarter include:

Total assets increased to $925.6 million , up $78.8 million or 9.3 percent

, up or 9.3 percent Net income of $2.5 million , an increase of 23.1 percent

, an increase of 23.1 percent Operating revenue of $11.9 million , up $1.6 million or 15.9 percent

, up or 15.9 percent Return on average assets of 1.08 percent, up 12 basis points or 12.5 percent

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 , an increase of $0.04 per share, or 12.9 percent

First-quarter 2018 trailing twelve-month highlights include:

Loan growth of $80.5 million , or 12.8 percent

, or 12.8 percent Deposit growth of $35.9 million , or 5.0 percent

, or 5.0 percent Mortgage origination volume of $58.5 million , an increase of 3.2 percent, or $1.8 million ; servicing portfolio of $1.00 billion , up 9.5 percent, or $0.09 billion

Highlights Three Months Ended ($000's except ratios and share data) Mar. 2018 Mar. 2017 % Change Operating revenue $ 11,943 $ 10,308 15.9% Interest income 8,851 7,414 19.4 Interest expense 1,151 908 26.8 Net interest income 7,700 6,506 18.4 Noninterest income 4,243 3,802 11.6 Noninterest expense 8,627 7,382 16.9 Net income 2,453 1,993 23.1 Earnings per diluted share 0.35 0.31 12.9 Net interest margin (FTE) 3.86% 3.59% 7.5 Return on average assets 1.08% 0.96% 12.5 Return on average equity 9.03% 9.13% (1.1)

























"SB Financial Group's first-quarter diluted EPS was up 13 percent compared to the prior-year quarter. The quarter included not only the impact of the 2017 tax cuts but also the increased number of shares as a result of our capital raise that we completed in February," said Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President and CEO of SB Financial. Operating results included a strong SBA quarter, 13 percent year-over-year loan growth and improved asset quality metrics."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Consolidated Revenue

Total operating revenue, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, was up 15.9 percent from the first quarter of 2017, and up 1.7 percent from the linked quarter.

Net interest income was up 18.3 percent from the year-ago quarter, and up 0.6 percent from the linked quarter.

Net interest margin (FTE) was up 27 basis points from the year-ago quarter, but down 10 basis points from the linked quarter. The year-over-year increase was due to higher loan volume, and higher earning asset yields.

Noninterest income was up 11.6 percent from the year-ago quarter, and up 3.7 percent from the linked quarter.

Mortgage Loan Business

Mortgage loan originations for the first quarter of 2018 were $58.5 million, up $1.8 million, or 3.2 percent, from the year-ago quarter. Total sales of originated loans were $40.6 million, down $9.9 million, or 19.6 percent from the year-ago quarter.

Net mortgage banking income, consisting of gains on the sale of mortgage loans and net loan servicing fees, was $1.6 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared to $1.6 million for the year-ago quarter. The mortgage servicing valuation adjustment for the first quarter 2018 was a positive $0.09 million, compared to a positive adjustment of $0.03 million for the first quarter of 2017. The aggregate servicing valuation impairment ended the quarter at $0.2 million. The mortgage servicing portfolio at March 31, 2018, was $1.00 billion, up $0.09 billion, or 9.5 percent, from $0.92 billion at March 31, 2017.

Mr. Klein noted, "We continue to see the mortgage origination business constrained by limited housing inventory in all of our markets. We are encouraged, however, by the significant increase in our pipeline late in the quarter."

Mortgage Banking ($000's)



Mar. 2018 Dec. 2017 Sep. 2017 Jun. 2017 Mar. 2017 Mortgage originations $ 58,485 $ 72,102 $ 89,217 $ 97,804 $ 56,667 Mortgage sales 40,589 53,825 76,919 80,038 50,473 Mortgage servicing portfolio 1,004,728 994,915 979,251 952,364 917,435 Mortgage servicing rights 10,195 9,907 9,560 9,217 8,727











Mortgage servicing revenue:









Loan servicing fees 625 617 605 583 566 OMSR amortization (246) (269) (343) (303) (218) Net administrative fees 379 348 262 280 348 OMSR valuation adjustment 92 117 (35) (39) 35 Net loan servicing fees 471 465 227 241 383 Gain on sale of mortgages 1,100 1,608 2,211 2,063 1,250 Mortgage banking revenue, net $1,571 $2,073 $2,438 $2,304 $1,633

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

SB Financial's noninterest income includes revenue from a diverse group of services, such as wealth management, deposit fees, residential loan sales and the sale of Small Business Administration loans (SBA). SBA activity for the quarter was significant, with total loan volume of $10.6 million and gains of $0.6 million. Wealth management assets under the Company's care stood at $411.7 million as of March 31, 2018. For the first quarter of 2018, noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue was 35.5 percent. The recapture of mortgage servicing rights positively impacted the quarter by $0.09 million. The Company completed the sale of our item processing division, DCM, in the quarter, resulting in total revenue of $0.4 million, slightly above the prior year.

For the first quarter of 2018, noninterest expense (NIE) of $8.6 million, was up $1.2 million, or 16.9 percent, compared to the same quarter last year. In the quarter, we had higher commission for SBA sales, (of $0.1 million) expenses related to the sale of DCM (of $0.2 million) and several of the previously announced tax initiatives (of $0.2 million). Compared to the linked quarter, NIE was up $0.5 million, or 6.4 percent.

Mr. Klein stated, "We sold several large SBA credits in the quarter that had been in process for some time, this resulted in our largest SBA production quarter since we expanded this business line in 2014. The sale of DCM, while immaterial to our results, allows our team to focus on our core banking competencies. Expenses were also higher but we were proud to share some of our tax savings with our staff and communities."

Noninterest Income / Noninterest Expense ($000's)

Mar. 2018 Dec. 2017 Sep. 2017 Jun. 2017 Mar. 2017 Noninterest Income (NII) $ 4,243 $ 4,092 $ 4,861 $ 4,462 $ 3,802 NII / Total Revenue 35.5% 34.8% 40.1% 39.1% 36.9% NII / Average Assets 1.9% 1.9% 2.3% 2.1% 1.8%











Noninterest Expense (NIE) $ 8,627 $ 8,106 $ 8,284 $ 7,806 $ 7,382 Efficiency Ratio 72.2% 69.0% 68.3% 68.3% 71.6% NIE / Average Assets 3.8% 3.7% 3.9% 3.7% 3.6% Net Noninterest Expense (1.9) (1.8) (1.6) (1.6) (1.7)

Balance Sheet

Total assets as of March 31, 2018, were $925.6 million, up $78.8 million, or 9.3 percent, from a year ago. Total equity as of March 31, 2018, was $122.9 million, up 39.7 percent, from a year ago, and accounted for 13.3 percent of total assets. Both the equity and total assets reflect the $30 million common capital raise completed in the quarter.

Total loans held for investment were $707.2 million at March 31, 2018, up $80.5 million, or 12.8 percent, from March 31, 2017. Commercial real estate loans were up $55.6 million, or 19.7 percent, and accounted for the majority of the total loan growth, while residential real estate also rose $15.1 million or 11.0 percent.

The investment portfolio of $95.7 million, including Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock, represented 10.3 percent of assets at March 31, 2018, and was down 14.3 percent from the year-ago period. Deposit balances of $748.8 million at March 31, 2018, increased by $35.9 million, or 5.0 percent, since March 31, 2017. Growth from the prior year included $12.8 million in checking and $23.1 million in savings and time deposit balances.

"Along with the $11 million in SBA production, we had additional balance sheet loan growth in the quarter of $11 million. Our $30 million increase in capital reflected the very positive response we experienced from our capital raise in February. Additionally, we continued to improve asset quality in the quarter, with net charge offs at just 1 basis point and nonperforming assets at 38 basis points."

Loan Portfolio ($000's) Mar. 2018 Dec. 2017 Sep. 2017 Jun. 2017 Mar. 2017 Variance

YOY Commercial $ 107,579 $ 102,041 $ 104,723 $ 107,319 $ 102,392 $ 5,187 % of Total 15.2% 14.6% 15.5% 16.5% 16.4% 5.1% Commercial RE 338,586 332,154 319,764 296,116 282,951 55,635 % of Total 47.9% 47.7% 47.4% 45.4% 45.1% 19.7% Agriculture 50,266 51,947 51,140 52,107 47,580 2,686 % of Total 7.1% 7.5% 7.8% 8.0% 7.6% 5.6% Residential RE 151,820 150,854 141,296 137,214 136,762 15,058 % of Total 21.5% 21.7% 20.9% 21.1% 21.8% 11.0% Consumer & Other 58,956 59,619 58,152 58,833 57,037 1,919 % of Total 8.3% 8.6% 8.6% 9.0% 9.1% 3.4%













Total Loans $707,207 $696,615 $675,075 $651,589 $626,722 $ 80,485 Total Growth Percentage









12.8% Deposit Bal. ($000's) Mar. 2018 Dec. 2017 Sep. 2017 Jun. 2017 Mar. 2017 Variance

YOY Non-Int DDA $ 132,919 $ 135,592 $ 124,840 $ 124,213 $ 124,664 $ 8,255 % of Total 17.8% 18.6% 17.4% 17.6% 17.5% 6.6% Interest DDA 137,893 131,079 130,513 127,409 133,388 4,511 % of Total 18.4% 18.0% 18.2% 18.0% 18.7% 3.4% Savings 116,820 103,267 103,530 104,720 103,901 12,919 % of Total 15.6% 14.2% 14.4% 14.8% 14.6% 12.4% Money Market 143,679 141,844 140,647 130,987 138,915 4,764 % of Total 19.2% 19.4% 19.6% 18.5% 19.5% 3.4% Certificates 217,484 217,818 217,277 220,004 212,047 5,437 % of Total 29.0% 29.9% 30.3% 31.1% 29.7% 2.6%













Total Deposits $748,795 $729,600 $716,807 $707,333 $712,915 $ 35,880 Total Growth Percentage









5.0%





















Asset Quality

SB Financial maintained its high-performing peer asset quality level during the quarter, reporting nonperforming assets of $3.5 million as of March 31, 2018, down $1.2 million, or 25.6 percent, from the year-ago quarter. SB Financial's nonperforming assets to total assets ratio of 0.38 percent is in the top quartile of its 65-bank peer group. The coverage of problem loans by the loan loss allowance was at 239 percent at March 31, 2018, up from 204 percent at March 31, 2017.

Summary of Nonperforming Assets ($000's)















Nonperforming

Category Mar. 2018 Dec. 2017 Sep. 2017 Jun. 2017 Mar. 2017 Variance YOY Commercial & Agriculture $ 35 $ 121 $ 125 $ 132 $ 187 ($152) % of Total Com./Ag. loans 0.02% 0.08% 0.08% 0.08% 0.13% (81.3%) Commercial RE 487 1,322 1,029 1,049 939 (452) % of Total CRE loans 0.14% 0.40% 0.32% 0.35% 0.33% (48.1%) Residential RE 1,714 1,123 1,074 1,115 1,126 588 % of Total Res. RE loans 1.13% 0.74% 0.76% 0.81% 0.82% 52.2% Consumer & Other 85 138 153 154 130 (45) % of Total Con./Oth. loans 0.14% 0.23% 0.26% 0.26% 0.23% (34.6%) Total Nonaccruing Loans 2,321 2,704 2,381 2,450 2,382 (61) % of Total loans 0.33% 0.39% 0.35% 0.38% 0.38% (2.56%) Accruing Restructured Loans 1,115 1,129 1,258 1,366 1,383

Total Nonaccruing & Restructured Loans $ 3,436 $ 3,833 $ 3,639 $ 3,816 $ 3,765 $ (329) % of Total loans 0.49% 0.55% 0.54% 0.59% 0.60% (8.7%) Foreclosed Assets 70 26 94 94 950

Total Nonperforming Assets $ 3,506 $ 3,859 $ 3,733 $ 3,910 $ 4,715 $ (1,209) % of Total assets 0.38% 0.44% 0.43% 0.46% 0.56% (25.6%)

About SB Financial Group

Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 20 banking centers; 19 in nine Ohio counties and one center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 25 full-service ATMs. The Company has six loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. SB Financial's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "SBFG". SB Financial's preferred stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "SBFGP".

In May 2017, SB Financial was ranked #145 on the American Banker Magazine's list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity ("ROE").

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements within this document, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties inherent in the national and regional banking industry, changes in economic conditions in the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, changes in accounting standards and policies, changes in tax laws, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the market areas in SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, increases in FDIC insurance premiums, changes in the competitive environment, losses of significant customers, geopolitical events, the loss of key personnel and other risks identified in SB Financial's Annual Report on Form 10-K and documents subsequently filed by SB Financial with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and SB Financial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to SB Financial or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that including certain non-GAAP financial measures will provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company's financial performance, its performance trends and financial position. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results.

SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Unaudited)







































March

December

September

June

March







($ in Thousands)

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017































ASSETS























Cash and due from banks $ 48,329

26,616

28,258

21,385

45,740

































Securities available for sale, at fair value

91,987

82,790

85,304

103,347

107,937



Other securities - FRB and FHLB Stock

3,748

3,748

3,748

3,748

3,748



































Total investment securities

95,735

86,538

89,052

107,095

111,685

































Loans held for sale

8,893

3,940

7,663

9,437

5,104

































Loans, net of unearned income

707,207

696,615

675,075

651,589

626,722



Allowance for loan losses

(8,219)

(7,930)

(7,760)

(7,825)

(7,679)



































Net loans

698,988

688,685

667,315

643,764

619,043

































Premises, equipment and software, net

21,776

21,277

21,271

20,740

19,909



Cash surrender value of life insurance

16,567

16,479

13,692

13,859

13,791



Goodwill & other intangibles

16,409

16,411

16,414

16,417

16,419



Foreclosed assets held for sale, net

70

26

94

94

950



Mortgage servicing rights

10,196

9,907

9,560

9,217

8,727



Accrued interest receivable

1,925

1,825

1,880

1,411

1,462



Other assets

6,753

4,923

5,263

4,249

4,018





































Total assets $ 925,641

876,627

860,462

847,668

846,848



























































































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY























Deposits

























Non interest bearing demand $ 132,919

135,592

124,840

124,213

124,664





Interest bearing demand

137,893

131,079

130,513

127,409

133,388





Savings deposits

116,820

103,267

103,530

104,720

103,901





Money market deposits

143,679

141,844

140,647

130,987

138,915





Time deposits

217,484

217,818

217,277

220,004

212,047





































Total deposits

748,795

729,600

716,807

707,333

712,915

































Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

18,500

18,500

20,500

20,500

15,500



Repurchase agreements

14,505

15,082

11,343

11,175

11,796



Trust preferred securities

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310



Accrued interest payable

633

592

611

563

450



Other liabilities

9,999

8,543

9,982

8,756

7,849





































Total liabilities

802,742

782,627

769,553

758,637

758,820

































Equity

























Preferred shares

13,983

13,983

13,983

13,983

13,983





Common shares

40,481

12,569

12,569

12,569

12,569





Additional paid-in capital

15,189

15,405

15,335

15,260

15,224





Retained earnings

57,162

55,439

51,991

49,851

48,118





Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (941)

(141)

335

340

136





Treasury shares

(2,975)

(3,255)

(3,304)

(2,972)

(2,002)





































Total equity

122,899

94,000

90,909

89,031

88,028





































Total liabilities and equity $ 925,641

876,627

860,462

847,668

846,848

































SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - (Unaudited)

























($ in thousands - except share data)

At and for the Three Months Ended

































March

December

September

June

March Interest income



2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Loans





















Taxable $ 8,140

8,096

7,653

7,243

6,800

Nontaxable

21

23

21

21

20

Securities





















Taxable

573

514

532

569

461

Nontaxable

117

129

132

133

133





























Total interest income

8,851

8,762

8,338

7,966

7,414

























Interest expense























Deposits

975

938

907

863

748

Repurchase Agreements & Other

10

2

4

6

4

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

79

85

86

63

86

Trust preferred securities

87

83

78

71

70





























Total interest expense

1,151

1,108

1,075

1,003

908



















































Net interest income

7,700

7,654

7,263

6,963

6,506



























Provision for loan losses

300

200

-

200

-

























Net interest income after provision



















for loan losses



7,400

7,454

7,263

6,763

6,506

























Noninterest income























Wealth Management Fees

739

718

688

704

667

Customer service fees

644

690

674

667

640

Gain on sale of mtg. loans & OMSR's 1,100

1,608

2,211

2,063

1,250

Mortgage loan servicing fees, net

471

465

227

241

383

Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans

660

179

294

369

430

Data service fees

-

179

182

184

193

Net gain on sales of securities

-

-

119

-

-

Gain/(loss) on sale/disposal of assets (39)

(4)

8

-

2

Other income

668

257

458

234

237





























Total non-interest income

4,243

4,092

4,861

4,462

3,802

























Noninterest expense





















Salaries and employee benefits

4,939

4,749

4,844

4,667

4,386

Net occupancy expense

649

582

566

552

560

Equipment expense

829

748

688

683

641

Data processing fees

438

363

429

396

370

Professional fees

419

492

502

417

363

Marketing expense

221

153

180

206

195

Telephone and communication

122

113

120

113

116

Postage and delivery expense

74

118

103

59

174

State, local and other taxes

186

164

198

170

167

Employee expense

166

227

242

183

145

Other expenses

584

397

412

360

265





























Total non-interest expense

8,627

8,106

8,284

7,806

7,382



















































Income before income tax expense

3,016

3,440

3,840

3,419

2,926



























Income tax expense (benefit)

563

(592)

1,117

1,102

933

























Net income



$ 2,453

4,032

2,723

2,317

1,993

























Preferred Share Dividends

244

244

244

244

244

























Net income available to common shares

2,209

3,788

2,479

2,073

1,749

























Common share data:





















Basic earnings per common share $ 0.40

0.79

0.52

0.43

0.36



























Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.35

0.64

0.43

0.37

0.31

























Average shares outstanding ($ in thousands):





















Basic:

5,519

4,790

4,797

4,827

4,855

Diluted:

7,055

6,329

6,326

6,351

6,387



























SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - (Unaudited)

























($ in thousands, except per share data)

At and for the Three Months Ended





























March

December

September

June

March

SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

























Net interest income $ 7,700

7,654

7,263

6,963

6,506

Tax-equivalent adjustment $ 37

78

79

79

79

Tax-equivalent net interest income $ 7,737

7,732

7,342

7,042

6,585

Provision for loan loss $ 300

200

-

200

-

Noninterest income $ 4,243

4,092

4,861

4,462

3,802

Total operating revenue $ 11,943

11,746

12,124

11,425

10,308

Noninterest expense $ 8,627

8,106

8,284

7,806

7,382

Pre-tax pre-provision income $ 3,316

3,640

3,840

3,619

2,926

Pretax income $ 3,016

3,440

3,840

3,419

2,926

Net income $ 2,453

4,032

2,723

2,317

1,993

Income available to common shareholders $ 2,209

3,788

2,479

2,073

1,749

























PER SHARE INFORMATION:





















Basic earnings per share $ 0.40

0.79

0.52

0.43

0.36

Diluted earnings per share $ 0.35

0.64

0.43

0.37

0.31

Common dividends $ 0.075

0.075

0.070

0.070

0.065

Book value per common share $ 15.46

15.03

14.55

14.21

13.92

Tangible book value per common share $ 14.27

13.27

12.64

12.20

11.83

Market price per common share $ 18.51

18.49

17.16

16.88

16.72

Market price per preferred share $ 18.20

17.90

16.45

16.89

16.85

Market price to tangible book value

129.7%

139.3%

135.8%

138.4%

141.4%

























PERFORMANCE RATIOS:





















Return on average assets (ROAA)

1.08%

1.83%

1.27%

1.09%

0.96%

Pre-tax pre-provision ROAA

1.46%

1.65%

1.79%

1.70%

1.41%

Return on average equity

9.03%

17.52%

12.11%

10.45%

9.13%

Return on average tangible equity

12.54%

26.16%

18.28%

15.91%

14.00%

Efficiency ratio

72.22%

68.99%

68.30%

68.30%

71.59%

Earning asset yield

4.41%

4.52%

4.36%

4.26%

4.08%

Cost of interest bearing liabilities

0.71%

0.69%

0.68%

0.64%

0.60%

Net interest margin

3.84%

3.92%

3.77%

3.69%

3.55%

Tax equivalent effect

0.02%

0.04%

0.04%

0.04%

0.04%

Net interest margin, tax equivalent

3.86%

3.96%

3.81%

3.73%

3.59%

Non interest income/Average assets

1.87%

1.86%

2.27%

2.09%

1.84%

Non interest expense/Average assets

3.81%

3.68%

3.87%

3.66%

3.57%

Net noninterest expense/Average assets

1.93%

1.82%

1.60%

1.57%

1.73%

























ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:





















Gross charge-offs $ 19

36

75

69

51

Recoveries $ 9

5

10

15

5

Net charge-offs $ 10

31

65

54

46

Nonaccruing loans/ Total loans

0.33%

0.39%

0.35%

0.38%

0.38%

Nonperforming loans/ Total loans

0.49%

0.55%

0.54%

0.59%

0.60%

Nonperforming assets/ Loans & OREO

0.50%

0.55%

0.55%

0.60%

0.75%

Nonperforming assets/ Total assets

0.38%

0.44%

0.43%

0.46%

0.56%

Allowance for loan loss/ Nonperforming loans

239.20%

206.89%

213.25%

205.06%

203.96%

Allowance for loan loss/ Total loans

1.16%

1.14%

1.15%

1.20%

1.23%

Net loan charge-offs/ Average loans (ann.)

0.01%

0.02%

0.04%

0.03%

0.03%

Loan loss provision/ Net charge-offs

3000.00%

645.16%

0.00%

370.37%

0.00%

























CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY RATIOS:





















Loans/ Deposits

94.45%

95.48%

94.18%

92.12%

87.91%

Equity/ Assets

13.28%

10.72%

10.57%

10.50%

10.39%

Tangible equity/ Tangible assets

10.17%

7.39%

7.17%

7.05%

6.94%

Tangible equity adjusted for conversion

11.71%

9.02%

8.83%

8.74%

8.62%

























END OF PERIOD BALANCES





















Total assets $ 925,641

876,627

860,462

847,668

846,848

Total loans $ 707,207

696,615

675,075

651,589

626,722

Deposits $ 748,795

729,600

716,807

707,333

712,915

Stockholders equity $ 122,899

94,000

90,909

89,031

88,028

Goodwill & intangibles $ 16,409

16,411

16,414

16,417

16,419

Preferred equity $ 13,983

13,983

13,983

13,983

13,983

Tangible equity $ 92,507

63,606

60,512

58,631

57,626

Mortgage servicing portfolio $ 1,004,728

994,915

979,251

952,364

917,435

Wealth/Brokerage assets under care $ 411,654

437,034

429,777

407,268

404,290

Total assets under care $ 2,342,023

2,308,576

2,269,490

2,207,300

2,168,573

Full-time equivalent employees

240

240

237

237

231

Period end basic shares outstanding

6,483

4,793

4,788

4,807

4,873

Period end outstanding (Series A Converted)

1,465

1,463

1,461

1,459

1,452

























AVERAGE BALANCES





















Total assets $ 906,281

880,446

857,147

852,526

827,514

Total earning assets $ 802,358

781,795

771,722

754,736

734,378

Total loans $ 711,733

691,929

667,943

644,658

637,490

Deposits $ 738,867

731,992

712,614

717,472

683,639

Stockholders equity $ 108,662

92,036

89,974

88,637

87,344

Intangibles $ 16,410

16,412

16,415

16,418

16,421

Preferred equity $ 13,983

13,983

13,983

13,983

13,983

Tangible equity $ 78,269

61,641

59,576

58,236

56,940

Average basic shares outstanding

5,519

4,790

4,797

4,827

4,855

Average diluted shares outstanding

7,055

6,329

6,326

6,351

6,387



























SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.



Rate Volume Analysis - (Unaudited)



At and for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 and 2017



















($ in Thousands)

Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2018



Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2017







Average

Average



Average

Average

Assets

Balance Interest Rate



Balance Interest Rate



























Taxable securities $ 77,802 573 2.95%

$ 82,727 461 2.23%



Nontaxable securities

12,823 117 3.65%



14,161 133 3.76%



Loans, net

711,733 8,161 4.59%



637,490 6,820 4.28%



























Total earning assets

802,358 8,851 4.41%



734,378 7,414 4.04%



























Cash and due from banks

38,145







35,827







Allowance for loan losses

(8,043)







(7,800)







Premises and equipment

21,307







20,594







Other assets

52,514







44,515































Total assets $ 906,281





$ 827,514





























Liabilities





















Savings and interest bearing demand $ 389,809 256 0.26%

$ 358,542 172 0.19%



Time deposits

214,645 719 1.34%



203,113 576 1.13%



Repurchase agreements & Other

18,124 10 0.22%



13,801 4 0.12%



Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

18,500 79 1.71%



22,972 86 1.50%



Trust preferred securities

10,310 87 3.38%



10,310 70 2.72%



























Total interest bearing liabilities

651,388 1,151 0.71%



608,738 908 0.60%



























Non interest bearing demand

134,413 -





121,984 -





























Total funding

785,801

0.59%



730,722

0.50%



























Other liabilities

11,818







9,448































Total liabilities

797,619







740,170































Equity

108,662







87,344































Total liabilities and equity $ 906,281





$ 827,514































Net interest income



$ 7,700







$ 6,506





























Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure 3.84%







3.54%



























Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP 3.86%







3.59%



- Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis







































