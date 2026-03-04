S&B Named Top Construction Performer by Associated Builders and Contractors

HOUSTON, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&B, a leading engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company, has been named one of the nation's top construction performers by Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC). The company ranked No. 11 on ABC's 2026 Top 250 Performers list and earned top-10 positions in two major categories—No. 7 among General Contractors and No. 6 among Industrial Contractors.

The ABC annual Top Performers program recognizes contractors with outstanding achievements in health and safety, quality and project excellence, ranked by number of hours worked.

"These rankings are the result of consistent execution and a strong safety culture across S&B," said Jeff Sipes, CEO of S&B. "Our leadership team and professionals take ownership of their work, look out for one another and focus on delivering results for our customers. We are proud of their continued commitment to excellence."

As a Top Performer, S&B achieved Diamond status in ABC's STEP® Health and Safety Management System, which supports contractors in achieving incident rates nearly seven times safer than the industry average, according to ABC's Health and Safety Performance Report. S&B also holds ABC's Accredited Quality Contractor credential, which recognizes excellence in safety, quality, workforce development, education and community relations.

"Contractors like S&B which build the most enduring, innovative, high-quality construction projects—develop smart strategies that create a clear path for success, regardless of the circumstances," said Michael Bellaman, ABC president and CEO. "ABC Top Performers all share commonalities like participation in ABC's STEP® Health and Safety Management System and ABC's Accredited Quality Contractor credential. They find opportunity amid uncertainty, embrace competition, cultivate positive company culture, prioritize safety and total human health, invest in leadership and workforce development and implement new technologies. Congratulations to S&B for being an employer of choice."

View the 2026 Top Performers lists at abc.org/topperformers. For more information on S&B, visit www.sbec.com.

About S&B

S&B is a leading engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company with a national footprint. S&B designs, builds, and delivers projects serving midstream, refining, chemical, and industrial customers with safety, quality and integrity as its top priorities. Learn more at www.sbec.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE S&B