SB360 Capital Partners Welcomes Leonard R. Polivy as Executive Vice President of Luxury, Diamond and Jewelry

BOSTON, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SB360 Capital Partners, one of North America's leading asset realization and advisory firms, announced that Leonard R. Polivy has joined the company as Executive Vice President of Luxury, Diamond and Jewelry. Leonard brings over 30 years of hands-on experience in the diamond and jewelry industry and will lead the expansion and growth of SB360's Jewelry division.

SB360 has helped countless businesses manage change, restructure assets, and turn around dwindling profitability. Leonard's stewardship of the jewelry division will enable SB360 to support more clients as they seek timely, flexible, and creative opportunities in the Luxury, Diamond and Jewelry space.

"Understanding the value of this complex asset and being able to execute a strategy to lend, liquidate, or appraise is the foundation for a suite of services we bring to our clients," said Mr. Polivy. "Our infrastructure allows us to work with small or large companies. We have the financial strength to support transactions of any size."

Polivy continued, "SB360 is the definition of a one-stop shop for real solutions, and our continued growth is to the benefit of clients across the commercial spectrum. I'm excited to be working with the team at SB360, a group of professionals that truly get the job done."

Prior to joining SB360, Leonard worked on various retail disposition projects and appraisals while also acting as a consultant to wholesale and retail clients in the jewelry sector for a global valuations firm. He played an instrumental role in one of the jewelry industries' largest disposition sales which included six different nameplates across 27 states.

Leonard began his jewelry career with Gordon Brothers in the mid-1980s. He went on to become the president and owner of an International wholesale diamond company and appraisal firm. Leonard has also held other management positions within the jewelry sector and has supervised the inventory verification and authentication process for many national and international jewelry companies, diamond manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers.

"Leonard brings a unique hands-on experience to the team and is a standout talent in the jewelry and luxury industry," said Aaron Miller, Executive Vice President of SB360. "His depth of industry knowledge and technical expertise will be instrumental to the growth of SB360's Luxury, Diamond and Jewelry division."

Leonard is a member of the Jewelers Board of Trade (JBT), the American Gemological Society (AGS), GIA Alumni and Jewelers Vigilance Committee (JVC), and is also an associate member of the American Society of Appraisers (ASA). He attended the University of Miami, where he studied business administration and attended The General Motors Institute (GMI) for executive management.

"SB360 has always been committed to delivering outstanding results for our clients via an extensive suite of services," said Ziggy Schaffer, Executive Vice President of SB360. "Leonard will further strengthen our capabilities, complementing the skills of our existing team of seasoned retail merchants with his notable jewelry expertise."

About SB360 Capital Partners LLC – SB360 Capital Partners (www.sb360.com), a Schottenstein Affiliate, helps businesses manage change, restructure assets, and turn around dwindling profitability. SB360 makes equity investments to infuse capital for growth opportunities, fund turnarounds, and provide liquidity to businesses experiencing change. SB360 acquires assets of all types including inventory, fixed assets, intellectual property, real estate, and complete business units. The firm's asset disposition services range from providing guaranteed asset value recovery to acting as a liquidation consultant. Additionally, SB360 has entities engaged in real estate advisory and commercial real estate investment. A lending affiliate, Second Avenue Capital Partners, provides asset-based loans for middle-market companies. The principals of SB360 hold extensive commercial interests in national retail and wholesale operations; internationally recognized consumer brands; commercial, residential, and industrial real estate properties; and financial service operations.

SOURCE SB360 Capital Partners LLC