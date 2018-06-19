SBA Administrator McMahon's Statement on Association Health Plans

The President's decision to expand access to affordable, quality health care through Association Health Plans (AHPs) is welcome news to tens of thousands of small businesses. This reform will help empower small businesses with the kind of buying power that has long been available to large employers, and as a result, many more small businesses will be able to gain access to coverage. It's an important step in reversing a multi-year downward trend in the number of small business owners offering health insurance to their employees as a result of rising premiums and increasing deductibles.

