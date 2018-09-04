SBA, Amazon Team up to Provide E-Commerce Education to Idaho Entrepreneurs and Small Businesses Sept. 11 'Grow Your Sales With E-Commerce' Training Offered in Boise

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Boise District Office and Amazon team up with local partners to host Grow Your Sales with E-Commerce, an educational event for entrepreneurs and small businesses Sept. 11 in Boise, Idaho.

With an increasing number of consumers going online to shop, the SBA and Amazon are working together to provide small businesses with the tools, tips and information they need to be successful selling their goods and services online.

The "Grow Your Sales With E-Commerce" event will be from 10-11:30 a.m. on the 17th floor of the Zions Bank Building at 8th and Main Streets in downtown Boise, Idaho.

Speakers will include U.S. Senator James Risch, chairman of the Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee; experts from Amazon and the Idaho Small Business Development Center (SBDC); representatives from the SBA and a panel of local small business owners who have found success expanding their business online.

"Small business owners are always looking at ways to grow their business and reach more customers," SBA Regional Administrator Jeremy Field said. "With online sales, anyone in the country or the world can be a potential customer. We're thrilled to bring in the experts from Amazon and the SBDC to help Idaho businesses become more digitally savvy."

"Amazon first invited small businesses to sell on Amazon nearly two decades ago, and today, small businesses are a vital part of our continued growth and commitment to customers," said Kyle Walker, head of new business strategy for Amazon.

"Many people do not realize that more than half of everything sold on Amazon comes from a small- and medium-sized business. These businesses come from around the globe, offering customers the opportunity to shop local and support a small business, even when they shop online."

For more information about the event or to register, visit https://grow-ecommerce-sba-boise.eventbrite.com or www.sba.gov/id.

SBA's participation in this cosponsored activity is not an endorsement of the views, opinions, products or services of any cosponsor or other person or entity. All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis. Cosponsorship Authorization #18-1000-06.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration



The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov. The SBA Boise District Office serves southern Idaho and eastern Oregon.

