SBA Announces Funding Competition to Organizations Providing Training to Service-Disabled Veteran Entrepreneurs

WASHINGTON, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Small Business Administration today announced that non-profit organizations, state and local agencies, and institutions of higher learning are eligible to compete for funding of up to $150,000 to deliver entrepreneurship training to service-disabled veterans.

Up to six awardees will use the $300,000 in total funding to participate in the Service-Disabled Veteran Entrepreneurship Training Program with grants from SBA's Office of Veterans Business Development. These funds will be used to cover the costs of educating service-disabled veterans planning to start a new business or expand and diversify existing small businesses.

"Despite challenges they may face, service-disabled veterans have pursued entrepreneurship and established successful companies nationwide," said Larry Stubblefield, Associate Administrator for SBA's Office of Veterans Business Development. "We look forward to working with the awardee(s) to provide more service-disabled veterans and their families with the training and resources they need to start or grow a small business."

Eligible organizations should submit applications for the Service-Disabled Veteran Entrepreneurship Training Program funding opportunity only through Grants.gov . Applications not submitted via Grants.gov will not be evaluated. The submission deadline is Wednesday, July 24 at 11:59 p.m. EDT.

SBA's Office of Veterans Business Development will host a conference call on Thursday, July 11 at 2 p.m. EDT to answer questions related to the Service-Disabled Veteran Entrepreneurship Training Program grant announcement. Please submit questions to Jerry Godwin at jerry.godwin@sba.gov no later than Tuesday, July 9 at 4 pm. EDT.

The call-in number and access code are:

Call in number: (202) 765-1264

Conference ID: 13482739#

Information, including a transcript of the webinar once it is available, will be posted on grants.gov and www.sba.gov/ovbd.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

Contact: carol.chastang@sba.gov

Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Blogs & Instagram

Release Number: 19-38

SOURCE U.S. Small Business Administration

Related Links

http://www.sba.gov

