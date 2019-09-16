SBA Awards Funding to Organizations Delivering Entrepreneurship Training to Service-Disabled Veterans

WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Small Business Administration this week announced $300,000 in grants has been awarded to four organizations offering entrepreneurship training to service-disabled veterans.

The funding opportunity, offered by SBA's Office of Veterans Business Development , supports each organization's programs for service-disabled veterans planning to start a new business or expand and diversify existing small businesses. Each awardee was chosen based on their demonstrated history of and commitment to providing training programs and resources to service-disabled veterans.

"Service-disabled veteran small business owners bring a unique and valued skill set to entrepreneurship," said SBA Acting Administrator Chris Pilkerton. "Funding these organizations involved in helping service-disabled veterans establish successful businesses will go a long way toward securing the future for these veterans and their families."

The four awardees are:

Riata Center for Entrepreneurship, Spears School of Business at Oklahoma State University (Stillwater, Oklahoma): Veterans Entrepreneurship Program (VEP) - $75,000.



VEP opens the door to small business ownership by developing skills needed to create and sustaining a business, while coordinating the offering of additional programs and services for service-disabled veterans.





Institute for Veterans and Military Families at Syracuse University (Syracuse, New York): Entrepreneurship Bootcamp for Veterans with Disabilities (EBV) - $100,000.



The Entrepreneurship Bootcamp for Veterans with Disabilities at Syracuse University combines entrepreneurial education with hands-on experience. The program curriculum is designed to take service-disabled veterans through the stages of venture creation, while providing the training, professional networks and support necessary to successfully launch a business.





Saint Joseph's University (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania): Entrepreneurship Bootcamp for Veterans with Disabilities (EBV) – $50,000.



Saint Joseph's University's program is designed to provide the tools, education and mentoring necessary for post-9/11 disabled veterans to start or grow their businesses.





Dog Tag, Inc. (Washington, D.C.) – $75,000



Dog Tag, Inc., is an educational program for transitioning service members, service-disabled veterans, and military spouses seeking to launch small business ventures. The program combines a classroom component taught at Georgetown University and an opportunity to experience small business ownership at Dog Tag Bakery in Washington, D.C.

The SBA will celebrate service-disabled veterans, as well as all-era veterans, service members, and military spouses during National Veterans Small Business Week, Nov. 4-8, 2019.

SBA district offices and resource partners will host events nationwide connecting current and aspiring veteran business owners to entrepreneurship resources. Celebrate NVSBW by visiting www.sba.gov/vetbiz .

To learn more about the SBA's small business startup and expansion resources for veterans, visit www.sba.gov/veterans .

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more visit www.sba.gov.

