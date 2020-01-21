SBA Seeks Comments for Proposed Rule Allowing Veteran-Owned Small Businesses Access to Surplus Federal Personal Property

WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Small Business Administration is seeking comments on a proposed rule that would allow veteran-owned small businesses, including companies located in Puerto Rico and disaster areas, access to property no longer needed by the federal government.

The Federal Surplus Personal Property Donation Program, managed by the U.S. General Services Administration, enables nonfederal organizations to obtain excess property the government no longer uses. Surplus property would include computers, office equipment, tools, vehicles, heavy construction equipment, and any property except land or other real property.

The SBA, in coordination with the GSA, is proposing certain procedures for determining which firms may participate in the GSA surplus personal property program, and under what conditions.

The proposed rule is in accordance with the Recovery Improvements for Small Entities After Disaster Act of 2015 (RISE Act, Section 2105), the Veterans Small Business Enhancement Act of 2018, and the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2019.

Comments must be submitted on or before March 23, 2020, to www.regulations.gov, identified by Regulation Identifier Number RIN 3245-AH18. You may also mail comments to Brenda Fernandez, Office of Policy, Planning and Liaison, 409 Third Street, SW, 8th Floor, Washington, D.C. 20416.

The SBA will post all comments on www.regulations.gov. If you wish to submit confidential business information, mail it to Brenda Fernandez at the above address, or send an email to brenda.fernandez@sba.gov.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster.

It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov .

Contact: Carol.Chastang@sba.gov

Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Blogs & Instagram

Release Number: 20-05

SOURCE U.S. Small Business Administration

Related Links

http://www.sba.gov

