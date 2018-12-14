SBA to Offer Workshops on Applying for Women's Business Center Grants

WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will conduct workshops to train organizations in Idaho on best practices regarding the Women's Business Center (WBC) grant application process. The dates and locations of the workshops will be held in mid-January with more information announced at a later date.

"We know that when women get help in the early stages of developing their businesses, they are more likely to succeed," said Kathy McShane, SBA Assistant Administrator for the Office of Women's Business Ownership. "These workshops will explain how to apply for SBA Women's Business Center grants and get the funding they need to reach more women business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs."

The SBA's WBC program is a national network of more than 100 locations that offer one-on-one counseling and training to women seeking to start businesses, grow their markets or expand through federal contracting opportunities or international trade. During fiscal year 2017, the WBCs assisted nearly 150,000 entrepreneurs nationwide, including helping entrepreneurs start 17,000 new businesses.

Organizations interested in attending the grant application workshops will be able to register in advance online. Advance registration is required to attend.

Eligible applicants for the grant must be private, nonprofit organizations with 501(c) tax-exempt status from the U.S. Treasury/Internal Revenue Service and must provide services in Idaho. Centers, but not the host organizations, must be in the states where services will be provided. This may include universities, foundations, chambers of commerce, or economic development institutions. As part of the grant application process, interested applicants must register and receive a certificate from SAM.gov. The SAM.gov certification process for the SBA's Women's Business Centers can take up to 45 days. It is recommended that organizations begin the registration process immediately.

Questions about the WBC funding opportunity can be directed to the SBA's Office of Women's Business Ownership (OWBO) at owbo@sba.gov .

