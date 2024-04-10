SBD World's Strongest Man Announces 2024 Partners

Monro, Inc. and BFGoodrich Team Up to Become First-Time

World's Strongest Man Global Partner



SBD, Rogue, KNAACK, REIGN Total Body Fuel, Visit Myrtle Beach, AIRWAAV and

KultureCity Return as World's Strongest Man Sponsors in 2024

NEW YORK, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SBD World's Strongest Man (WSM) today announced its 2024 partners for the world-class competition, which features 30 of the world's top strongmen facing off in an epic series of events. The competition returns to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina for the second year, from May 1-5, 2024. Monro, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNRO) ("Monro"), one of the largest independent auto service and tire dealers in the United States, is collaborating with BFGoodrich Tires as a first-time World's Strongest Man global partner alongside long-time partners SBD, Rogue, KNAACK and REIGN Total Body Fuel. Official Event Host of World's Strongest Man Visit Myrtle Beach, official mouthpiece sponsor AIRWAAV and KultureCity, the nation's leading nonprofit organization focused on Sensory Inclusion, are also set to return.

"At World's Strongest Man, we are proud to provide a platform that delivers quality content for our partners and offers myriad opportunities to authentically showcase brands in ways that deeply connect with our athletes and engage our loyal fanbase," said Rebecca Levin, Vice President, IMG Media. "We want to send a big 'thank you' to all our partners who elevate World's Strongest Man each year and help us make it bigger and better."

Monro and BFGoodrich Tires have signed on as the "Official Auto Repair and Tire Partner," and will play a pivotal role in the iconic deadlift event at this year's World's Strongest Man, showcasing the unparalleled strength and durability of BFGoodrich tires. As part of the partnership, Monro will offer a limited-time service promotion where guests can get a free alignment with the purchase of a set of four BFGoodrich tires.

SBD Apparel returns for the fifth year as the title sponsor and is the "Official Supports and Official Apparel" of World's Strongest Man. SBD Apparel is the market-leading producer of joint supports and apparel for powerlifting, strongman and elite strength athletes across the globe. SBD is dedicated to its mission of producing equipment that meets the demands of elite athletes, and can be relied upon in the most grueling contests, like World's Strongest Man.

Returning as the "Official Equipment Supplier" for the seventh year, Rogue Fitness is the leading manufacturer of strength and conditioning equipment, including barbells, power racks, sleds, and accessories. Founded in a garage in 2006, the company remains dedicated to serving the needs of serious athletes at every level.

KNAACK ® is returning for a fourth consecutive year and is the "Official Security and Tool Storage" of World's Strongest Man. This year, KNAACK will sponsor the Giants Medley, an event that pushes athletes to lift and carry various objects across a fixed distance. In recognition of what it takes to be among the world's strongest, KNAACK will again present one of the athletes with the peer-voted award "KNAACK Tools of a Strongman".

Returning for a sixth year, REIGN Total Body Fuel is the "Official Energy Sponsor" of World's Strongest Man and is sponsoring the Conan's Wheel event in 2024. REIGN is an all-in-one fitness focused beverage, providing the perfect pre or post workout boost with zero sugar, zero calories and zero artificial flavors or colors. Designed to assist with refueling, refreshing and recovering, each 16-ounce beverage contains 300mg of Natural Caffeine, BCAA's, CoQ10 and Electrolytes.

AIRWAAV is returning for the second year as the "Official Mouthpiece" of World's Strongest Man. The AIRWAAV Performance Mouthpiece is backed by 15+ years of peer-reviewed, published research to improve strength, muscular endurance, and recovery – helping athletes at all levels perform at their peak in training and during competition. It's worn by a growing list of WSM competitors, including 2023 World's Strongest Man Mitchell Hooper, and athletes in our community who have praised AIRWAAV for its effectiveness and comfortable low-profile design. AIRWAAV will have a booth in the WSM Fan Zone with a full range of mouthpieces available at an exclusive event price.

In support of two-time WSM champion Tom Stoltman, who is the first autistic athlete to win the competition, and his mission to spread the word about how autism can be a "superpower", World's Strongest Man celebrates the opportunity to be sensory inclusive by partnering with KultureCity for the second year in a row. KultureCity creates sensory accessibility and inclusion for those with invisible disabilities, offering fans attending this year's WSM a special sensory activation in the Fan Festival, including trained volunteers, sensory bags and a mobile sensory room available for families and individuals who have sensory needs or invisible disabilities. The sensory bags will be equipped with noise canceling headphones (provided by Puro Sound Labs), fidget tools and verbal cue cards, all available for fans to use and take home at no additional cost.

For more information and the latest updates on World's Strongest Man including where to watch, follow @theworldsstrongestman on Instagram, @WorldsStrongest on Twitter and @theworldsstrongestman on Facebook, TikTok @TheWorldsStrongestMan , and YouTube @theworldsstrongestman , or visit www.theworldsstrongestman.com .

About World's Strongest Man

The World's Strongest Man is the world's preeminent strongman competition, held annually since 1977. This year's World's Strongest Man competition will see the sport's most dominant strength athletes compete for the title. From pulling trucks to lifting and pressing logs, every event is designed to push the Strongmen to their absolute limits, challenging not only their physical strength, but their agility and mental toughness as well. For more information, please visit theworldsstrongestman.com .

